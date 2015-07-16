Top 10 Best Personalized Gifts for Men & Women

Looking for a gift with a personal touch? Check out these cool monogrammed and personalized gifts, which are great gift ideas for men or women. Our gift guide includes monogrammed items, as well as items that can be customized with engraving or embroidery.

No time to wait for a custom, personalized gift? Get inspired by our gift guides for the best gifts for women, the best gifts for men, or the best cool gifts for men and women.

1. Sterling Silver Monogram Initial Cuff Bracelet

This elegant cuff is a lovely gift for any woman. You can select a single letter, which could represent the first letter of her given name or family name. The cuff is easy to wear, and looks great when stacked with other cuffs or bangles. It’s made from sterling silver, so it will continue to look great for years.

Price: $23.81 and up, depending on letter selected (67 percent off MSRP)

2. Mr and Mrs Wedding Pillow Cases

Looking for a personalized gift for a bridal shower or wedding registry? These cute pillow cases are a great gift for any newlyweds. They’d also be a nice anniversary gift for your wife. The pillow cases are shipped in a cute organza gift bag, which makes them ready to give as a gift at a moment’s notice. The design can be customized with any first names, last name, and date of your choice.

Price: $23.87

3. 14 Karat Gold Personalized Name Necklace

Personalized jewelry is always a thoughtful gift, and this 14k name necklace can be custom designed to feature any first name, last name, or nickname that you’d like (as long as it is under ten characters). The necklace can be made in multiple lengths, varying from 14 to 22 inches. This is a great gift for any woman, especially if she wants to channel her inner Carrie Bradshaw.

Price: $139.99 (13 percent off)

4. Personalized Pacifier

Arguably more of a gift for the child than for the parents, this is still a nice gift to give to a friend who is expecting a child. The pacifier can be customized with the name of the baby, at no extra charge. This is a cute baby shower gift.

Price: $8.49

5. Personalized Engraved Cufflinks

Personalized cufflinks are a great gift for any guy who likes to wear a suit and tie. Sure, they’re a bit old-fashioned, but there are some occasions in a man’s life where cufflinks and formal wear are still required. These cufflinks can be monogrammed with the man’s initials, transforming them into a family keepsake that can be passed on to future generations. They’re also a great gift for groomsmen or close family.

Price: $25.99 (68 percent off MSRP)

6. Personalized One Liter Oak Whiskey Barrel

These barrels make a unique gift for groomsmen, family members, or fraternity brothers. They come complete with stand, spigot, and bung hole. You can use them simply for decoration, but they are fully functional and food safe, so you can try home-aging (or just storing) your favorite bourbon or whiskey.

Price: $39.48 (44 percent off MSRP)

7. Engraved Beer Growler Set

The perfect gift for any woman or man who love craft beer, this engraver growler set includes a personalized growler that holds 64 ounces of beer, along with four, non-personalized pint glasses that hold 16 ounces each. The growler can be engraved with just a single initial, either for the first or last name of the lucky recipient. If you want to save a few bucks, you can also buy the engraved growler separately, without the added glassware.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

8. Personalized Return Address Stamp

A great gift for any young adult or young couple, this personalized return address stamp is a nice gift for anyone who loves stationery. It’s an especially nice gift for newlyweds or the newly engaged, since it will save them a ton of time when sending out invitations, save the dates, or thank you cards.

Price: $24 (17 percent off MSRP)

9. Water Resistant Polyester Zipper Beach Bag

What woman doesn’t need another great bag? These personalized bags are a great gift for a birthday, holiday, or any other gift-giving occasion. The beach tote is available in three different prints, and has ample storage space for all her beach needs. She can also use it as a “green” bag for carrying groceries.

Price: $29.95

10. Personalized Pocket Knife

This cool pocket knife has a beautiful design, and it can be quickly personalized with pretty much any name, at no extra charge. Personalization of the handle is free for 2 lines (up to 20 characters per line).

Price: $17.49

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.