Top Gifts for Women: Best Gifts for Girlfriend & Wife

Finding a great gift for the woman you love can be tricky. You might have general ideas about gifts, but sometimes you need help with the particulars. You know she likes perfume, but what scent is best? You know she loves diamonds, but how do you pick the right piece of jewelry? Our gift guide has recommendations for romantic gifts like jewelry, perfume, gourmet foods, lingerie, and more. If you’re shopping for the perfect gift, our guide includes romantic gifts that are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, or “just because”. Whether you’re shopping for a wife or a girlfriend, you can trust that she’ll adore these gifts. Here are some great ideas for romantic gifts for women.

1. 12 Love Berries (Chocolate-Covered Strawberries)

Chocolate-covered strawberries are one of those simple gifts that work equally well for long-term partners, or for a woman you have only been seeing for a short while. These decadent berries are hand dipped, and they are backed by a quality guarantee. If you need sweets for your sweetie, these gourmet berries are sure to put her in the mood for love.

Price: $46.90

2. Calvin Klein REVEAL Eau de Parfum

This sensual scent makes a great gift for your wife or girlfriend. This perfume features classic elements like ambergris, pepper, sandalwood, and musk, alongside unexpected aromas like salt and cashmeran. Perfume is always a great gift for birthdays, anniversaries, or holidays.

Price: $90

3. Tiny Diamond Solitaire Bezel Necklace in 14k Gold

This petite necklace from Kobelli makes a lovely present for any occasion. This style is available in white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold. All pieces are made with conflict-free diamonds. Diamonds are always a welcome gift, and your wife or girlfriend is sure to love this elegant piece of jewelry.

Price: $150 (40 percent off MSRP)

4. What Katie Did Glamour Shape Wear Black Corselette

Buying lingerie for your wife or girlfriend can be a tricky prospect. If the size is off, your partner may take insult. In addition, some women prefer modest lingerie that covers more of their body. Finding lingerie that’s easy to size is tough enough, but finding a style that also strikes the right balance between what a woman wants to show off and what a man longs to see makes the task even more difficult.

This great Corselette from What Katie Did is a great gift option. There are multiple cup sizes available, so you can get a precise fit on top. The rest of the piece covers the stomach completely, but still looks very sexy. If you or your partner enjoy a more retro look, this lingerie set makes a great gift. This white girdle from the same manufacturer also has a ton of retro sex appeal.

Price: $109.00 – $114.50, depending on size selected

5. ALEX + ANI Deep Romance Rose Expandable Wire Bangle

If you are nearly broke, but in desperate need of a romantic gift, consider this lovely bangle from ALEX + ANI. This charm bracelet looks great alone, or layered with other pieces from ALEX + ANI. The rose charm symbolizes desire, devotion, and love, making it the perfect gift for the woman you love.

Price: $38

6. Donald Verger Photography Sea Glass Heart Poster

Looking for a simple gift that says, “I love you”? Consider this beautiful photographic print of various pieces of sea glass, arranged in the shape of a heart. This would be a great addition to a living room or bedroom, and she’ll think of you every time she sees it.

Price: $25 (38 percent off MSRP)

7. Mizuki Double Branchlet Ring

In search of a really impressive gift? This gorgeous ring is a thoughtful gift for a milestone birthday or wedding anniversary. It might even be the perfect engagement ring for women with eclectic tastes. The ring is made with diamonds and 14k yellow gold. If you need a ring for your wife, or for the woman you want to make your wife, this is an unusual and stunning choice.

Price: $985

8. Skyline Furniture Tufted Chaise Lounge

If your wife or girlfriend has been begging for new furniture, surprise her with this tasteful and attractive chaise. It’s a great accent piece for the bedroom or living room, and the color is especially beautiful.

Price: $568.98 (31 percent off MSRP)

9. Serta 14-Inch Gel-Memory Foam Mattress (King)

Is there a better gift than the gift of a good night’s sleep? If your wife or girlfriend is suffering from back pain or restless sleep, this comfy foam mattress will provide both of you with the support you need. The memory foam cradles and supports the body, while also improving airflow and breathability to keep you from overheating at night.

Price: $859.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

10. Moritz Glik ‘New Wave’ 18K Gold and Oxidized Silver Rose Cut Diamond Freeform Pendant

If you are looking for a truly unique and luxurious necklace, consider this cool design. Between its unusual shape, texture, and color, this is definitely a pendant that will get her a lot of compliments. Rose cut diamonds add a lovely sparkle to this innovative and attractive necklace. The stunning design and the high price tag will prove just how much you love your partner. Glik’s designs have been seen on celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz, Christina Applegate, Goldie Hawn, and Shakira.

Price: $2,560

