Top 5 Best Christmas Gifts for Grandma

Grandmas can be hard to shop for when it comes to Christmas gifts. You want to give your sweet grandma something that she will cherish and appreciate, but not something that will seem cheesy or overplayed. Your grandma will appreciate your gift much more if it is well thought out, matches her interests or lifestyle, or is a special treat that she would not buy for herself, rather than something that will add clutter or hassle to her life. This list is meant to serve as inspiration for a meaningful gift for your sweet grandma! You can also check out our gift guides for women for more ideas, or shop around for grandma gifts here.

1. Godiva Chocolatier Signature Basket

Your grandma will love this gift basket from premium chocalatier Godiva. It comes with seven different chocolate bars and collections: milk chocolate, truffles, classic Godiva chocolate pieces, dark chocolate caramels, and dark chocolate. I doubt this gift will last until New Years!

Price: $60.00

2. Grandma’s Life Story Frame

This picture frame is such a sweet reminder of the journey your grandmother has taken in her life. It starts with a photo of her as a young girl, on to one of her as a young mother (with your mother or father with her!) and finally a photo of her with her baby grandchild. This is an especially thoughtful gift for new grandmas or anyone with a new baby in the family. The Grandparent Gift Co. also has a number of other special frames to choose from for both grandma and grandpa this holiday season.

Price: $24.95

3. Tea Time Treasures Tea Pot Shaped Gift Bag

Does your grandma love a good cup of tea? This charming gift box includes an assortment of delicious teas, along with other tea time treats such as cookies, hard candies and caramels. It even comes packaged in a cute teapot shaped gift bag. The teas include English Breakfast, Apricot Medley, three different varieties of chai, iced tea, raspberry, lemon and green tea. This gift basket comes with a personalized card so you can either ship it to yourself and wrap it, or have it shipped directly to your grandma. If you don’t think tea would suit her fancy, Art of Appreciation has gift baskets to fit any taste and style.

Price: $39.99

4. Personalized Grandma Gold Bar Necklace

If there is one thing grandmas everywhere love, it is showing off their grandchildren. This personalized necklace lets your grandma do just that with a touch of class and style. You can personalize this necklace to show the names and birth stones of each of her precious grandchildren. This gift is hand made and custom for each order, but only takes one day to ship so is perfect for last minute shopping.

Price: $14.98

5. Christmas Morning Breakfast Gift Basket

Give grandma something special to wake up to on Christmas morning with this Christmas Breakfast gift basket. It includes all kinds of gourmet breakfast treats that she will love, including country ham, maple syrup from New Hampshire, farmhouse pancake mix, cheddar herb biscuit mix, wild Maine blueberries, gourmet flavored oatmeal and a sampler of different coffee flavors. Even better, get together with your grandma for breakfast on Christmas and prepare some of these delicious foods together!

Price: $89.99

