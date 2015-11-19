Unique Gifts 2018: Best 10 Unusual Presents

Have you got a special occasion coming up? Perhaps it’s a birthday, anniversary or some other date worth celebrating. If you’re feeling stymied, flummoxed or flustered in your search for the perfect present, we’ve cooked up a little gift of an idea to save you from slogging through crowded stores in search of something completely unique.

We promise this list will make your quest for the best, most unusual and completely intriguing presents a whole lot more fun. Say goodbye to boring, because this year you’re going to up the ante with the best gifts ever. You’ll amaze and inspire your loved ones and special friends with presents that are unexpected, funny, functional and memorable.

With unique gifts for men, women and families, we’ve come up with an awesome list of interesting and unusual gift ideas that will put smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts. Take a look our favorite unusual presents, and since you’re in the mood to splurge, why not buy something for yourself while you’re at it?

1. ECO-Cycle Aquaponics Kit With Dual T5 Grow Light

You might have heard of companion plants, but what about companion pets? The ECO-cycle Aquaponics Kit combines both to create an aquaculture garden and aquarium in one. Aquaponics is the science of raising vegetables and fish in a closed re-circulating system. Fish waste provides nutrients to the plants above and the plants provide clean water for the fish. Plus it’s a great way to get kids interested in science. With this simple set-up, you’ll be growing delicious leafy greens year-round while enjoying the peaceful, Zen-like experience of watching tropical fish thrive in their own aquatic wonderland. To ensure your success, get the complete guide to Aquaponics.

Price: $290

2. Foodie Dice® No. 1 Seasonal Dinners

Does your special someone love to cook? Foodie Dice are a fun new way to shake up their cooking routine and provide inspiration for creating simple, seasonal meals. Simply select the five primary dice – protein, cooking method, grain/carb, herb, bonus ingredient – add a seasonal veggie die and roll. Then shop, cook, and eat. With more than 186,000 meal combinations, the possibilities are nearly endless. Vegetarian and vegan-friendly, the protein die includes both meat and vegetarian options on each side. If you’ve invited friends over for dinner, Mixology Dice can liven up any party.

Price: $24

3. 7TECH® 3D Printing Pen With LCD Screen

The 3D Printing Pen is the latest technology in 3D printing. A perfect gift for creative kids and adults, the 3D pen allows you to create freestyle or pre-designed 3D objects with plastic that heats up and then cools to a solid shape. Wonderful for anyone interested in 3D creation, from newbie to expert, the only limitation of the 3D drawing is the user’s imagination. Create amazing art or functional pieces. The 3D pen is suitable for children 8 years and older with the supervision of an adult. Results can dramatically improve when adults are under the supervision of creative children. To get the fun started and keep it going, order the filament fun pack with stencils.

Price: $39.99

4. Amazon’s Choice: ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital BBQ Thermometer

Gas grills mean it’s barbeque season all year long. The problem is, it isn’t always barbeque weather. That’s when this ThermoPro wireless remote BBQ thermometer can save your hide, and your meal. No more standing out in the snow and cold, waiting for your medium rare steak, or perfectly grilled chicken. With a 300 foot range, just select your meat type and finish temperature and head for the cozy indoors. You can also set your own preferred doneness temp if you wish. With a large, easy to read LCD screen, you’ll never serve another overcooked meal, because you’ll be notified when it’s time to grab the platter and tongs. Now you just need some Omaha Steaks to get started.

Price: $59.99

5. Bliss Liquid Candle

To be sure, candles are a mood maker – intimate and romantic. The Bliss Liquid Candle offers a unique take on firelight. It actually appears to be floating in its hurricane candle holder. Perfect as a dining table centerpiece, the area below the candle is large enough for berries or greens, seashells or flowers. For a special day, the candle can burn up to 16 hours on one fill. Get creative and color your lamp oil with Firefly Candle Dye. It’s a fast, fun and easy way to change the ambiance of any room. This Bliss Liquid Candle gift set includes 16 oz. of paraffin lamp oil and a small, plastic funnel for effortless refilling.

Price: $42.99

6. ZOMBIE PLANT GROW KIT

For those of us with “undead” friends and family, or pals with a slightly twisted sense of humor, the Zombie Plant Grow Kit could be the ticket to a good belly laugh when times get stressful. Contained in a coffin-like gift box, the kit includes six growing pellets that should germinate within just a few days. The fascinating Zombie plant plays dead when you touch it and then you can watch it come back to life. When mature, the plant sprouts unusual brain-like flowers, and once gone to seed, you can propagate little Zombies all over the house.

Price: $16.95

7. Galileo Thermometer

Got a weather junkie on your birthday or holiday gift list? The Wind and Weather Galileo Thermometer is the perfect combination of art and science. Watch the temperature change as the beautiful jewel-toned glass bubbles rise and fall. Set in a lovely cherrywood frame, the Galileo thermometer tracks temperatures from 60 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit and is an entertaining as well as functional gift. For true weather nerds, more complex weather stations are easy to find.

Price: $39.95

8. Stanwood Kinetic Copper Wind Sculpture With Dancing Willow Leaves

Made from pure copper and brass, with heavy duty construction, this kinetic copper wind sculpture dances on even the slightest breeze, sending the delicate willow leaves spinning. Mesmerizing to watch, the sculpture stands six feet high, with a wheel that measures two feet in diameter. The extreme detail and impeccable craftsmanship make this copper sculpture more than a high-end lawn decoration. Copper wind spinners are truly first-class yard art that both your gift recipient, and their neighbors, will enjoy for years to come.

Price: $289.95

9. Maine Lobster Tails (Pack of 10)

Maybe your friends and family don’t live in Maine, but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy what is arguably Maine’s most delectable food, lobster. Sweet, juicy and succulent, lobster is fantastic on its own, simply dipped in lemon and butter, but it’s also an amazing ingredient to add to pasta, or pair with delicious grilled steak. Perfectly sized tails come packaged to pull out one at a time, or steam all ten for a special dinner party. These lobsters are sustainably raised, using fair treatment practices.

Price: $105.66 + shipping

10. House of Cribbage – Continuous Cribbage Board

Invented in the 1600s, Cribbage was immortalized in the Charles Dickens novel, The Old Curiosity Shop. Cribbage is as fun today as it was in Dickens’ time and this continuous Cribbage board has an old world feel with its inlaid rosewood and maple box. Three tracks allow for continuous 120 point play for up to three players. Gold, silver and copper plated pegs add a touch of class to the game which also comes with a velvet cover to protect the high quality playing surface. Haven’t played this game before? No worries. It’s easy to learn to play Cribbage.

Price: $64.95

