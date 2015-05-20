Summer is officially coming on Sunday, June 21, and if you’re like us, you’re probably planning to BBQ a big chunk of meat (or Bok Choy…we won’t judge you). After having the same grill for four years, I finally upgraded at the end of last season with a new grill, and bought a couple of new grilling accessories to go with it. If you’re thinking about doing the same, we’re here to let you know that there are a lot of great grilling deals going on right now.

So without further ado, here are the top 10 best grilling deals for summer:

1. Char-Broil Classic 4 Burner Gas Grill w/ Side Burner

The number one best-selling grill online is the Char-Broil Classic 4 Burner Gas Grill which is a 40,000 BTU grill with an added 10,000 BTUs on the side burner. It’s a great-looking grill, and has an electronic ignition system so you don’t have to light it with one of those long lighters. It has four burners and a 480 sq. in. cooking area. The lid, handle, control panel and fascia are all stainless steel.

Price: $159.99 (35% off MSRP)

2. Char-Broil Easy Assemble 3-Burner Gas Grill

If you’re looking for something slightly cheaper and slightly smaller, check out Char-Broil’s Easy-Assemble 3-Burner Gas Grill. It has a 380 sq. in. cooking area plus 170 sq. inch secondary burner. It’s fast and easy to assemble. It is a 36k BTU gas grill with the added 12k BTU side burner. You’ll be up and grilling in virtually no time.

Price: $149.00 (35% off MSRP)

3. Weber Smokey Joe Silver Charcoal Grill

Of course, you don’t have to go with a propane grill. A cheaper and more flavorful option is a charcoal grill, like the Weber Smokey Joe Silver. This grill has a 14.5-inch diamater and comes with a whopping 10-year limited warranty. It’s perfect for cookouts, tailgate parties and camping trips. Some people prefer the flavor of charcoal over propane (like myself), and it’s a much cheaper option than buying a propane grill.

Price: $29.99 (25% off MSRP)

4. Cuisinart Chef’s Style Stainless Tabletop Grill

If you’re planning more of a Memorial Day banquet or something a little more formal in nature, you might want to consider the Cuisinart Chef’s Style Stainless Tabletop Grill, which looks like a professional’s grill. It has two burners and totals 20,000 BTUs, and is set up in under 10 minutes without tools. It’s easily transportable, too, as the legs fold in.

Price: $177.48 (11% off MSRP)

5. Char-Broil Sante Fe Charcoal Grill

If you’re looking for a bigger charcoal grill, we recommend picking up the Char-Broil Sante Fe Charcoal grill which has a total cooking area of 800 sq. inches, including 544 sq. in. grates and a 256 inch swingaway secondary cooking surface. It has a smokestack with adjustable dampers and two adjustable side dampers as well for maximum heat control. It is the most impressive-looking charcoal grill available, and you’ll save $53.35 (31%) if you order it via Amazon.

Price: $116.64 (31% off MSRP)

6. iDevices iGrill Mini

You might have seen this little grilling gadget around before, but the iDevices iGrill Mini is a great grilling accessory for those that frequently check their meat. Opening the grill to check your meat frequently lets the heat out of the grill (and causes you to have to put your beer down), but with the iDevices iGrill Mini you simply plug it in, connect it to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can monitor your meat from up to 150′ away.

Price: $37.16 (7% off MSRP)

7. Meco Deluxe Electric Grill w/ Side Tables

If you don’t want to worry about charcoal or propane, there are great electric grills available to buy, like the Meco Deluxe. The Meco Deluxe electric grill can still get you a great smoky BBQ taste with its special reflector and some wood chips. It is easy to clean-up and has a removable grease cup. You don’t have to sacrifice great flavor for ease of use.

Price: $193.35 (8% off MSRP)

8. 2-Pack 15LB Kingsford Charcoal Briquets for $7.94

Wal-Mart currently has a fantastic deal on a 2-Pack of 15LB Kingsford Charcoal Briquet bags for just $7.94. The deal is available in store and online, so if you do go the charcoal grill route, you can either run to Wal-Mart or order online for free in store pick-up. You won’t find a better charcoal deal this weekend.

Price: $7.94

9. 7-PC Brinkmann Steel Shish Kabob Set

If you’re having a BBQ and you don’t make shish kabobs, you’re not grilling right. Brinkmann has a steel shish kabob set that is perfect for getting your grill on during the summer, and it always keeps your kabobs neat and tidy on the grill.

Price: $6.97

10. Mr. Bar-B-Q 18-Piece Stainless-Steel Barbecue Set

You won’t beat Mr. Bar-B-Q’s grilling set. It has everything you need to get the grilling done right, including a long spatula, tongs, brush, knife, grill brush, skewers, and corn holders. These are all kept neatly in a foldable plastic storage case.

Price: $21.48 (39% off MSRP)