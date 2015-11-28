Top 10 Best Gifts for Hockey Fans

The cracking sound when the stick hits the puck. The freezing temperature in the arena. The crash of players slamming each other into the sides of the rink. The occasional fight. There is no sport more exhilarating than hockey (at least according to your hockey loving friends and me…I am a huge Anaheim Ducks fan). With the season well underway, there are tons of gift options available for hockey fans at the moment. Game tickets are always a great way to go, but if that is out of your budget or you don’t know which game your friend wants to attend, here are some no-fail gift ideas for every budget that hockey lovers can use all year round, even between seasons. Even better, these gifts work for fans of any team, so you don’t have to worry about knowing which team they root for.

Here are 10 ideas for gifts that will remind the hockey fans in your life of their favorite sport, even when they can’t be watching the game.

1. Hat Trick Hockey Stick BBQ Grilling Tool Set

Sports and BBQ go together like peanut butter and jelly. This grill set brings that connection even closer. The Hat Trick Hockey Stick BBQ Grilling Tool Set is made of reclaimed hockey sticks from top brands such as Warrior, Bauer, and CCM. Each set comes with a spatula, fork, and tongs, all made with stainless steel in California. The hockey sticks used for the grill set all have seen actual game time, and are now finding new life in your backyard once their days on the ice ended.

Price: $62.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

2. Sports Illustrated Hockey’s Greatest – Hardcover

This beautiful hardcover book by Sports Illustrated features top 10 lists (created by polling hockey experts) in categories such as rivalries, best single-season team, and best game in history, all accompanied by stunning photography and classic stories. Considered to be the most authoritative book on the history of hockey, this book makes an excellent addition to the home of any hockey or sports fan.

Price: $23.83 (28 percent off MSRP)

3. NHL League Logo The Goal Light Alarm Clock

Having to use an alarm clock to wake up for work is an unfortunate (but necessary) part of life. So make waking up in the morning a little more fun for the hockey fan on your shopping list. The NHL Goal Light Alarm Clock is 4×4 and comes with an authentic goal horn alarm sound, flashing LED lights, SNOOZE function, and LCD clock display. It also includes all 30 NHL team labels so you can support your team. Batteries included. This clock will recreate game excitement every morning. Now if only you could give them the gift of going to a game instead of work…

Price: $39.78 (1 percent off MSRP)

4. Fastrack NHL Board Game

The Fastrack NHL Board Game is a fun present for not only hockey fans, but all sports fans and competition enthusiasts as well. The object of the game is to clear all the pucks from your side of the “rink” first by shooting the pucks through the opening using your finger and the attached elastic cord. It is a game of speed and dexterity. Fastrack is an officially licensed NHL board game and features sidelines painted with NHL team logos and a playing surface designed to replicate a real hockey rink. This game is sure to keep hockey fans entertained during commercial breaks.

Price: $23.03 (8 percent off MSRP)

5. Puck Off Opener – Hockey Puck Bottle Opener, Authentic Game Quality Puck

It is a horrible feeling to sit down with an ice cold beer, all ready to watch the game, only to realize you have no idea where the bottle opener is. Did you leave it in the kitchen? Do you even own a bottle opener? Now you are missing precious moments of the game trying to open your beer. Don’t let this happen to your hockey friends. This authentic hockey puck bottle opener is big enough that it is hard to misplace, and cool enough to leave out on display in your living room or man cave. Bottle opener is an actual, game quality, Canadian-made hockey puck with a stainless steel bottle opener embedded in the center. Perfect for hockey fans and beer lovers.

Price: $10.99

6. Z is for Zamboni: A Hockey Alphabet (Sports Alphabet)

For parents with young hockey fans or hockey fans that are parents-to-be, Z is for Zamboni teaches children about the rules, players, coaches, teams and history of hockey in a clever alphabet book. Each letter features a fun rhyme and illustrations to accompany the hockey team of the same letter. This book is a great way to help them learn the alphabet and their future favorite sport.

Here is an example of the lessons children can learn from this book:

“Z is for Zamboni

a machine that cleans the ice,

ensuring for tomorrow’s game

a surface smooth and nice.”

Z is for Zamboni uses Canadian spelling, which author Matt Napier says is a tribute to the origins of the game. It’s never too early to start teaching your kids (or the kids of your friends) about this awesome sport.

Price: $6.35 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. Benzara Uniquely Designed Wood Metal Hockey Wall Hook

For the chic hockey enthusiast in your life, this wall hook is a perfect way to incorporate their love of the sport into their home decor. Keep your hats, scarves and coats neatly organized and easy to grab on your way out the door on your way to the game. Designed to look like a hockey stick but left the color of natural wood, this wall hook features six sturdy metal hooks making this piece classy, artistic and completely functional.

Price: $58.01

8. Franklin Sports NHL Micro Mask League Standings Tracker

With so many teams and games, it can be hard to keep track of where your team is standing in the league. An officially licensed product of the NHL, this display board makes it easy to follow the progress of your favorite team and adjust standings as necessary. The board comes with micro goalie masks with official team colors and logos for all 30 NHL teams. With this board you can follow your team all the way to the Stanley Cup.

Price: $19.50 (22 percent off MSRP)

9. The Hockey Mug With A Net

Goal! Turn mealtime into a game with this fun bowl/mug. Hockey fans young and old will enjoy flicking marshmallows, cereal, ice cream toppings or crackers into the attached goal net. This dishwasher safe ceramic mug was designed by an eight-year-old boy named Max, and a portion of the proceeds go to charities that support dyslexia and other learning disabilities. A perfect way to help others while doing your shopping.

Price: $24

10. Hockey Silhouette – Glass Stein

This durable, thick-walled glass stein will quickly become a game day favorite of the hockey fan in your life. Perfect for beer or any other beverage, the etched hockey player design will get them in the spirit to root for their favorite team. And this glass is so cool, it can even be used as a decoration when not in use.

Price: $19.99

