WATCH: DJs Troll Entire Crowd by Not Dropping ‘The Beat’

DJ duo Mashd N Kutcher were playing a show and hyping up the crowd with phat beats when they cut to the slow jam “True” by Spandau Ballet. The crowd was not happy and unanimously cries out at the letdown.

According to their representation’s website:

Mashd N Kutcher are definitely NOT your average DJ’s. After briefly meeting each other in 2013, the boys created a concept for a live show, combining their love for music and skills as a drummer and keyboard player. After signing a record deal with Warner Music, their first single ‘Do It Now’ achieved gold status, not to mention gained the support radio stations across the country, and with their mashup videos and online content, they have become the fastest growing online brand in the Australian music industry this year, with hundreds of thousands of followers across Facebook, Youtube and social networks, not to mention international media coverage from the likes of CBS, The Ashton Kutcher media group APlus, The Discovery Channel and many more.

The Australia-born duo is currently on tour in the UK