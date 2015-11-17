Top 10 Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Husband

Husbands can be hard, especially when you’re trying to find them the perfect Christmas gift. Should you buy something he needs like a lawn mower or power tool? Christmas calls for a little indulgence, so that means finding what he really wants and enjoys-things that will make him look and feel good. Things that show he’s creative and smart. Things that help him relax.

From toys and gadgets for your outdoor adventurer, to clothes and accessories for your man about town, we’ve rounded up a fun and eclectic list of the top 10 best Christmas gift ideas for men…your man in particular.

1. Monster Brew Mini Bookshelf Amber Ale Brewery

My guy loves beer, and what better way to show your love than by bonding together while brewing up a batch of luscious and refreshing amber ale? The Mini Monster Bookshelf Brewery takes just a little time and even less space to make your first gallon of micro-brew. With a few hours of time and the help of simple, detailed instructions, you’ll be on your way to brewing your first batch. The grain ingredients come with the kit, which is carefully hand-packaged from the Monster Brew store. The kit includes everything you’ll need to get started including the glass gallon jug, thermometer and extra equipment. To make it an even better present, you might offer to let your sweetie invite his guy friends over a beer tasting once it’s ready. If you want to supersize your brewing excursion, check out the bigger Monster Brew kits.

Price: $44.95

2. Tissot Men’s Seastar Stainless Steel Watch With Link Bracelet

From the minute he opens his Tissot Seastar Chronograph watch, keeping time (with you) and looking good, will go hand in hand. (Or wrist in wrist.) This beefy nautical-style watch features a brilliant blue dial with three chronograph subdials and a ruggedly good-looking stainless steel band. Tissot’s reputation for fine Swiss-made watches guarantees smooth and accurate quartz movement. Plus this watch isn’t just for looking impressive at the office, your guy can wear it at the pool or deep sea diving. It’s water resistant up to 984 feet. Tissot has many terrific chronograph watches to choose from.

Price: $439 (39 percent off MSRP)

3. Teikis® 19-Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set

Does your honey like to channel his inner caveman by grilling some fat steaks or burgers on the barbecue? This Teikis® BBQ set will up his game and ensure what he cooks for you is actually edible. First, let’s just say it – you get a lot for a little – the 19-piece professional grade stainless steel tool set includes a spatula with bottle opener, fork, tongs, chef knife, grill and basting brush, steak knives, corn holders and, most important, a digital, instant read thermometer. That thermometer makes the all difference between medium rare and mediocre. All of this comes nicely packaged in a great looking aluminum storage case that will slide easily into the bottom shelf of most gas grills. To keep your pitmaster extra happy, get him a set of grill mats to eliminate charring and make cleanup easier here. Flame on.

Price: $46.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

4. GoPro HERO4 SILVER

If your man loves adventure, now he can share his vision-quests with pictures and video proof. The GoPro HERO4 can capture all his guts and glory moments, in even the most extreme environments. With cinema-quality capture, customizable exposure settings up to 30 seconds for single and time lapse photos, high performance, high fidelity audio and an ultra wide-angle glass lens, the GoPro will help your honey create engaging, immersive footage of his outdoor exploits. And with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, you can be connected with up-to-the-minute sharing. Be sure to order a couple of extra batteries to maximize his time in the outdoors.

Price: $339.99

5. Mindplace Light and Sound Meditation Mind Machine

Let’s face it, meditation isn’t for sissies, but with this super system from Mindplace, your man can enter his own mini-mindset-universe to relax, boost his energy or simply forget about life for awhile. The set is compact enough to keep at the office where he can decompress before a big client meeting. It’s easily stowable in a backpack to increase cognition and readiness to learn. It even has a pre-set quick wake-up program program for those nights your hubby didn’t get quite enough shut eye. And, as an added bonus, he can toss it in his carry-on to block out those too friendly seatmates on his next flight. Now who doesn’t want that?

Price: $249 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. Victorinox Swiss Army SwissChamp Pocket Knife

Guys love gadgets, especially when said gadgets come in handy for MacGyver-like situations. This Swiss Army pocket knife is the perfect tool for your guy who always wants to save the day. With 32 separate implements, this is a must-carry for camping, hiking and fishing. Pop open a beer or uncork a good red wine. Whip out the wood saw for turning branches into quick kindling. And for those tricky, everyday situations like sliver removal and getting seeds out of your teeth, the tiny tweezers and toothpick are day-savers and image savers. Thankfully, those come on every Swiss Army Knife, from big to small.

Price: $66 (33 percent off MSRP)

7. Kindle Fire HDX 7″ Tablet

Your guy can kickback with more than 33 million movies, TV shows, books, songs, Android apps and games. He can keep up with e-mail, spreadsheets and more, even though he’s supposed to be using this fun. The Kindle tablet is a total entertainment immersion with a selfie-worthy front-facing 720p HD camera, high pixel density for perfect color accuracy, dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi and integrated speakers with Dolby Digital Plus. The only thing better than the Kindle Fire HDX is some set-aside time for your hubby to play with it. If your sweetie’s more of a book guy, check out the Kindle Paperwhite.

Price: $179 (10 percent off MSRP)

8. Men’s Pure Cashmere Half Zip Sweater

If you like to snuggle up close to your sweetheart, imaging getting cozy with your husband in cashmere. Cashmere goats are combed for the downy under-layer of cashmere fiber, and the result makes for a sweater that is luxuriously soft and warm, and yet lightweight enough to slip on under a jacket. Cashmere sweaters come in so many styles for both work and play, your man will look great wearing his with slacks or his favorite, well-worn jeans.

Price: $129 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. Bose SoundDock Series III Digital Music System with Lightning Connector

A little romantic music can be just what the doctor ordered, and with the Bose SoundDock, that music can move from the patio to the shop to the bedroom. With a reputation for fabulous audio quality, Bose delivers the goods with the SoundDock. Just dock your iPhone or iPod, and you and your sweetie can turn up the volume and listen rooms away with virtually no distortion. Great for small and larger spaces, the Bose SoundDock delivers big stereo system sound in a tiny, sleek-looking, footprint.

Price: $249

10. Zombie Cajun Hot Sauce Gift Set

Your husband’s a hottie, especially when he’s cooking up something for you in the kitchen. This variety pack of four different Louisiana-style sauces, with something for every taste and every tolerance. Heat ratings for all four flavors range from three to 10, with 10 being the hottest. The highest quality pepper mash makes for sauce that’s incredibly flavorful. Juiced up with garlic, different varieties of peppers and a variety of spices, Zombie Cajun Hot Sauces are a #1 Amazon best-seller. Plus, while he’s cooking, you can read out loud to him from the zombie novel included with this sauce pack.

Price: $27.53 (5 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.