Father’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a great Father’s Day gift to help celebrate how awesome your dad is, we’ve got you covered. Dad is probably the most difficult person to shop for, but this list of the 10 best Father’s Day gift ideas has a lot of things that your dad might not even know he wants yet, but could probably use. Whether he’s a tech-lover or an outdoors only kind of dad, there are some great ideas below.

So if you’re looking for a great gift to get Pops, here are the top 10 best Father’s Day gift ideas:

1. A-Audio A21 Icon Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

A-Audio’s Icon Wireless Over-ear headphones have the best sound quality in the price range. With deep lows, the Icon Headphones always stay crystal clear and deliver studio quality sound. They’re not overly bulky like some headphones, either, and they even fold up for convenient traveling (and come with a travel case). The Icon Headphones have a lithium ion battery that lasts for a whopping 12 hours, and if you need them for longer than that, you can simply plug in the audio cable. They look great too, with chrome accents and premium soft leather headband. If your graduate prefers earbuds instead, the Clublife Adagio is an in-ear equivalent as far as sound quality is concerned.

Price: $265.30

2. GoPro HERO4

GoPro cameras are bigger than ever, as people like to show-off the fact that they’re not sitting on the couch eating corn chips (although, I’m sure a GoPro video of that exists, too). Your dad probably isn’t a sit-on-the-couch type either. The Go Pro HERO4 is the best-selling and highest-rated action camera available, as it captures 1080p video at 60fps. If he’s an active man, then he’ll probably want to catch some sweet footage of whatever he likes to do.

Price: $399.99

3. Char-Broil Classic 480 Gas Grill

There’s a reason Father’s Day is set in June: Summer is coming! And what better way to celebrate how awesome Dad is than to prepare them for a proper summer, which requires a grill. He might already have a grill, but if it’s old, he could probably use an upgrade. Plus, a grill is a Father’s Day gift that could benefit both of you (him for getting a new grill, and you for getting food off of aforementioned grill).

Price: $159.99 (35% off MSRP)

4. Amazon Prime Gift Subscription

There’s a lot to love about Amazon Prime, such as unlimited free two-day shipping on Amazon.com, discounts on great products, unlimited ad-free access to over a million songs, instant streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Instant Video, free books to read each month through Kindle First and Lending Library, and free unlimited photo storage in Amazon Cloud Drive. All that for $99/year? Your Dad can certainly use it!

Price: $99/year

5. Samsung 50-Inch 1080p 60Hz Smart LED TV

Everyone wants a new, better TV, and this Samsung 50-inch 1080p Smart LED TV makes a great Father’s Day gift. It’s the #1 best seller in LED & LCD TVs, having an average 4.3 out of 5.0 star rating by over 1600 customers on Amazon. It has full 1080p capability, and has a plethora of Smart TV apps like Netflix, Hulu Plus, Facebook, and even a web browser. TV makes the perfect go to Father’s Day gift.

Price: $799.00 (11% off)

6. LG G Watch R Smart Watch

Just when we thought buying Dad a watch was on its way out — mostly thank you to smartphones — the rise of smartwatches is upon us. The LG G Watch R is the world’s first full circle P-OLED display Android smart watch, and it’s getting a lot of attention for being fast and highly functional while also looking great. It provides a robust health & fitness experience with sensors, and has a 410mAh battery, always-on display. It’s certified water and dust resistant. The LG G Watch R also supports GPS, “OK Google” voice commands, and has a ton of great apps. It’s compatible with most Android devices, and it doesn’t look like a child or teen’s watch; it has a classy look.

Price: $349.00

7. LightMate Emergency LED Flash Light

The Satechi LightMate Emergency LED Flash Light is much more than just a flash light. In fact, Satechi’s only mistake with this flash light is that they didn’t name it something like the Smart Light. This cool gadget has a ton of practical applications. First and foremost, of course, it has a super-bright LED light that’s safe (plastic), long lasting and highly visible. The light has 5 different modes, including bright, medium, dim, SOS and strobe. Secondly, it contains a 2200mAh portable power bank with a USB charging port and cable for emergency cell phone charging. It’s also waterproof and highly durable, with a nice weight to it. Finally, it also has a high-strength pointed alloy steel emergency glassbreaker in case you ever need it. The only situation I can imagine needing it is during a zombie apocalypse and you’re trying to break glass to grab an axe. At least, that’s the scenario I have worked out in my head. Still, the LightMate Emergency Flash Light makes a great Father’s Day gift for campers, travelers or anyone that frequently uses a flash light.

Price: $29.99

8. Nyrius Aries Home+ Wireless HDMI Transmitter

The Nyrius Aries Home+ is a cool gadget for Dad because it means he doesn’t have to use the living room TV anymore to play video games or watch his blu-rays. Instead, the Nyrius Aries Home+ wirelessly streams any device connected via HDMI to a second TV anywhere in the house. And it does so FLAWLESSLY & without lag. It’s especially great if he’s a gamer and has kids that always use the living room TV. What the Aries Home does is allow you to wirelessly stream any HDMI-capable device — like your Xbox One, PS4, Wii U, BluRay, etc — to a second device, so that if your kids or someone else is occupying the living room TV, you can still use your gaming consoles or media players on another TV without having to go through the painful process of unplugging them from one TV and bringing them to another. Don’t let the higher price tag fool you — it’s much cheaper than buying a second gaming console. So if you’re wondering how to wirelessly transmit your gaming console or PC to another TV, check out the Aries Home+.

Price: $249.99

9. Logitech Harmony Home Control

This isn’t your average $4 universal remote. One cool gadget that makes a great Father’s Day gift is a Logitech Harmony Home Control, a universal smart remote and base that allows you to use your smartphone as a remote as well. The device not only works with the majority of his entertainment devices, but also his home automation devices like Philips Hue or Nest Learning Thermostat (so he can lower the lights or change the temperature without even leaving his seat). The Logitech Harmony Home control works with over 270,000 devices, including TVs, satellite and cable boxes, blu-ray players, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, Xbox, Philips Hue and more. So if you think he’ll want to control the world around him without having to get up off of the couch, pick up the Logitech Harmony Home Control — it’ll make him feel like a wizard!

Price: $149.99

10. Roku 3 + Sling TV

If you haven’t checked out a Roku yet, consider Sling TV yet another reason to do so. Sling TV is the internet-only solution for those looking to drop their cable company, and it has tons of great sports channels like ESPN and ESPN2 included in the $20/month base package, and for $5/month more, users can also get SEC Network, ESPN Bases Loaded, Univision Deportes, ESPNU, Universal Sports, beIN Sports, and more. SlingTV is also adding AMC for free very soon, so you’ll be able to watch The Walking Dead live as well. As far as the Roku 3 itself is concerned, your dad will be able to stream Amazon Instant Video, Netflix, HBO Go, Hulu Plus, NBA Game Time, UFC, Plex and so much more. It’s a great Father’s Day gift for any dad that loves sports, movies and TV content. And, it’s less than $100.

Price: $79.00 (Roku) + $25/month (Sling TV Sub)