Halloween Candy 2015: Top 10 Best Deals

Halloween, that finest of costumed outings, where kids of all ages amble around the neighborhood (or neighborhoods for the big score) trying to get their hands on as much candy as possible. If you’ve got a place in a pedestrian-friendly area, be sure you turn on your porch light and offer up a little something to the trick-or-treaters parading by. I have fond memories of half-filled pillow cases, creepy noise tracks, and sugar highs, all the while dressed as Batman.

You could always wait ’til the last minute and dash into the pharmacy only to find all they have left is NECCO Wafers. On the other hand, if you’d like to ponder your options before the 31st rolls around, you’ve come to the right place. For this list, we’ve selected only assortments in festive packaging (with one special exception), which is easily half the fun. Having a couple Halloween-themed bags around the house a week ahead of time will get you in the mood to give away candy by the bucket.

Here are our picks for the 10 best Halloween candy deals, complete with decorative packaging:

1. Skittles and Lifesavers Gummies Sweet Vs. Sour Mix, 95 Count

Let’s begin with an unorthodox choice. It’s not chocolate, but it does include sour things. I love sour things. I think you can’t go wrong with them. This mix features some very subtle Halloween-esque packaging, and squares off the sweet variety of Life Savers and Skittles against their (far superior) sour varieties. A good way to break into the trick-or-treat mood.

Price: $16.59

2. Hershey’s Halloween Snack Size Assortment, 140-Count Bag

This pack features three kinds of Twizzlers, Whoppers, Milk Duds, and Jolly Ranchers. Three-and-a-half pounds of candy. This is the kind of assortment you combine in your candy bowl with another bag on this list to extend your supplies and add a little variety.

Price: $15.97 (additional 15% off coupon at checkout)

3. Cheetos Halloween Treat Sack, 26 Count

Okay, this isn’t candy, but it is a treat of a sort. Maybe you’re worried about all the rotting teeth, or maybe you fear for the backs of trick-or-treaters with their bags filled with heavy candy. Either way, it seemed somehow wrong to pass up on Halloween-themed Cheetos. The price is right, too.

Price: $7.25

4. Skittles, Starburst, Juicy Fruit, & Hubba Bubba

Maybe you think gum isn’t quite ideal as Halloween candy. I’m here to tell you that sometimes, when you’re out on the prowl dressed as a tiny Darth Vader, it can be very satisfying, indeed, to chew bubblegum. Provided you remember not to blow a bubble and get it suck in the mask. But then, what would Halloween be without at least one costume mishap? This comes with 200 smaller pieces, so you’ll be handing these out two or three at a time.

Price: $20.82

5. Hershey’s Halloween Snack Size Candy Assortment, 125-Count Bag

According to Hershey’s, “Demon Treats” are as follows: Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Almond Joy Snack Size, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures, Kit Kat Miniatures, and Reese’s Pieces Candy. I admit to not knowing what makes a treat for demons or not, but for the sake of the holiday, let’s all play along. 125 pieces will get you through a fairly steady night, possibly even at two pieces per trick-or-treater.

Price: $27.81

6. Nestle Assorted Halloween Chocolate Bag

I contend that Butterfingers taste better in fun size form. I don’t know why. In case you don’t agree, this assortment also includes Butterfinger Cups, Nestle Crunch, and Baby Ruth. It would absolutely not be Halloween without at least a couple of Nestle Crunch bars in the mix. Aside from that, the bats on the stand-up bag are adorable. How can you resist?

Price: $31.44 (additional 15% off coupon at checkout)

7. Nestle Assorted Halloween Chocolate & Sugar Candy

At 285 pieces, this mix heads over to the Wonka side of the house, featuring Gobstoppers and two kinds of Nerds. Everyone knows the etiquette when it comes to tiny boxes of Nerds on Halloween: tear open the box and pour the whole thing down in one go. Crunch happily for 20 seconds. This mix also features Nestle Crunch and Butterfinger minis. And a frankly somewhat goofy Frankenstein’s monster.

Price: $22.09 (additional 15% off coupon at checkout)

8. Hershey’s Halloween Snack Size Assortment, 125-Count Bag — Tombstones & Pumpkins

This is the one. By far my favorite on this list. You’ve got your Whoppers and Almond Joy for variety. You’ve got two kinds of Hershey’s tombstone-shaped bars, which are pretty great. But this is about the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins. Eclipsed in my heart only by the trees that come later in the year, Reese’s pumpkins are truly the reason for the season. In fact, if you want to make it really special, go all-out and load up on the larger-sized pumpkins. Kids who appreciate the finer things will thank you.

Price: $17.61 (additional 20% off coupon at checkout)

9. Nestle Assorted Halloween Chocolate & Sugar Candy, 48 Ounce

This is a great option to cover all your bases on the cheap. Runts make their first appearance on the list, alongside Gobstoppers, Baby Ruth, and Butterfinger. Excellent haunted house and bat motif on the packaging. 130 pieces should be more than enough for a relatively quiet neighborhood.

Price: $21.92 (additional 15% off coupon at checkout)

10. Hershey’s Chocolate Full Size Variety Pack, 30-Count Pack

If you want to be the house talked about in excited whispers, legions of costumed children discussing and confirming the whereabouts of the full-sized bars, this is the route to go. The only item on our list allowed to stray from Halloween-themed packaging, this is the big time. It’ll set you back a fair amount to properly stock up for the rush that will inevitably fall upon your home, but it’s worth it if you love delighting kids.The Mars assortment is a bit cheaper, but isn’t Prime-eligible to help you save on shipping.

Price: $27.00

