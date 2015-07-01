Top 10 Best 4th of July Red, White & Blue Clothing (2018)

4th of July is almost here, and people are hustling to put together the coolest red, white, and blue looks. If you want to wear an American flag-inspired look this year, we’ve rounded up some cool outfits you can wear in July, or year-round. This list is freshly updated for 2018.

You can rush-order all of these items in time for the holiday, or choose standard shipping and wear them any other day of the year where you want to show national pride. If you love patriotic clothing, check out these great red, white, and blue clothing options for men and women.

1. 4th of July American Flag Mommy and Me Stripe Stitching Beach Maxi Dresses

How cute is this set of dresses for “mommy and me”? If you’re a mom looking to wear a matching patriotic outfit, this set is a perfect choice for the 4th of July. There are lots of cute red, white and blue clothing choices out there, but this stands out for its impeccable style, machine-washable fabrics, and light stretch for added comfort. Note that each dress is sold separately, so make sure to pick one for mom and one for the girl in their respective sizes.

Price: $9.99 – $17.99, depending on size selected

2. Red White & Blue Patriotic Tux T-Shirt

Channel “Uncle Sam” in this funny shirt. It’s colorful and fun, and perfect for a backyard BBQ. It’s made with preshrunk cotton, so you can order true to size without fear of shrinkage. As of our latest update to this post, a few sizes are out of stock, so act quickly if you want to get the last one in your size.

Price: $6.95 – $25.95, depending on size and color selected

3. Patriotic American Flag Print Summer Top

This super cute top is an awesome outfit for women. It’s patriotic, but still super feminine and photo-friendly. Because of the delicate bow detail on the back, we recommend hand washing, so make sure to wash it with gentle detergent. The bow is definitely what makes this top look special. We also love the lack of sleeves, perfect for states where the weather is going to be extra hot this 4th of July. If you’re looking for red, white and blue clothing that stands out from the pack, this is a must-buy.

Price: $10.99 – $17.99, depending on size and color selected

4. Poptem Women’s American Flag Kimono

This women’s coverup is perfect for 4th of July beach parties. It would also be a nice lightweight wrap for the evening, when temps begin to drop. If your Independence Day plans involve the beach, a bonfire, or just looking fab, this is a great patriotic item to add to your outfit.

Price: $17.99

5. USA American Flag Zip Up Hoodie

This flag is a great way to show your patriotic pride. It’s also a nice way to stay warm when the temperature drops at night. This hoodie is designed to be worn by men or women.

Price: $26.95 – $34.95, depending on size and color selected

6. K. Bell Socks Men’s Crew Flag Sock

Need a more low-key way to show your national pride? These cool socks let you show your love of America in a tasteful way. If you have to work on national holidays, these cool socks will still let you express your love of freedom and democracy.

Price: $20 for two pair

7. Baby Boy Rad White & Blue 2-Piece Outfit

You guys, I can’t even with this red, white and blue outfit for kids. It’s marketed as being for baby boys, but a baby girl would also rock this look. If you have a cool kid, this is the Independence Day outfit for him.

Price: $15.69

8. Kanu Surf Men’s American Flag Swim Trunks

These swim trunks for men are perfect for a 4th of July pool party or beach blow out. They come in sizes from small to XXL.

Price: $18.99

9. Red White & Wasted Tank Top

If you plan on spending the long holiday weekend playing beer pong with your friends, this is the shirt you need to wear. If you love America as much as you love the Beerlympics, this funny shirt is a must-have. You can check out some other funny shirts in our guide to the best funny shirts for men.

Price: $14.99 – $16.99, depending on size and color selected

10. Kinrui Women Patriotic Shirt

Looking to show a little patriotic pride? This shirt is a great deal. Wear it on Independence Day, or on any other day when you want to show your love for America. Plus, you can’t beat the price. This is also a nice red, white, and blue clothing option for someone who doesn’t want to wear a garment with an actual flag on it, since the design is kind of abstract.

Price: $5.79

