Top 5 Father’s Day Gifts for Husbands

You’ve probably had many years of experience picking out the perfect Father’s Day gifts for your dad. It isn’t always easy but you’ve been doing it for so long that by now you know where to get started.

But picking out a Father’s Day gift for your husband? That’s a newer task. Fear not. We’ve got you covered with the best Father’s Day gifts for husbands. Read on to see our favorite Father’s Day gift ideas.

1. Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity + Sleep Wristband, Black

Whether your husband is a gym rat or looking to get back on the fitness track, one of the best-selling fitness pedometers will be a great addition to his regimen. The Fitbit Flex tracks steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, and monitors sleep. It also features a silent alarm that won’t wake you up when your husband gets up for that early morning run. Data collected syncs automatically to over 150 smartphones. The Fitbit Flex is available in black, blue, pink, red, slate, tangerine, and teal.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit

If your husband fancies himself a beer connoisseur, it’s time for him to try his hand at brewing his own beer. With the Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit, he’ll have everything he needs to be an at-home brewmaster. The kit includes beer mix, one gallon glass fermenter, airlock, glass thermometer, sanitizer, racking cane, tubing, tubing clamp, screw cap stopper, and sanitizer packet. Available in seven flavors: Afternoon Wheat, Chestnut Brown Ale, Everyday IPA, Summer Wheat, Bruxelles Blonde, Chocolate Maple Porter, Jalapeno Saison. Each kit makes one gallon of beer (approximately 10, 12oz bottles) and is reusable. Additional batches only require additional ingredients and sanitizer packet.

Price: $39.99

3. Char-Broil 12601578 Patio Bistro Tru-Infrared Electric Grill

This is a great Father’s Day gift for the husband who loves to grill. The Char-Broil Patio Bistro Tru-Infrared Electric grill has the look of a gas grill and is ideal for smaller patio spaces. With a 320 square inch grilling surface, it can accommodate up to 12 burgers and features Char-Broil’s award-winning infrared cooking system. The grill also has a storage grate to hold tools and grill accessories. It can be plugged into any 120-volt outlet. Available in blue, chocolate graphite, red, urban moss, vanilla, gloss black, and graphite.

Price: $149.99 – $217.24 depending on color (up to 27% percent off MSRP)

4. Seiko Men’s SNK805 Seiko 5 Automatic Stainless Steel Watch with Green Canvas Strap

Go with a classic for your husband this year. This Seiko watch is military-inspired and perfect for casual weekend-wear. The watch features a green dial with Arabic numerals, luminous accents, and day/date functions. This Seiko watch is an automatic mechanic watch so it does not operate on battery but is powered the movement of the wearer’s arm. It is water resistant up to 99 feet.

Price: $56.11 (70 percent off MSRP)

5. Selfie Stick, Flexion™ QuickSnap Pro 3-In-1

Is your husband always the one behind the camera? With the Flexion QuickSnap Pro 3-In-1 Selfie Stick, he can get in on all the photos. The selfie stick monopod can extend up to 3.5 feet allowing the entire family to fit in your selfies. The phone holder is compatible with most smartphones and an adjustable holder provides a variety of shooting options. Package includes the Flexion Monopod Selfie Stick, charging cable, and user manual. Available in black, blue, and pink.

Price: $21.99 – $27.99 depending on color (up to 50 percent off MSRP)

