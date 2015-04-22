How to Celebrate Earth Day 2015

Earth Day started off as an official holiday on April 22nd, 1970 and is considered by many to be the anniversary of the modern environmental movement. Before the establishment of Earth Day, American culture was not at all geared towards environmental consciousness. Developing a national holiday to recognize and bring discussions about our impact on the environment represented a shift in consciousness, with more and more people starting to care about their own personal impact as well as the larger impact of our society as a whole.

Earth Day was founded by Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson, after he was heavily moved by the 1969 oil spill in California. He also drew inspiration from the anti-war movement, and hoped to bring that same protest and passionate energy to environmental awareness. Hayes built a national coalition to promote Earth-centered events and rallies throughout the country. 20 million Americans took part in this first Earth Day celebration, and it has grown in popularity ever since.

A common slogan for Earth Day enthusiasts is “Every Day is Earth Day,” as a reminder that we should all celebrate the planet we call home and practice sustainability on an every day basis, not just one day out of the year. The suggestions below make for a lot of fun on this particular day, but can be applied any time in order to lead a more sustainable and Earth conscious lifestyle.

1. Celebrate Earth Day With Friends

Invite friends over to cook a special Earth Day meal. Focus on local, sustainable and organic ingredients. Some ideas include a seasonal salad with locally raised, pasture fed meat or eggs, and as a side dish you can serve a grain that is raised in a sustainable manner such as Lundberg Rice (click to buy).

Take your meal outside and celebrate with an Earth Day picnic. Choose reusable, washable plates and silverware like in this picnic basket with service for two (click to buy).

Find a local Earth Day event to attend with friends. Many cities hold rallies, festivals, or trash pick-up events. These can be fun ways to get involved in efforts to clean up your neighborhood, plant trees and flowers, educate children on ecology or find local businesses that are eco-friendly. If your city does not have any events, get together with friends and plant flowers or trees to attract local wildlife. You can plant milkweed seeds (click to buy) to attract monarch butterflies, foxglove seeds (click to buy) to attract hummingbirds, and lavender seeds (click to buy) to attract bees and native pollinators.

2. Teach your Children About Earth Day

Earth Day is a wonderful opportunity to plant seeds of environmental awareness in your children’s minds and hearts. Take the opportunity to slow down and spend some quality time outside with your children, whether it is at the park, at an Earth Day event, or just in your own back yard. You can point out local plants, insects and birds, either from memory or with the use of a guide (click to buy – Backyard Bugs Princeton Field Guide). Or, you can read classic books such as The Lorax (click to buy) to young children to teach them about caring for and protecting the environment.

Kids love to get dirty, so you can your kids involved in the garden by letting them help plant tree seedlings such as Giant Sequoias (click to buy) or install birdbaths (click to buy) in order to attract wildlife to your yard. Kids will love watching birds and bees flock to your outdoor space, and even if you only have a balcony, patio or window, you can always hang bird feeders (click to buy) or squirrel feeders (click to buy).

3. Earth Day at the Office

Earth Day is a great opportunity to bring ecological awareness to your business or office. If you live within 10 to 15 miles of your office, this would be a great day to bike to work. April is perfect biking weather, as it starts to warm up but is not yet so hot that you will get super sweaty on your commute. Just don’t forget your tail light (click to buy) for the ride home!

You can also start a commitment to packing a lunch instead of eating fast food or getting take out, which produces a lot of unnecessary plastic and styrofoam waste. Choose a roomy and stylish lunchbox (click to buy) so that you can bring fruit and veggies to snack on, as well as a nutritious lunch. Also, bring a reusable water bottle (click to buy) to work instead of relying on plastic bottles, which tend to end up in landfills and use a ton of natural resources in their manufacture and transportation.

If you are in charge of buying office supplies, you can even purchase recycled office materials such as pens and pencils (click to buy), paper (click to buy), notepads (click to buy) and more. By making the commitment to buy recycled materials, you can also open up the discussion in your workplace about reducing the total amount of waste produced by unnecessary printing and other office practices.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.