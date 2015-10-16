Top 10 Best Unique Halloween Costumes 2018

It seems like every Halloween you must fight the temptation to recycle last year’s Halloween costumes. This feeling will only grow with time. But there are plenty of original costume ideas to consider that haven’t even crossed your mind yet.

This year, trending topics are plentiful, and we’ve also balanced these out with some selects classics that also deserve a nod. Check out our favorite picks below, or browse other heavy costumes here.

1. Netflix and Chill

Netflix and Chill is the 2015 version of a booty call, and makes for a clever costume when recreated with some props. You can easily buy the appropriate T-shirt, or even a hat, but making your own is also an option. Rather than use an actual ice bag, it is easier to make a faux ice bag with some fake ice cubes in a see-through bag.

2. Lumbersexual

The latest loved and hated trend in men’s fashion is dressing up like a lumberjack. And while dressing up as someone dressing up as a lumberjack may sound fairly nuanced, it’s actually fairly easy, and can probably be pulled off with a couple of odd items from your dresser. Start with the most expensive flannel shirt and leather boots you can find, and add suspenders, blue jeans, thick-rimmed glasses, or a porkpie hat to taste.

Really, add whatever other props you want to add to get that perfect urban woodsman look. It’ll work. An axe is a great accessory, and a journal is better, but both is perfect. Grow a beard if you can, and if not, you can go with a knit option. The final touch is to actually know nothing about the outdoors, and hold critical opinions on indie folk and poetry.

3. Mars One Settler

Celebrate humanity’s next giant leap with an astronaut costume spiced up with the logo of nonprofit organization Mars One. Mars One aims to establish the first human settlement on Mars by 2025. Though their eyes are set on the future, potential candidates are already lining up to be emissaries of humankind, hoping to wear the same costume that you can put together in a couple of minutes.

4. Dead/Zombie John Snow

The Season 5 Finale of Game of Thrones left fans puzzled to the fate of beloved character Jon Snow. Many believe that the presence of Lady Melisandre suggests Snow might return, and you can live out this likely possibility for Season 6. A wig to match Jon Snow’s masculine locks and a fur-lined cape are all you need to start, and zombie makeup completes the outfit. Just make sure you aren’t spoiling it for slow watchers before you tell them whether it’s real or not!

5. Pumpkin Dance Man

Pumpkin Dance Man is a fun and easy costume, as long as you are willing to learn a couple of dance moves to tie the costume together. You could probably make a homemade pumpkin mask to match the video, but for the best alternative, Amazon has you covered. The black morph suit ties it all together. But do be careful when wearing this costume by the streets at night. It is 2spooky4me, and may distract mentally vulnerable drivers.

6. Lego Figures

A classic children’s toy that’s fun for adults can again make your life better, with this life-size Lego costume made from 100% polyester. It comes with the Lego head as well as a shirt and pants. One of the coolest thing about this costume though is that it comes with a set of stickers that allow you to design yourself a custom face. If you still have the creativity that led you first to love Legos, then you might also enjoy building this costume up as well, with added accessories to complete the set. Buy the Men’s Mr. Block Head Morphcostume here. 7. Firefox Though Chrome is the currently the most dominantly used browser, Firefox is a cult favorite with easily the best browser icon. Anyone who uses Firefox will instantly recognize and appreciate the costume, especially if you find the right fox costume, and can strike a pose with the globe. Buy the RG Costumes Men’s Red Fox here. Buy the Inflatable Earth Globe here. 8. Sith Lord Donald Trump (Getty)

Any sort of Donald Trump costume is going to be huge this year, as is anything related to the return of Star Wars. Combining the two seems obvious to me, especially given how easy this costume is. The necessaries are a Trump wig or mask, and a lightsaber (choose your color wisely). A black robe, perhaps with a suit underneath, will be fitting clothes, but a “Make America Great Again” hat will be the pièce de résistance.

9. #TheDress

Earlier this year, this unsuspecting dress changed the way the world sees color, posing an enlightening question of color in perspective. The most authentic option is to buy the actual dress in question, but the lazier of us will be fine with just a shirt with the two color schemes people most commonly saw. Either way you’ll have a great conversation piece, and a simple costume that can pass for an every day outfit!

10. Crash Test Dummy

Morphsuits are a versatile option for costumes, as they can deck you out head to toe with just one design. The Crash Test Dummy costume is a great example, as it gives you everything you need to look exactly like a crash test dummy without having to buy individual costume pieces. A simple, elegant solution, with plenty of options, and you can find many more here.

