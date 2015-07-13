Top 10 Best Cool Gifts for Men & Women

One of the best reactions a person can have when opening a gift is, “Oh! Cool!” It just feels good to give someone a gift that they really, truly appreciate. If you’re on the hunt for some cool gifts, you’re in luck. We’ve scoured the web for cool gifts for both men and women. Our list includes cheap gifts, as well as a few premium items that would be ideal for a milestone birthday or anniversary gift. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, significant other, or close family member, these gifts will definitely get a big reaction.

1. Garmin VIRB Elite HD Camera

The Garmin VIRB is a great gift for anyone who loves outdoor living and photography. While the battery life is a bit limited at just three hours, this camera is ideal for people who need something really rugged. It’s built tough, and it boasts an IPX7 waterproofing rating.

The VIRB also plays nice with some of the models on our list of Garmin’s best handheld GPS units. If you’re shopping for someone who’s really into digital photography, you might also want to peruse our list of the best 4K video cameras to see some other gift suggestions.

Price: $197.38 (51 percent off MSRP)

2. Griffin Sleek Tracker Tie Clip For Fitbit One & Fitbit Flex

Lots of people love wearing a Fitbit to track their daily activity, but not everyone is crazy about wearing a Fitbit on their wrist 24/7. Possible skin issues aside, there are just times when a Fitbit doesn’t work with the outfit you want to wear. Ladies have the option of wearing third-party Fitbit accessories that turn their Fitbit into a chic bracelet, but guys often have a tougher time camouflaging their Fitbit. Enter this Fitbit-friendly tie clip from Griffin. Designed to be used with the tracker from your One or Flex, this tie clip lets you track your activity without being trapped with that rubber band look.

Price: $14.99

3. ‘Make Your Own’ Kits

Shopping for someone who has a sweet tooth? These inexpensive DIY kits make a great gift for friends or family. Making your own gum or chocolate from the items included in the kit is a lot of fun, and it can be a way to strengthen your bond by spending a little quality time with someone.

Price: $12.99

4. bliss ‘Pore’-Fector Gadget

One of the hottest trends in beauty right now? High-powered facial cleansers. Rather than using your hands to clean your face, beauty experts now recommend using a sonic facial cleanser to get the skin truly clean. This dual-action device uses sonic waves to purify pores and massage on products into the skin. It comes with facial toner and a facial mask, to help any woman truly pamper herself.

Price: $185

5. Misfit Wearables Bolt Wireless Bluetooth LED Smart Light Bulb

You probably know Misfit for their line of fitness trackers, but they actually offer a whole lot more than just activity monitors. Misfit’s color-changing bulbs are a cool gift for anyone who loves home decor or smart home gadgets. The bulbs can create over a million different colors to suit your mood, and take under a minute to set up.

And if you happen to own one of Misfit’s wearables (like the Flash or Shine), you can use the tracker to turn bulbs on and off, or adjust the brightness. You can also control the bulbs via your smartphone, without any need for a centralized control hub.

Price: $49.99

6. Fujifilm X-T10 Black Mirrorless Digital Camera

If you’re shopping for a serious photographer, this camera is a real gem. It’s got some retro styling, which will appeal to those who grew up in the pre-digital era. The Fujifilm X-T10 offers many of the features from the more expensive X-T1 in a more affordable style. This is the perfect camera for people who want deep customization and a more manual-like experience. You can assign your favorite camera settings to one of the seven customizable buttons spread across the body for fast set-up. The X-T10 has manual dials for drive mode, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. It looks gorgeous, and it takes gorgeous pics as well.

Price: $799.95 and up, depending on options selected

7. Sriracha2Go

If the person you need to buy a gift for is obsessed with Sriracha-style hot sauce, then this is a great gift. This tiny bottle lets you take hot sauce anywhere. The container is even TSA-approved, meaning you can spice up bland airplane food with hot and spicy goodness. This reusable container ships empty, however, so you may want to pick up a bottle of Huy Fong to go along with the Sriracha to-go container.

Price: $7

8. Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is an always-on, voice-controlled smart hub. It can play music, control your lights, give you weather reports, and even lets you restock on items you recently bought online. Over time, Echo learns your personal preferences, speech patterns, and more, allowing it to better serve your needs. The Echo plays music from Amazon Music, Prime Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more, and it also reads audiobooks to you. You can also ask it to set a timer while you’re cooking, or have it look up info from Wikipedia. This is a great gift for anyone who loves new gadgets, or anyone who just feels overwhelmed by their to-do list.

Want more info about this product? Check out our post comparing Amazon Echo vs. Tap to figure out which smart speaker is right for you.

Price: $179.99

9. PicoBrew Zymatic

The PicoBrew Zymatic brewing system is the ultimate gift for a beer lover. Each stage of the beer-brewing process is controlled by advanced process automation software. The resulting brewing set-up is clean, and much less labor-intensive than traditional home brew methods. With a recipe library of hundreds of award-winning craft beers, you can brew unusual and classic beer styles in the comfort of your own home. If this brewing setup is too rich for your blood, you can opt for this more reasonably priced home brew kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop.

Price: $1,850 (21 percent off MSRP)

10. Marvel Avengers Assemble Framed Art Canvas Signed by Alex Ross

Comic book fans know that Alex Ross is one of the best artists working today. This gorgeous framed print is part of a limited edition of 100, and comes with specially-designed Marvel Certificate of Authenticity. Ross has signed each piece, making this a super-hot collectible for any Marvel fan. The characters featured in this piece are Black Panther, Hawkeye, Captain America, Iron Man, The Wasp, Thor, Scarlet Witch, The Vision, and Goliath.

Price: $654.16 (18 percent off MSRP)

