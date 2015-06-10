Top 10 Best Men’s Board Shorts: Spring 2018

Summer time is here at last, which means now is the return of sunny days and warm weather. This also means the return of daily surfing, skimboarding, volleyball — you name it.

Considering that last year’s swimsuit is probably already worn and sun-faded, now is a great time to slip into something fresh. Check out our list below to see some of the hottest trunks available.

1. Billabong Men’s Spinner Lo Tides Stretch Boardshort

Billabong’s Spinner Lo Tides Stretch Boardshort is a modern-fitting pair of shorts that’s cut slightly above the knee on most.

Its lasso waist has a full draw cord, meaning you can tie down a larger size for the perfect fit.

Billabong boardshorts are all treated with a special internal gel print to reduce fabric cling and water absorption, which is especially valuable if you plan to be surfing or swimming.

Price: $24.95 and up

2. Columbia Men’s PFG Offshore Boardshort

Columbia’s PFG Offshore Boardshorts are a light weight, quick drying, and durable pair of shorts that come in some unique designs. Its fixed waistband and lack of opening fly makes for a perfect fit in whatever size you order.

The one downside of this, however, is that no fly makes changing out of the suit a little tricky. Another plus, this swimsuit comes with a handy bottle opener/line cutter that is easily stored in the shorts’ side zipper pocket while you are swimming.

That makes this the ideal pair of boardshorts for relaxing with a fishing line by the beach or river.

Price: $39.83 and up

3. Neff Miami Hot Tub Boardshorts

Neff’s Miami Hot Tub Boardshorts offer an elastic waist and loose fitting style for maximum comfort. It is made from 100% Poly Microfiber with a peach finish and satin back, in other words, perfect for getting cozy in a hot tub or laying back on the beach. You can surf in these shorts too, but no drawstring means no guarantee that a big wave might bring those shorts down.

Price: $20.00 and up

4. Alki’i Men’s Hybrid Boardshorts

Alki’i is an inexpensive brand for quick drying hybrid boardshorts with a modern fit. It has a mesh lining for added privacy, and also has two velcro side pockets.

Sizes can run a little large on some figures, but these shorts tighten precisely with a sturdy velcro fly. It is accompanied by a faux drawstring in front that ensures snugness, but cannot cinch the waistline as much as a full drawstring.

For the value it offers though, it is still a great option.

Price: $18.99

5. Hurley Men’s Phantom P30 One and Only Boardshort

Hurley’s Phantom P30 One and Only is a simple but stylish pair of boardshorts that comes in over 15 colors. It is made from material that is 92% Recycled Polyester/8% Spandex, and is water repellent for quick dries.

The material is light, stretchy,and machine washable as well. They have a zip pocket at the side, and a tie closure. Sizing can be somewhat inconsistent, but a pair will either be a little small or just right.

Price: $34.95 and up

6. Hurley Men’s Phantom Kingsroad Boardshort

Another pair of Phantom boardshorts from Hurley, the Kingsroadshorts bring the same quality and features to the table with a different style.

Of particular interest in this model is the softness of the stretchy material, as well as the finer details that the more vivid patterns bring out.

For instance, the stitching in the shorts is strong and adds flair to the design, plus the shorts have a generous inseam.

If you prioritize comfort but like attention-grabbing designs, this swimsuit is the choice for you.

Price: $22.85 and up

7. Under Armour Men’s Reblek Board Shorts

If beach sports are the name of your game, then Under Armour has a great pair of boardshorts for you. Their Reblek shorts are made with a breathable quick dry material that also offers maximum mobility with its 4-way stretch capability.

This treated material also repels water from outside and blocks odor from within.

While these shorts do offer a side pocket, the drawstring enclosure is not full. On the inside, they have a compression short interface to connect with other Under Armour shorts for maximum support.

Price: $24.99 and up

8. O’Neill Men’s Santa Cruz Stripe Boardshort

The latest Santa Cruz stripe model from O’Neill offers the same great color palettes that they are known for on a comfortable ultrasuede material. These shorts have a side pocket and a front drawstring, but generally fit accurate to their sizes, which makes finding the right pair easy to manage.

They can be machine washed and are made from quick dry material. The legs are a little on the short side, as is typical with a modern fit, but other than that, are a satisfying fit.

Price: $28.99 and up

9. Rip Curl Mirage Wedge Boardshort

Rip Curl’s All Time Boardshorts have a stylish pastel pattern with a distressed design that almost doesn’t do justice to the softness of the 100% polyester material.

These shorts have a full drawstring enclosure, plus a contrasting waistband and piping.

The scalloped leg design is a nice vintage touch, though it makes for a smaller pocket. These shorts rest above the knee, and run small on top of that, so be sure to accommodate for this when selecting your size.

Price: $23.76 and up

10. RVCA Men’s VA Trunk

This simple design from RVCA is a an excellent neutral design that allows itself to match easily with a wide variety of shirts.

You won’t turn any heads with this one, but with a stretchy fit and a low price tag, you can’t go wrong.

Price: $32.99 and up

