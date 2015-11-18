Top 5 Best Unique Gifts for Grandma

Let’s face it: grandmas are awesome. They are fun, sweet, patient and wonderful humans. Plus they do cool things like cook amazing food and tell you stories from the past. Grandmas spend so much of their time taking care of other people. This is your chance to help take care of her and show her how much you appreciate all she does for you. These five gifts will help her relax and enjoy life. From luxurious French hand creams to hilarious DVDs, these are not only things she needs, but things she will actually want.

Here are five unique gift ideas for the grandma who is anything but ordinary:

1. Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book

Thanks to its ability to relieve stress and help relax the mind, adult coloring has become a popular way to unwind after a long day. Plus, it is just plain fun to feel like a kid again and spend time doing something for the sole purpose of enjoyment. Grandmas (especially those with a green thumb) will love the Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book. This coloring book features delicate and highly detailed designs inspired by the artist’s home in rural Scotland, and each page has tiny garden creatures hidden in the drawing, just waiting to be found (key and index are included, to help guide the hunt). Pages are printed on heavy paper stock, so markers or ink pens won’t bleed through.

To help get Grandma started with her new hobby, add a set of Prismacolor colored pencils. These pencils are artist-quality, easily blended, break-resistant and highly saturated, making them perfect for any level of expertise.

Price: $9.57 (40 percent off MSRP)

2. I Love Lucy: The Complete Series

Give Grandma the gift of letting her relive the memories of watching her favorite TV shows from her youth. Classic shows such as I Love Lucy make great presents and will provide her with hours of entertainment. The I Love Lucy: The Complete Series DVD collection contains all six seasons spread out over 34 discs of nonstop laughter and hilarious misadventures. Also includes The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour shows, I Love Lucy: The Movie, and tons of other bonus features. Whether watching it alone or with the whole family, Grandma will be sure to enjoy every minute of this box set.

Not a fan of I Love Lucy? Maybe try Gilligan’s Island, I Dream of Jeannie, or The Brady Bunch instead.

Price: $129.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

3. Luxury Plush Kimono Bathrobe With Tie Closure & Side Pockets

As we get older, our metabolism slows down, making it harder for our bodies to stay warm. It is common for senior citizens to be cold even in a well-heated room. To help keep Grandma warm during the cold months (or any time of the year), give her the Luxury Plush Kimono Bathrobe with Tie Closure & Side Pockets. This robe features large sleeves for easy movement and two side pockets so she can keep necessities close at hand. Available in nine colors.

Price: $33.29-$41.99, depending on size/color selected.

4. L’Occitane Hand Cream Trio

The air around us can be harsh on your skin, leaving your hands dry and sometimes itchy. Treat Grandma to this set of luxurious hand creams from L’Occitane to help her combat the weather and environmental toxins. Using ingredients sourced from the Provence region of France, this set of hand creams is formulated to keep your hands smooth, hydrated and protected. And even better, it is made without the use of parabens or sulfates, so you can feel good about what you are giving your grandma to put on her skin. This set contains three scents created to capture the beauty and “art de vivre” of the South of France: Shea Butter, Cherry Blossom and Rose et Reines. A perfect sensory escape from ordinary life.

Price: $28

5. Phillip Whitney Bronze Family Tree Picture Frame, Six Hanging Photo Frames

The Phillip Whitney Bronze Family Tree Picture Frame is crafted out of a bronze metal material and comes with six hanging photo frames. Hanging on the wall or standing on a table, this frame is a beautiful and artistic way to show off beloved family photographs. The frame stands 20″ tall x 18″ wide and has a matte black trunk with bronze leaves.

If you want to make the gift even more special for Grandma, add in family photos for her before wrapping it up so all she has to do is display it and enjoy seeing family memories day after day.

Have a big family and need more frames? Buy additional frames here.

Price: $29.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

