Great Gifts for Women: Top 10 Best Gift Ideas

Great gifts for women can be hard to find, especially on a tight budget. We’ve painstakingly researched the best gifts for women across a wide range of interests and price points. Check out these great gift recommendations, because we’re positive you’ll find something perfect for that special woman in your life.

1. gorjana ‘Shimmer’ Disc Ring

Jewelry is always a great gift idea for women, but sometimes the price tag can make that bling unattainable. This affordable-yet-glam ring from gorjana is a great gift for anyone who is shopping on a budget. Created by Yugoslavian designer Gorjana Reidel, this ring is made from gold-plated brass and cubic zirconia in an elegant pave setting.

Price: $40

2. Juno Power JUNOJUMPR

Every person should own an emergency battery pack. In the event of a dead battery, this portable power source can jumpstart a car. This portable battery from Juno Power is strong enough to jumpstart most four and six-cylinder vehicles. The 6,000 mAh battery pack weighs just seven ounces, which is pretty impressive for a gadget that can bring a car battery back to life. You can also use this battery pack to recharge smartphones or tablets.

Price: $99.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

3. Super Soft Baby Alpaca Wool Reversible Shawl

Alpaca wool is some of the softest wool in the world, and this elegant shawl is a great gift for any woman who loves soft, cuddly, and warm accessories. The deep purple color looks great with most skin tones, and it’s the perfect thing to wear on a cool autumn evening.

Price: $62.95 (77 percent off MSRP)

4. Soma Sustainable Pitcher & Plant-Based Water Filter

Shopping for a woman that is passionate about sustainability? This beautifully-designed water filtration system is the ideal gift for a woman who is both socially and ecologically conscious. Every time you buy a Soma filter, the company donates to charity: water projects. The Soma filter features coconut shell carbon and a plant-based casing. Each filter is effective for 40 gallons of water, or about two month’s worth of average use.

Price: $39.99

5. stila ‘In The Light’ Shadow Palette

Makeup addicts love stila, and this eye shadow palette is perfect for everyday wear. This palette includes the company’s award-winning eye shadows in 10 neutral shades. The palette also includes an exclusive Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner in Damsel (a matte chocolate brown).

Price: $39

6. Lindt Chocolate Swiss Luxury Selection Box

Chocolate is a great gift for women of all ages. You can give chocolates to express romantic intentions, heartfelt thanks, or give them as a “just because” gift. There are 14 chocolates in each box, with flavors like caramel, orange, hazelnut, and stracciatella.

Price: $15

7. Belle Chevre DIY Cheese Kit (Honey Box)

This gourmet cheese kit is the perfect present for foodies and locavores. Unlike other kits from Belle Chevre, this kit includes gourmet cheese honey, which will elevate your homemade cheese and make it sweet enough for breakfast or dessert. This kit includes instructions, recipes, and everything you need to make your first batch of cheese. Just pick up some goat’s milk from your local health food store or farmer’s market, and she’ll be making fresh cheese in no time.

Price: $29.95

8. Korres Body Butter

As the weather starts to turn colder, women everywhere will be reaching for a tube of moisturizer to fend off dry skin. These moisturizing body butters from Korres are a great gift for any woman who suffers from dry skin. There are lots of invigorating scents to choose from, including vanilla guava, fig, basil lemon, and jasmine.

Price: $29

9. SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

Sometimes, the perfect gift for a woman is something she would never buy for herself. This luxurious facial essence is beloved by celebrities, and will make the average woman feel like a star every time she puts it on. This famous skincare formula works across five dimensions of beauty to correct and improve skin: dark spots are less visible, the appearance of wrinkles is reduced, skin texture is more refined, firmness is improved, and skin becomes more radiant.

Price: $165

10. KONA French Press

A french press is a great gift for women who drink coffee or tea. This french press is a nice option because it is larger than the average press, making this perfect for those who need more than one cup to get through the morning. The curved design of the outer element makes this even more gift-worthy, since it’s somewhat unusual and eye-catching.

We recommend pairing this gift with some coffee, such as Joltin’ Joe (an American, bitter-not-bold coffee that is hand-roasted). If she prefers tea, we recommend the Tea Forte looseleaf tea trio, which includes fun flavors like Hazelnut Truffle, Sweet Orange Spice, and Bombay Chai.

Price: $25.98 (30 percent off MSRP)

