Top 10 Best Stocking Stuffers for Women

Need some ideas for what to put in her stocking this year? Here are 10 great Christmas stocking stuffers for women. Our cheap Christmas gift ideas include makeup, jewelry, candy, and more. Whether you’re shopping for your teen girl, your wife, or another close family member, there’s something on this list that’s perfect for the important woman on your holiday gift list. Read on to find some perfect little gifts for your Christmas stockings.

1. bliss Lemon and Sage Body Butter

We love bliss skincare products. They’re great for those days when you need a little pampering. If dry winter skin is a concern, this stocking stuffer can help repair cracking skin. It contains Arnica Montana and algae extract, which work together to provide anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and healing properties in this luscious lotion.

The 1.7 ounce container size also means this item is TSA-approved, making it perfect for keeping your skin hydrated and comfortable on those long holiday flights back home.

Price: $8

2. em michelle phan Lip Gallery Creamy Color Sheer Lipstick

Michelle Phan is a makeup legend, thanks to her amazing series of YouTube makeup tutorials. Now she has her own line of cosmetics. Her creamy lipstick is great for women who love classic colors and moisturizing formulas. We particularly like the color pictured above, One True Kiss, but there are 10 different colors you can choose from. You might want to pair this lipstick with one of the palettes from our list of the best eyeshadow palettes.

Price: $15

3. Quinn Vermont Maple & Sea Salt Microwave Popcorn

It wouldn’t be a proper Christmas stocking if you didn’t include something sweet. These bags of microwave popcorn are a great choice for women who are trying to eat healthy. Unlike traditional microwave popcorn, Quinn puts their kernels in a chemical-free and compostable bag, and uses only organic and non-GMO corn, healthy oils and real whole ingredients. You can shop more flavors here.

Price: $5.39 for two bags

4. butter LONDON Nail Polish ‘Twelve Months of Manis’ Set

We love the rich shades and strong finish that butter LONDON nail polish provides. Give her the whole set, or split up the bottles to fill the stockings for all the women in your family.



Price: $68

5. Mënaji Lip Agent

Mënaji does design their products with men in mind, but women will also love this great lip balm. It’s got SPF 15, and has been enriched with vitamin E, sunflower, macadamia and jojoba oils. Lip balm is always a thoughtful stocking stuffer in December.

Price: $7.50

Price: $7.50

6. Jelly Belly Candy Gift Bag

Jelly Belly beans always show up in my Christmas stocking, much to my continued delight. These treats are great for women, men, teens, and kids. Need more edible stocking stuffer ideas? Shop more deals on candy and chocolate here.

Price: $6.71

7. Lake Champlain Chocolates Stocking Stuffer Chocolate Squares

Everyone in my family gets a few Lake Champlain Chocolates in their stocking every Christmas. These tiny chocolate squares are festive, and taste great. Need more edible stocking stuffer ideas? Shop more deals on candy and chocolate here.

Price: $6.50

8. Karuna Single Clarifying + Face Mask

The stress of the holidays, combined with the environmental stressors of winter, mean that most women I know could use a little pampering. This chic face mask from Karuna is great for any woman who needs to refine her skin, and recharge her spirit. The exclusive serum features of shiso leaf, ginger and honey. It’s ideal for de-clogging pores, without adding too much oil to the complexion. Want to see more stocking stuffer ideas? Shop more gift-worthy luxury beauty products here.

Price: $8

9. PHILIP B Chai Latte Soul & Body Wash

PHILIP B makes a lot of great bath and body products, but the Chai Latte scent really makes this feel seasonal and special. Use it as a soothing body wash while showering, or add a generous amount to create a sumptuous bath soak. Don’t forget to throw in a new shower pouf, too.

Price: $8

10. ALEX AND ANI ‘Places We Love’ Nantucket Expandable Wire Bangle

ALEX AND ANI bangles were huge last holiday season, and they are arguably even more popular this year. The company’s line of “Places We Love” bangles celebrate great cities and places that hold a special place in your heart. In addition to the Nantucket bangle above, you can also get designs inspired by New York, Cape Cod, or Boston.

Price: $28

