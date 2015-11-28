Best Christmas Gifts for Women Who Have Everything

What do you get for the woman who has everything? You might be struggling to find that perfect gift for a hard-to-shop-for woman on your Christmas list. We’re here to help with a carefully selected gift guide for women who seem to have everything. Our list includes great gift ideas from high-end luxury brands, as well as some affordable gift ideas that will impress her, without breaking the bank. Whether she’s into jewelry, gadgets, cooking, or wine culture, there’s something on this list that will appeal to her unique tastes. Read on to see our ideas for one-of-a-kind gifts for Christmas 2015.

1. Moonstruck Chocolate Holiday Cocktails Collection

What do you do when you’re shopping for the woman who has everything, and you’ve got a shoestring budget? Believe it or not, it’s possible to get a cool, creative gift that will impress her, without spending more than $20. Moonstruck Chocolates are artisanal, hand-crafted truffles. Each box contains nine truffles, with three seasonally-inspired flavors: Hot Toddy, Mulled Wine and Hot Buttered Rum. The box is only $20, and if you already have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get free two-day shipping on this gift. These truffles are a great gift idea for your boss, your mother-in-law, or that woman you’ve been wanting to ask out for ages.

Price: $20

2. Badgley Mischka Fine Jewelry Small Cushion-Cut Peridot & Diamond Pendant

Even the woman who has everything can never have too many diamonds. This gorgeous sterling silver necklace from Badgley Mischka features a cushion-cut peridot stone in diamond halo, set beneath a champagne diamond arabesque. Looking for something different? Shop more discounted jewelry here.

Price: $184.17 (60 percent off MSRP)

3. Foobot Indoor Air Quality Monitor

Between dust, allergens, CO2, and humidity issues, there are lots of ways poor indoor air quality can have a negative impact on your life. Cold winter temps mean you probably aren’t opening up the windows very often, so air quality monitoring is especially important at this time of year. The Foobot air quality monitoring system is compact, and can be operated from your smartphone. The unit measures volatile organic compounds (with CO2 equivalent impact), PM2.5, temperature, and humidity. The companion app give the user actionable advice about how to improve poor air quality, and the device can be used to monitor multiple rooms.

The Foobot air quality monitoring system is compact, and can be operated from your smartphone. The unit measures volatile organic compounds (with CO2 equivalent impact), PM2.5, temperature, and humidity. The companion app give the user actionable advice about how to improve poor air quality, and the device can be used to monitor multiple rooms.

Price: $199

4. Rebecca Minkoff Quilted Mini Mac Convertible Cross Body Bag

Is it possible to have too many bags? I don’t think so. This great bag from Rebecca Minkoff comes in a variety of great colors. It’s made from genuine cowhide leather, and has a great quilted texture. Need more gift ideas? Check out our post on the best gifts for girlfriends.

Price: $195

5. LG gram Laptop

Shopping for a new laptop? This petite model from LG only weighs 980 grams. That’s less than a liter bottle of soda. But don’t let the small package fool you. This new laptop manages to cram a 256 GB solid state drive, 8 GB of RAM, and a Intel Core i7-5500U 3.0 GHz Processor into that tiny body. This laptop runs Windows 10, and can last almost eight hours on a single charge. We also love that it comes in fun, feminine colors like champagne gold.

This laptop runs Windows 10, and can last almost eight hours on a single charge. We also love that it comes in fun, feminine colors like champagne gold.

Price: $1,367.86 (2 percent off MSRP)

6. Pelv-Ice Mama Strut Postpartum Support Pelvic Binder System

You might think that a new mom has everything she could ever want, but being a new mom actually means that you need a lot of new things around the house. Even if she’s already got a house full of maternity products and baby products, chances are pretty good she doesn’t own one of these.

The Pelv-Ice Mama Strut Postpartum Support Pelvic Binder System is designed to provide hot and cold therapy for moms who have recently given birth. This breathable, machine-washable girdle supports all sides of the pelvis, pelvic floor, abdomen, hips, and lower back. This helps new moms recover more quickly from the pain of childbirth.

Need more gift ideas for new moms, or moms-to-be? You might want to take a look at our gifts for pregnant woman post, or read up on the best stretch mark removal creams.

Price: $112.50 (13 percent off MSRP)

7. 2003 Dom Perignon Rose “Iris Van Herpen Edition”

Dom Perignon is the finest champagne in the world. This “Iris Van Herpen Edition” bottle comes in an attractive gift box. The design of the box comes from the mind of Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen. Even if she drinks Dom all the time, she probably hasn’t seen it presented like this.

Dom Perignon is the finest champagne in the world. This "Iris Van Herpen Edition" bottle comes in an attractive gift box. The design of the box comes from the mind of Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen. Even if she drinks Dom all the time, she probably hasn't seen it presented like this.

Price: $365

8. Sertodo Nile Cradle Ice Bucket

If you’re planning on picking up a great bottle of wine, you should also pick up an ice bucket. This bucket is a great companion to any wine or beer gift you’re getting her this year, but it also works as a stand-alone gift for women who are serious about entertaining. Hammered copper looks totally chic, and this is definitely a piece she can use for a lifetime.

If this gift is a little outside of your holiday gift-giving budget, shop more Home & Kitchen gifts here. Looking for more gift ideas? Shop our guide to the best Christmas gifts for women to see even more cool gift ideas.

Price: $275.94 (3 percent off MSRP)

9. Versace Women’s Mystique Foulard 38mm Rose Gold Ion-Plated Stainless Steel Quartz Diamond Watch

A designer watch with an unusual look is a great gift for the woman who has everything. This elegant watch from Versace is great for women who want to make a statement. If this watch isn’t quite what you had in mind, you can check out our post on the best women’s gold watches, or read up on our favorite smartwatches.

Price: $1,080 (43 percent off MSRP)

10. Wusthof Classic 7-Piece Slim Knife Block Set

Wusthof knives are some of the best in the world. They’re beloved by both top chefs and talented home cooks. This set includes a knife block and seven different knives. One thing we really love about this set is that you can get the wooden knife block in a variety of finishes, to better suit your unique home decor. The style pictured above is acacia wood, but you can also pick up options like bamboo, cherry, walnut, or black.

If she’s not much of a cook, there are other gift guides that can help you. Check out our guide to the best gifts for your wife, or shop more top gifts for women to find that perfect Christmas present.

Price: $329.95

