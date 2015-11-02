Gift Ideas for Women: Top 10 Unique Christmas Gifts for Her

What do you get for the woman who has everything? If you’re trying to find that perfect holiday gift, we’re here to help. No two women are exactly the same, so we’ve rounded up 10 cool gifts that span a wide range of budgets, tastes, and interests.

Looking for unique Christmas gifts for her? We’ve found some amazing gifts, including jewelry, handmade items, fashion, and perfumes. Read on to see our top picks, and don’t forget to check out our curated guides to the best gifts for women for even more ideas.

1. Artisan Bird Ring

Looking for a romantic gift? This handmade “lovebird” ring from Serendipity Handcraft is an inexpensive gift that still feels fresh and unique. It can be worn alone, or stacked with several other rings for a more funky look. Not crazy about this style? You can shop more handmade jewelry designs here.

Price: $21

2. MakersKit Hanging Air Plant Terrarium

Many women love gardening, but not all women live in areas where they can garden year-round. If you want to bring a little greenery inside, get her this cute hanging plant terrarium. It measures 4″ x 4″, and comes with a redeemable coupon voucher for a live air plant (just in case your local garden store doesn’t have any in stock). Want to get her something a little more extravagant? Browse more cool gifts for gardeners here.

Price: $29.95

3. Petzi Treat Cam: Wi-Fi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser

Shopping for a woman who loves her pet? Cat lovers and dog owners alike will appreciate this thoughtful gift. The Treat Cam lets her check in on her pets remotely, and then give them a little treat. Watch remotely from your tablet or smartphone, and then launch a treat at your pet to keep them happy.

Looking for more gift ideas? Shop our guide to the best Christmas gifts for women to see even more cool gift ideas.

Price: $169.99

4. Moritz Glik ‘Kaleidoscope’ 18k White Gold Diamond & Blue Sapphire Dangle Earrings

Looking for a high-end gift? She’ll be stunned by these designer earrings. The drop earrings are done in white gold, and feature loose blue sapphires and black diamonds enclosed in sapphire crystals. The movement in these earrings makes this design incredibly unique, and totally luxurious. If you want to splurge on the woman you love, these earrings are an amazing choice. If they’re a little out of your price range, you can browse more stunning jewelry designs here. You might also want to check out our post on the best womens gold watches.

Price: $5,110

5. SUCK UK Customisable Cookie Stamp

Need a cool gift for a baker? These custom cookie stamps let you press names, words, or messages into cookies, pie crusts, or other baked goods. If you want to see more quirky kitchen gear, you can peruse cool gifts from SUCK UK or Fred & Friends.

Price: $10.95 (27 percent off MSRP)

6. Black Brass Earrings

Handmade jewelry is always a unique gift, and the style of these earrings is very edgy and cool. History+Industry is a really cool brand that uses mixed media to create funky, eye-catching pieces. The brass triangles are vintage, while the hooks are gold plated hypoallergenic surgical steel earwires. That makes the earrings a great gift for women who normally can’t wear metal jewelry due to skin allergies.

Not crazy about this style? You can shop more handmade jewelry designs here.

Price: $38

7. Algoma Cloud 9 Hanging Lounger

We may be in the grip of winter, but it’s never too early to think about next spring. This cool lounge chair would be a great addition to your patio, but it would also work well in a winter sun room. The umbrella top is collapsible, while padded armrests ensure comfort. This is a funky piece that will appeal to women who love reading in the garden, or just relaxing in the sun.

Not quite the right gift idea for your needs? Try browsing more cool furniture designs here.

Price: $255.31 (27 percent off MSRP)

8. Forest Cupcake Toppers

Another awesome gift for bakers, these handmade cupcake toppers are perfect for Christmas baking, or for year-round use. Crafted from birch wood veneer, these cupcake toppers come in a pack of 12, with a variety of heights included in the set. These are an awesome gift ideas for the woman who loves hosting dinner parties.

Not much of a baker? Shop more cool kitchen gifts for her right here.

Price: $28

9. Juliette Has A Gun Not a Perfume Eau de Parfum Spray

Looking for a beauty gift for a woman who’s tough as nails? We love the brand Juliette Has A Gun, which has a unique point of view. This cool brand’s “Not a Perfume” is designed for independent women. The key ingredient here is Ambrox, a French perfume component that was first created in the 1950s. It’s also a really cool gift for those with allergies. Since there are no allergens in this perfume, those who usually avoid heavy perfumes can actually wear this scent without getting the sniffles.

Need more gift ideas? Browse more perfumes here, or check out some of the most popular luxury beauty products for women.

Price: $88 (2 percent off MSRP)

10. Unique Printed Long Sleeve Shirt

Need a funky shirt for a gal with eclectic tastes? This cool shirt takes its inspiration from newspapers. For women who love British-inspired fashion, this is a very cool style.

Not the right style for her? Shop more women’s fashions here. If she’s not that into fashion, consider a gift from our Christmas gifts for book lovers post.

Price: $23.89

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.