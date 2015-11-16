Top 10 Best Unique Hanukkah Gifts for Women

Amidst the lighting of the Menorah, playing dreidl and eating latkes and doughnuts, Hanukkah is a wonderful time of the year to give the people you love gifts to show them you care and bring the family together. Thoughtful gifts are usually the most memorable ones, so if you are looking for something unique to get the women in your life, check out these 10 ideas. Ranging from at-home spa experiences to updates of traditional Hanukkah presents, these are 10 gifts she won’t soon forget.

1. Dead Sea Mud Mask from Pure Body Naturals

Often referred to as the “Fountain of Youth,” the Dead Sea is filled with vitamins and minerals proven to improve the appearance of skin and give you a youthful glow. All-natural ingredients such as Dead Sea mud, shea butter, sunflower oil, aloe vera juice and jojoba oil are combined to create a creamy mask that removes toxins from the skin, reduces wrinkles, minimizes pores and provides intense hydration. It is like a luxurious spa treatment from the comfort of your own home: refreshing and relaxing.

Want to give her an even better spa experience? Add one of these 100% natural Konjac Charcoal Sponges.

Price: $14.95 (70 percent off MSRP)

2. Eurographics Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh 1000-Piece Puzzle

Hanukkah is a time to be with the people you love, so gifting an activity you can do together such as a puzzle or game is a great way to go. The ‘Starry Night’ by Vincent Van Gogh 1000-Piece puzzle is manufactured using 100% recyclable, high-quality blueboard and is printed using vegetable-based inks. And even better, it is certified eco-friendly by the Forest Stewardship Council. This Post-Impressionist painting creates a frame-worthy puzzle she can display to show off her art history knowledge, with a finished size of 19.25″ x 26.5″. A perfect activity for staying in on a cold night.

Price: $14.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. Dearfoams Womens Cable Knit Clog Slipper

Without a doubt, almost every woman you know probably spends a good portion of her day running around accomplishing more tasks than seems possible. Help give her poor, tired feet some much deserved comfort by giving her these Cable Knit Clog Slippers from Dearfoams. Featuring an incredibly soft faux-fur lining and a rubber sole, these slippers will keep her feet warm and carry her through the day or night.

Price: $16.80 – $19.99, depending on size and color selected.

4. Handcrafted Gourmet Hanukkah Silver Judean Milk Chocolate Coins “Gelt for Grown-Ups®” Milk Chocolate Gelt

True, gelt is usually a gift given to children during Hanukkah, but sometimes it is fun to relive your childhood enjoy holiday traditions from your youth. Veruca’s Handcrafted Gourmet Hanukkah Silver Judean Kosher Milk Chocolate Coins have been dubbed “Gelt for Grown-Ups®” and are a fun update of a beloved childhood classic. Each coin is a recreation of an actual Judean coin dating back to the 4th century BCE and then airbrushed in silver. A delicious and historical gift, sure to bring back some fond memories. Box is approximately 4oz with 20 pieces per box.

Price: $14.99

5. Scented Bath Bombs Gift Set, 6 Large Handmade Fizzies

There is nothing more relaxing after a crazy day than soaking in a hot bath. Make that experience even more soothing for her by adding this Scented Bath Bombs Gift Set. Handmade and crafted using only locally sourced ingredients including food-grade sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, kosher sea salt, organic sunflower oil, organic shea butter and fragrance oil, these bath bombs will soothe the body, moisturize the skin, and help melt away the stress of her daily life. Set includes four bath bombs: lavender, red clover & tea, plumeria, asian pear, oatmeal milk & honey, and black raspberry vanilla. Made without preservatives, parabens or animal products…ah, relaxation without worry.

Price: $29.97 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. ‘The Jewish Wardrobe: From the Collection of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem’ Coffee Table Book

Books are another popular Hanukkah gift idea, but instead of trying to guess what sort of novels she is currently reading, how about go with a beautiful coffee table book about her culture? The Jewish Wardrobe: From the Collection of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem provides a look into the fashion, history, and development of Jewish dress. Accompanied by stunning photographs of specific garments and textiles, this book tells the stories of family tradition and religious devotion present amongst Jewish communities throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. With over 350 illustrations from life as well as photos from the Israel Museum’s archives, readers get a visual guide to how these special garments were originally worn.

Price: $57.82 (23 percent off MSRP)

7. Godinger Menorah Bottle Stopper

This Menorah Bottle Stopper is a fun and practical present. The accented rubber creates an airtight seal, helping preserve the wine for a longer period of time without the mess and hassle of trying to shove a cork back in the bottle. The Menorah on top adds a festive touch, perfect for Hanukkah gatherings with friends and family.

If you want to make this gift extra special, consider adding in a bottle of Jezreel Valley Winery Israel Red Blend wine.

Price: $18.09 (59 percent off MSRP)

8. Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Thermal Pajamas

These Tommy Hilfiger Thermal Pajamas are a gift she will appreciate all winter long. Made with a soft and comfortable cotton blend, the henley top features contrasting colored cuffs, stitching and embroidery, and the bottoms have a cuffed hem and drawstring waist. This PJ set is perfect for lounging around the house or sleeping and will help keep her warm on those chilly nights. Available in eight different colors/patterns.

Price: $44.99 – $68.00, depending on size and color selected.

9. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Collection [Blu-ray]

Watching movies is another great way to spend time together during the cold winter months, and this box set of classic musicals by Rodgers and Hammerstein will provide hours of entertainment. Featuring six of the world’s most beloved movie versions of musicals including: State Fair (1945), Oklahoma! (Todd-AO and CinemaScope™ Versions), The King and I, Carousel, South Pacific (Theatrical and Extended “Road Show” Versions) and The Sound of Music. These movies are must-sees (‘The Sound of Music’ even won the Academy Award for Best Picture), and the memorable songs and dances will leave her enchanted and singing along for days to come.

And as a fun little fact, Oscar Hammerstein was of Jewish descent (his father was Jewish) and was an active member of Pi Lambda Phi, a mostly Jewish fraternity. You can use that factoid to impress your gift recipient.

Price: $113.89 (43 percent off MSRP)

10. CafePress I Love Hanukkah Mug

The mug is a little kitschy, but holidays are a great time to let loose and enjoy the silly things. And the I Love Hanukkah mug is even better when paired with the gift of a warm beverage on a cold winter night by adding the WISSOTZKY Mahogany Tea Chest (Nine Flavors), completely Kosher and made in Israel.

Price: $9.95 (23 percent off MSRP)

