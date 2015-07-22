Top 10 Best Anniversary Gifts for Men & Women

Is your anniversary coming up? Then it’s time to starting the hunt for that perfect anniversary gift. Whether you’re shopping for the person you married, or just someone you’ve been with for years without tying the knot, these anniversary gifts are the perfect way to show how much you care. Our guide to the best anniversary gifts includes options for both men and women. We’ve taken pains to showcase gifts at a variety of price points, so you can find a great gift at any budget. If you want even more gift ideas, get inspired with our posts on the best gifts for women and the best gifts for men.

1. Samsung UN55JU6500 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2015 Model)

If your home is in need of a new TV, your anniversary is a great excuse to purchase a new TV set. This 2015 model from Samsung boasts 4K picture, and has tons of smart features built right in. We like the 55-inch model because it’s generally a good fit for the average budget and living room space, but there are other sizes of this TV available. If you really want to splurge, you can get this model in a 75-inch size. If you’re looking for a TV that’s worth splurging on, the 4K picture quality ensures that TV will remain cutting edge for longer than a regular HDTV.

Not sure if this is the right TV for your home? Browse more flat screen TVs on sale here.

Price: $999.99

2. Sterling Silver Diamond Ring

Diamonds are a great anniversary gift for your wife, and a diamond ring can be a nice way to balance the wedding ring on her left hand. This gorgeous ring is packed with diamonds, but it’s still surprisingly affordable. The diamonds in the ring all come from suppliers who use only conflict-free diamonds.

Not sure this ring is to her taste? Browse more diamond rings on sale here, including styles up to 50 percent off.

Price: $260.89 – $273.63, depending on size selected

3. Flowering Fields Bouquet

Looking for a first anniversary gift, or just want to pick up some flowers in addition to your main present? This gorgeous bouquet from Benchmark Bouquets is perfect for the woman who prefers wild-looking blooms to perfect roses. Each bouquet includes sunflowers, baby blue eucalyptus, solidago, and a couple of other accent blooms.

Not sure this bouquet is right for her? Browse more elegant bouquets from Benchmark Bouquets here.

Price: $27.58

4. Sterling Silver Parents & Three Children Family Diamond Pendant

If you’ve got a wife and three kids at home, this diamond pendant is a great anniversary gift. It symbolizes your loving family, and the necklace is even budget-friendly. This is a romantic gift that’s perfect for the woman you’ve decided to build a life with. If you want to see more options, you can also browse other beautiful pieces of sentiment jewelry here.

Price: $52.89 (59 percent off MSRP)

5. I Love My Awesome Husband/Wife T-Shirts

If you need a small gift to complement your big anniversary plans, these cute t-shirts are a nice option. There are tons of color options and sizes to choose from, so you should be able to find a color and cut that works with your spouse’s body type.

Price: $2.97 – $20.90, depending on color, size, and style selected

6. Amazon Collection Sterling Silver & Diamond Drop Earrings

Drop earrings look stunning on practically any woman, particularly if she has a round or heart-shaped face. These diamond drop earrings are made from sterling silver and round-cut diamonds. All Amazon Curated Collection pieces are made with diamonds sourced in a conflict-free manner, so you can give these earrings as an anniversary gift without having any guilt.

Want to see more gift options? Browse more diamond earrings on sale here.

Price: $100.03 (63 percent off)

7. GoPro Hero4 Session

If you’re one of those couples that’s always going on interesting trips, the new GoPro Hero4 Session camera is an awesome anniversary gift to share with your partner. The GoPro Hero4 Session is the smallest GoPro ever, making it perfectly portable for travelers. You can take amazing photos and videos of your vacations, and document all of your outdoor adventures. For active, outdoorsy couples, this is a great anniversary gift.

Price: $199.99

8. Kama Sutra Book & Massage Oils

On your anniversary, you might want to try something new in the bedroom. This updated version of the Kama Sutra will definitely get you thinking creatively, while the massage oil is great for getting in the mood. You can also use the oil for massaging sore muscles after a marathon session between the sheets.

Price: $17.41 for the book, $18.80 for the oils

9. Five Years 1969-1973 (LP Boxed Set)

Five Years 1969-1973 is an awesome gift for a passionate David Bowie fan. The box set also includes digital downloads, so you can enjoy the music when you’re far from a turntable. You’ll also get a bonus book on Bowie, which includes rarely seen photos as well as technical notes about each album from producers Tony Visconti and Ken Scott. You can also travel back in time to read original press reviews for each album. If your better half loves Bowie, this is an awesome gift for their anniversary (or even their birthday).

Shopping for someone who doesn’t really get Bowie’s appeal? Browse more LP box sets here.

Price: $211.60

10. Nikon D3300 DX-Format DSLR Kit With 18-55mm DX VR II, 55-200mm DX VR II Zoom Lenses & Case

If your significant other wants to get serious about photography, this is a great camera kit to get them started. They’ll get a DSLR body, two lenses, and a handy carrying case. This is a top-rated camera, and it currently holds a user rating of 4.8/5 stars on Amazon. This is a stellar gift for both women and men.

Want to see other options? Browse more Nikon cameras on sale here.

Price: $496.95

