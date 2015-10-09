15 Best Smelling Men’s Colognes (Updated!)

If you want a cologne that smells truly sexy, we’re here to help. Whether you’re a guy searching for a scent that will drive women crazy, or someone looking for a thoughtful gift for your boyfriend or husband, these fragrances come highly recommended.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BURBERRY London for Men Eau de Toilette
Our Review
BURBERRY London is a classic scent that works for day or night. The main scents you’ll pick up from this cologne are black pepper and lavender, along with smoky guaiac wood and opoponax (aka sweet myrrh, which smells almost like balsamic vinegar). This is a cologne for a man who is sophisticated, charming, and cultured. You can shop more colognes and fragrances from Burberry here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jack Black Blue Mark Eau de Parfum
Our Review
This cologne is crisp, clean, and fresh. It is designed to last all day, without being overpowering when you first apply it. This cologne gets its distinctive scent from a blend of mint, ginger, bergamot, juniper, thyme, and vetiver. If you love herbal, naturally-dervied scents, then this is a cologne that will leave you feeling invigorated.
You can shop more fragrances and men’s skincare items from Jack Black right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AMOUAGE Interlude Man’s Eau de Parfum Spray
Our Review
Interlude is a spicy and woody fragrance inspired by chaos and disorder. If you want a scent that smells expensive and dangerous, this is the bottle to buy. It’s zesty, smoky, and woody. Amouage’s signature glass crystal bottles have gold plated accents and a sapphire blue Swarovski crystal decoration. This is a cologne for a man who has arrived, but had to fight hard to rise to the top.
Like to change up your scent every day? Grab this AMOUAGE Miniatures set to get six small bottles of assorted cologne, or shop the whole Amouage scent catalog here to see more varieties and sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
English Laundry Men’s Collection 4 Piece Coffret Set
Our Review
For the guy who likes to change his scent to suit his mood, his outfits, or his plans for the night, we recommend a gift set with multiple fragrances. This coffret set includes four of the most popular colognes from the English Laundry line: Arrogant, Riviera, Notting Hill, and Oxford Bleu.
Arrogant has opening notes of bergamot and cedar, with base notes of sandalwood, amber, and musk. It’s a masculine, board room kind of scent. In contrast, Riviera features a fresher approach, dominated by citrus, patchouli, and lavender. Then there’s Notting Hill, which is quite similar to Riviera, but with a touch more musk. Oxford Bleu is characterized by more approachable floral notes, including iris, vanilla, and geranium.
Mixed sets of cologne are a smart buy because of their versatility. It’s also well-known that the same cologne may smell very different on two different men, simply due to skin chemistry. This set lets you hedge your bets, ensuring that at least one of these fragrances will smell extraordinary on you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Calvin Klein ck one Eau de Toilette
Our Review
It’s a classic for a reason. This unisex scent is wildly popular because it smells clean, pure, and doesn’t come on too strong. It’s also a fun scent because of all the ways you can apply it. In addition to eau de toilette sprays, you can also pick up ck one-infused deodorant and moisturizer. Fair warning, though. CK says that this fragrance is “intended to be used lavishly”, so it may not have the all-day staying power some men crave. On the other hand, it’s quite affordable, and comes in a larger bottle than some other scents on our list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jean Patou 1000 Eau de Toilette Spray
Our Review
Looking for a unisex scent that’s a little more upmarket? 1000 packs a floral punch, which quickly recedes to reveal warm notes of sandalwood and patchouli. It may be a bit feminine for some tastes, but those who wear this scent every day love it too much to care what other people think.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Acqua Di Gio By Giorgio Armani
Our Review
A modern classic that first catapulted onto the scene in the mid 90s, Acqua Di Gio is a scent that’s masculine and fresh. Women love the way this cologne smells. A blend of citrus notes hits you first, along with more subtle notes of jasmine, bergamot, and neroli. There’s also an undertone of salt air, making this ideal for the man who loves the beach.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Prada Luna Rossa Eau de Toilette Spray for Men
Our Review
Prada Luna Rossa is a long-lasting scent that will appeal to men with a more European sensibility. It’s a dynamic scent that’s also heavy on the lavender, but in a more modern way that definitely won’t make you smell like grandma’s purse.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lacoste Original Eau de Toilette for Men
Our Review
If only a sporty scent will do, this fresh cologne is ideal for freshening up after hitting the gym. This is energetic, fun scent that smells predominantly of lime, lavender, clary sage, bergamot, and lemon. Looking for something with more of an edge? Lacoste also offers a number of other scents, which you can browse here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kilian Black Phantom
Our Review
Kilian is one of my all-time favorite fragrance brands, and I always try to make time to stop into their boutique whenever I'm in New York.
Kilian is a fragrance brand created by Kilian Hennessy. Yes, that Hennessey family. He's taken his family knowledge of fine spirits and applied that knowledge to create perfumes and colognes that are equally as intoxicating as a glass of cognac.
Black Phantom is a seriously sexy scent, and we love the gift-worthy packaging. Black Phantom is inspired by ghosts, pirates, and the adventure of a bygone age.
This is a woodsy, spicy, slightly Oriental scent with notes of rum, sugarcane, heliotrope, and sandalwood. Black Phantom is a great smelling scent for men who fancy themselves a bit of a gentleman adventurer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
RawChemistry Pheromone Cologne for Men to Attract Women
Our Review
Want a cologne to attract the opposite sex? This cologne is designed with pheromones, in order to make you more appealing to women. While I'd argue the best way to be more attractive to women is simply to be respectful and kind, doing all that while wearing this cologne is a pretty smart bet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tommy Bahama St. Barts Men Body Spray
Our Review
Prefer a light body spray to a heavy cologne? We got you. Tommy Bahama St. Barts Men body spray features a refreshing combination of Carribean-inspired scents: sea vine, guava nectar and blue agave tequila.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kenneth Cole Black Bold
Our Review
This is a bold, NYC-inspired fragrance for a man who wants to exude power and confidence. Ancient cedar leaf is blended with ground nutmeg, and warmed with whispers of lotus flower and incense smoke. The whole effect is one of warm leather and spicy skin, and it's definitely an amazing combination.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
John Varvatos Artisan Blu
Our Review
The only thing more beautiful than the bottle is the scent within. This fragrance is one of the best smelling colognes for men. Featuring lots of energizing citrus notes, this Mediterranean-inspired cologne is a great option for the man who wants to exude fresh, effortless confidence.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Proraso Single Blade Eau De Cologne
Our Review
If he loves to shave with Proraso products, this scent from the same trusted company will definitely appeal to him. Featuring a spicy, exotic combination of violet leaves, cumin, saffron, cedar wood and a hint of vanilla.