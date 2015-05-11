Summer Reading: Top 10 Best Beach Reads for Summer

Summer is a time for fun, friends, and family. But it’s also a great time to catch up on your reading. It can be really relaxing to thumb through a new book while lounging on the beach, or get lost in a story when its raining outside. While lots of students have a summer reading requirement, adults also like to unwind with a good novel. Whether you’re looking for a book that’s on your summer reading list for school, an exciting new novel, or hoping to re-read an old favorite, here are ten great beach reads you can enjoy in 2015.

1. Beach Town by Mary Kay Andrews

If you like your beach reads to be soapy, sassy, and packed with romance, then this recent release is a must-read. Beach Town tells the story of Greer Hennessy, a movie location scout who is at risk of losing her job unless she can find the perfect town to shoot the studio’s next big movie. When she finds a great location, she comes into conflict with the local mayor, who doesn’t want a Hollywood film crew invading his peaceful town. Packed with lots of steamy romance and tons of drama, this is the perfect book to read on a hot summer day.

Price: $12.99 and up, depending on format selected

2. Kurt Vonnegut: Novels & Stories 1963-1973

Slaughterhouse-Five is a modern classic that is often a mainstay of summer reading lists for high schoolers. This collection includes Slaughterhouse-Five, as well as a few short stories. This tome also include the longer novels Cat’s Cradle, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, and Breakfast of Champions. If you’re looking for an introduction to Vonnegut, this collection is a great place to start. While this particular volume might be too heavy for some beach readers, the stories are so compelling that you might just forget how thick this collection is.

Price: $25 (38 percent off MSRP)

3. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

Looking for a simple read that’s guaranteed to make you laugh out loud? The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is an amusing adventure book for both YA readers and adults. Arthur and Ford’s adventure through outer space is one of those books that gets funnier the older you get. Whether you’re reading this sci-fi classic for the first time or the fiftieth, it’s definitely a great summer read.

Price: $4.99 and up, depending on format selected

4. The Wright Brothers by David McCullough

Considering that the Wright Brothers conducted their early flight tests on sandy surfaces, reading a biography of these aviation pioneers while lying on a sandy beach just makes sense. This new biography from David McCullough paints a vivid picture of these two men, and of the era where they were working to develop their first flying machines. If you like history, aviation, or engineering, this biography is an engrossing read.

Price: $14.99 and up, depending on format selected

5. The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden by Jonas Jonasson

When you read the synopsis of this book, you might think it’s going to be a tear-jerker. While the story of a young African girl overcoming white prejudice does have some sad moments, it’s also laugh-out-loud funny throughout. Nombeko Mayeki is a strong female protagonist, making this a great book for young women who are looking for a literary heroine they can admire. As she uses her intelligence to rise out of the slums, she encounters racism and sexism that will make you furious. However, as you might guess from the title, she eventually meets the King of Sweden, resulting in a happy ending for Nombeko and her friends.

Price: $10.99 and up, depending on format selected

6. Not Without Laughter by Langston Hughes

Another title that is commonly found on high school summer reading lists, this classic from Langston Hughes. This coming-of-age tale is set in rural Kansas during the 1930s. It’s a relatively short novel, but it will stick with you long after you’ve turned the last page. If you love the artists of the Harlem Renaissance, this is a wonderful book to add to your collection.

Price: $0.99 and up, depending on format selected

7. Mosquitoland by David Arnold

A great book for teens, Mosquitoland tells the story of a girl named Mim Malone. She moves from Ohio to Mississippi with her dad when her parents split up. But when Mim learns her mom is sick, she takes a bus from Mississippi to Cleveland. Along the way, she also learns about herself, her family, and the true meaning of love. This book will appeal to younger readers, but there are a lot of themes that resonate with adults as well.

Price: $10.99 and up, depending on format selected

8. Crooked by Austin Grossman

Austin Grossman is well-known for his weird and wonderful novel about superheroes, Soon I Will be Invincible. He’s also the brother of author Lev Grossman, best known for his Magicians Trilogy.

Austin Grossman’s Crooked is unlike any other book you’ll read this year. The premise is unusual, and oddly compelling. The novel follows the “secret” career of President Nixon, but with an alternate history twist. A young Nixon stumbles upon a “terrifying supernatural secret” as he embarks on a political career that is as thrilling as it is weird. If you like politics or alternate histories, this unusual story will definitely have you biting your nails and turning page after page.

Price: $12.99 and up, depending on format selected

9. Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel

Have you been binge-watching episodes of the Wolf Hall TV series? Then it’s time to read the book that started it all. This award-winning book explores life at the court of Henry VIII, with lots of scandal and intrigue. The focus, refreshingly, is a little bit less Anne and Henry, and a bit more Thomas Cromwell. This historical novel is great for history buffs, but fans of TV shows like Scandal and The Tudors will also find a lot to like here.

Price: $9.07 and up, depending on format selected (43 percent off MSRP)

10. Finders Keepers by Stephen King

Arguably one of the most hotly anticipated books coming out this summer, Mr. Mercedes re-introduces characters last seen in King’s novel Mr. Mercedes. While elements of this novel’s plot seem reminiscent of King’s earlier story Misery, voracious Stephen King fans are eager to get their hands on this thriller.

Price: $14.99 and up, depending on format selected

