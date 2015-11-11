20 Best Women’s Gold Watches 2018: (Updated!)

Nothing says elegance quite like a gold watch. Whether delicate or bold, understated or over the top, women’s watches are making a real resurgence as the go-to glam fashion accessory. So pocket your cell phone. With a flip of your wrist, you’ll always know the time and be proud to show it off. Plus, these awesome and beautiful women’s watches are a great gift idea for every wife, daughter, mother or girlfriend.
Real gold watches for women run the gamut. Traditional yellow gold watches, once the most coveted, now share the spotlight with white gold watches, rose gold watches, and super popular mixed metal styles, that allow for more flexibility when pairing them with your other jewelry.
Your watch choice says a lot about you – it might indicate that you’re sporty and sassy, or reflect the fact that you’re glamorous and gutsy. From sleek and sexy, to full on bling, we’ve rounded up the best, most interesting women’s watches to help you start your collection. To keep it easy, we’ve also sorted them by category, beginning with luxury brands.
If you don’t have the budget for a 14K gold women’s watch, there’s no need to fret. The metal market has exploded with affordable options. That means there are great gold-toned ladies watches that feature timeless style, and will look great for a long time to come. Best of all? Price points vary, so you can afford to buy two or ten, unless of course you’re shopping for that Rolex, which might be a once in a lifetime splurge.
These 20 Best Women’s Gold Watches are guaranteed to impress, and since time flies, grab one now while they’re still available.
Luxury Gold Watches
Let’s start our list of favorites with the best of the best – real gold watches for women. Made from 14k and 18k gold, these watches are undeniably luxurious, but they’re also durable enough for daily wear. Pure, or 24 karat gold, would be too soft, as it easily scratches and dents.
1. Cartier Ronde Solo Women’s 18k Rose Gold Watch
In the realm of real gold watches for women, count on Cartier to deliver elegance and style in a classic timepiece any woman would be happy to wear. This beautiful watch features a solid 18k rose gold case, silvered opaline dial with Roman numerals, sword shaped blue steel hands, and a crown set with a cabochon shaped spinel.
Battery operated quartz movement ensures accurate time-keeping, while a scratch resistant sapphire crystal protects the movement. With a croco-imprinted leather band, this retro style gold watch for women inspires thoughts of a classy lady like Lauren Bacall. Water resistant to 100 feet, this isn’t a swimmer, but casual water play should be safe.
Price: $4,999.95
Pros:
- 18k solid rose gold case
- Good for dress and sport wear
- Elegant dial design
- Popular retro styling
Cons:
- No second hand or calendar feature
- Leather band isn’t always a favorite
- Low end water resistance
2. Patek Philippe Twenty-4 18kt Rose Gold Ladies Diamond Watch
The first thing that strikes you about this gorgeous Patek Philippe watch is the beautiful polished 18k rose gold case and bracelet. Renowned for finest quality in every aspect of watch design and manufacturing, Patek Philippe is literally the gold standard when it comes to fine Swiss watches.
This 18k gold women’s watch is literally a work of art for your wrist. The fixed 18k rose gold bezel set with two rows of glittering diamonds, while the white dial sports rose gold-tone hands, and diamond hour markers. Roman numerals mark the six and 12 o’clock positions. The bracelet features a hidden fold over clasp.
This analog watch features quartz movement and a scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Water resistant at 30 meters, or 100 feet, this is a gorgeous timepiece that’s worth the investment, and will be passed down to future generations of watch lovers.
You can also get a similarly styled Patek Philippe watch in 18k white gold, for about $6,000 less.
Price: $36,099
Pros:
- Swiss quartz movement
- Water resistant to 100 feet
- Gorgeous diamond studded watch face and bezel
- 18k rose gold bracelet with hidden clasp
Cons:
- Super expensive price tag
- No second hand or calendar feature
- Less water resistant than many
3. Rolex Lady Datejust Automatic 18k Yellow Gold Watch
When it comes to the most desired name in watches, Rolex is quite possibly at the top of your list. This gorgeous Rolex Lady Datejust features an 18k yellow gold case with a 18k yellow gold oyster bracelet. The fixed 18kt yellow gold fluted bezel, and white dial, has yellow gold hands and index hour markers, with minute markers around the outer rim.
To make time-keeping simple after dark, this beauty offers luminescent hands and markers. It also features a date display at the 3 o’clock position and a scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Gorgeous for a formal or dressy occasion, but sporty enough for wear outdoors, this watch would delight any woman on any day.
If you're looking for some different styles of Rolex women's watches, look here.
Price: $29,995
Pros:
- 18k solid gold case
- 18k yellow gold oyster bracelet
- Elegant and dressy, but also great for sport wear
- Water resistant to 330 feet
Cons:
- Really expensive
- Might be a bit chunky for smaller wrists
- Glittery accents may be over the top for everyday wear
4. Gevril Avenue of the Americas Women’s Gold Watch
Gevril has been making watches since the mid-18th century. Their history for delivering quality timepieces can be seen in this beautiful women’s watch. The Gevril Avenue of Americas watch collection is synonymous with elegance and this watch delivers that and more.
It features a beautiful 18k yellow gold plated case, and a silver and 18k yellow gold dial with elegant guilloche numerals, and an easy to read day, date and month setting. Basic black offsets the elegant watch design, with a black crocodile leather strap. The watch is also water resistant up to 165 feet.
Want to see more Gevril watches including the Avenue of America collection? Find them here.
Price: $18,995
Pros:
- Automatic movement
- Bold, trend-setting styling
- Easy to read month-day-date dials
- Natural crocodile strap
Cons:
- Untraditional styling may not suit all tastes
- High price tag for a fashion watch
- Slightly bulky overall size
5. Omega Women’s Constellation Analog Swiss Quartz 18k Gold & Stainless Watch
Swiss manufacturer, Omega, is known worldwide for high-quality watches. They strike a perfect balance between form and function in the women’s Constellation watch. The 18k yellow gold bezel and bars contrast well with the stainless steel case and bracelet.
A white mother-of-pearl dial is enhanced by gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers, and the luminescent hands make timekeeping easy after dark. A perfect work and play watch, the Omega Constellation features a fold over clasp, scratch resistant sapphire crystal and is water resistant up to 330 feet.
Omega is known throughout the world for the finest ladies watches.
Price: $4,800
Pros:
- Swiss-quartz movement
- Sleek design
- Two-tone 18k gold and stainless design
Cons:
- Limited amount of gold for the price
- Link style bracelet can be limiting for larger wrists
- More masculine styling may not appeal to every woman
6. Chopard 18k Rose Gold Chronograph Flyback MILLE MIGLIA Classic XL 90TH Anniversary Watch
In its role as historical partner of “la corsa più bella del mondo”, Chopard created this limited edition Mille Miglia Classic XL 90th Anniversary watch. Attired in a rose gold case, this sporty and elegant collector’s watch pays tribute to the spirit of the vintage race that has endured for 90 years.
This gorgeous chronograph features exquisite detailing, with hours and minutes, small seconds, chronograph seconds hand, 30-minute counter, 12-hour counter all on the dial. One of the most unique features of this women’s gold watch is the see-through sapphire crystal back, which makes it easy to see the watch movement. You’ll be mesmerized.
The vintage brown calfskin band, is offset by an 18k rose gold and stainless steel buckle. This watch is water resistant to 50 meters, or 164 feet.
For a more femininely styled chronograph, the Chopard Women's Imperiale Rose Gold Chronograph Watch is especially elegant.
Price: $34,500
Pros:
- Limited edition release makes it more rare
- Finely detailed watch face
- 18k gold case with unique see through back
- Multi-function chronograph
Cons:
- Super spendy
- More functional than fashionable
- Leather band is a bit plain Jane
7. Piaget Limelight Gala 18k White Gold & Diamond Women’s Watch
This totally luxe women’s gold watch features an 18k white gold case, with a fixed bezel set with dual swirls of glittering diamonds. This elegant watch features a contrasting black satin band, with a tang clasp, making it perfect for any black tie event or special evening out on the town.
The watch face features a silver dial, black hands and stylized Roman numeral hour markers. With analog quartz movement, it also has a scratch resistant sapphire crystal. This beauty is only water resistant to 30 meters, or 100 feet, but it’s not the kind of watch style you’ll likely wear for play anyway. It should be safe, in case you decide to splash through a fountain in the middle of Paris.
Price: $38,900
Pros:
- Uber elegant styling
- Glittery diamond bezel
- 18k white gold case
Cons:
- Super expensive
- Lacks added features of other watches in this price range
- Kind of a limited-wear special occasion watch design
8. Bulgari Rose Gold Bracelet & Diamond Studded Quartz Analog Watch
Bulgari is synonymous with high style, and this gorgeous two-piece bracelet and watch set is a trend-setter that every woman would love to wear. Crafted with the meticulous precision of Swiss watchmakers, and the innovation of Italian creativity, this set features a unique polished chain link look on both the watch and the bracelet.
The watch itself, features a luminous mother of pearl face, with diamond studs marking the hours. With analogue quartz movement, and a scratch resistant sapphire crystal, this watch is water resistant to 30 meters, or 100 feet, but it’s not suitable for submersion.
Price: $31,182.20
Pros:
- High-fashion jewelry design
- Unique two-piece set with watch and bracelet
- Creates a big presence on the wrist
- Beautifully crafted in rose gold
Cons:
- Bracelet style not suitable for all wrist sizes
- Watch face lacks numbers and symbols making it more difficult to read
- Pretty expensive
Best Gold Plated Watches
Gold plating is another option that creates more durable timepieces, at far more affordable prices. While these are still showy, they use a base metal, such as steel or brass, which is then is dipped in gold. To create the color range (in both 14k and 18k gold and gold plating) from yellow, to white to rose gold, the gold is alloyed with copper, silver, nickel or other metals to achieve the desired color.
9. Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Gold-Plated Watch
This gutsy, gold-plated Tommy Hilfiger watch features the beloved Hilfiger logo and number-engraved bezel, as well as the iconic Hilfiger flag emblem under 12 o’clock. The bold, metal-link bracelet makes it great for game day, or any other day you want to make a power-woman statement.
Day and date features keep you on time for appointments and the scratch-resistant mineral crystal and big Arabic hour markers make time-telling easy-peasy. Water resistant to 99 feet, it’s good for general splashing, but not full immersion in your pool.
Tommy Hilfiger watches for women are so popular for their bold good looks.
Price: $108.50(26 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Gold plating gives the watch a luxurious feel
- Powerful styling
- Great price
- Water resistant to 99 feet
Cons:
- Bulkier styling
- Not enough extra band links
- Crown can come loose with wear
10. JBW Women’s Diamond & 18k Gold-Plated Stainless Steel Analog Watch
When you’re ready to bring on the bling, this 18k gold plated stainless steel watch does it in high style. Delivering a mixed metal look that combines yellow gold, and shiny white stainless, it features 12 genuine diamonds on each of the hour markers, and a sparkling bezel set with brilliant Swarovski crystals.
The high quality Swiss quartz movement means you’ll get accurate timekeeping, in addition to timeless style. The link style band is embellished with even more crystals, and features a double push release clasp. With a scratch resistant mineral crystal, this watch is water resistant up to 50 meters, or 164 feet.
You can also get this mixed metal beauty in a rose gold and stainless combo, as well as in solid yellow, rose or white gold plating.
Price: $279
Pros:
- Fun mixed metal design
- Lots of bling with diamond and crystal studs
- Bold and showy
- Water resistant to 164 feet
Cons:
- Larger style isn’t for every woman
- No second hand, or day/date functions
- Crystals can come loose
Popular Gold-Tone Fashion Watches
Gold-tone metals are popular in women’s fashion watches. Gold-tone simply means they share the same variety of colors as real gold, but there is not actual gold in the metal itself. Colors are created through the same alloy process mentioned earlier, using a variety of metals.
These fashion watches offer long wear and style, but without the high price of 14k gold ladies watches, or gold plating. These women’s watches are still really great looking, and will deliver high-quality timekeeping at affordable prices.
11. Fossil Women’s Riley Silver & Gold Tone Watch
Fossil has created an impressive looking, yet affordable timepiece in the Riley. The combination gold-tone and silver-tone bezel and band make it look and feel like a more expensive piece.
This watch features three sub-dials, one each for year, day and date. Luminous hands make for simple time checks in those dark locales. The crystal studded bezel and crystal embellished hour markers keep you looking luxurious at a budget price.
Want to see more fabulous Fossil women's watches?
Price: $67.98 (46 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Two tone design matches easily with other jewelry
- Large, easy-to-read face
- Great for casual and dressy wear
- Fantastic 11 year warranty
Cons:
- Band runs short
- Similarly colored hands and face may make clarity difficult
- Unreliable packaging can lead to scratches
- Face size closer to a man’s watch
12. Michael Kors Blair Rose Gold-Tone Watch
This lovely Michael Kors rose gold-toned watch offers a round face featuring three sub-dials, date window, crystal-studded bezel, and fluted crown with a mineral dial window. The quartz analog movement makes for accurate time keeping while the rose gold-plated stainless steel band with fold-over clasp and double push-button safety closure mean this ladies watch will stay on while you’re playing outdoors.
If you want to keep time while you’re enjoying a day at the lake or beach, this watch has the wow factor, and it’s worry free. With water resistance to 330 feet, it’s suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not scuba diving.
Gold tone women's watches are affordable and fun.
Price: $132.01
Pros:
- Beautiful and bold
- Easily removable links for customized fit
- Watch comes beautifully packaged
- Affordable quality
Cons:
- Warranty covers only watch mechanics, not the finish
- Finish can show wear after frequent use
- Too big and chunky for some wearers
13. Nine West Women’s Champagne Dial Gold-Tone Bracelet Watch
Women’s fashion icon, Nine West, is well-known for top quality shoes, bags, boots and more. They’ve nailed their brand image in this sleek and simple champagne gold-tone watch. If you don’t need bling, lots of extra dials and all those other bells and whistles that come with today’s watches, this piece will suit you perfectly.
Its shimmering sunray dial features oversized numbers and markers, and a watch face that’s big and easy to read. The watch offers Japanese quartz movement and a five-link bracelet featuring a fold-over clasp, with double push-button safety.
Nine West women's watches are a fashion must have.
Price: $36.75 (25 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Large, easy to read face
- Boyfriend look without the bling
- Easy fit bracelet with removable links
- Well rated by Amazon purchasers
Cons:
- Not water resistant
- Finish shows wear after too few wearings
- Tendency to rust
- Lightweight band can be unreliable
14. Kate Spade New York Women’s Monterey Analog Gold Watch
Perfect for everyday wear, this Kate Spade New York gold tone women’s watch can go from coffee to cocktails with ease. It offers just enough bling to feel fancy, but the simple design also pairs perfectly with jeans and a sweater. It features Japanese quartz movement, and a scratch-resistant mineral crystal.
If you're not into the bling, Kate Spade's Park Row Watch is a perfect basic.
The simplicity of women's watches by Kate Spade New York make them a perfect choice.
Price: $159.49 (36 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Water resistant to 99 feet
- Japanese quartz movement
- Large, easy to read face
Cons:
- Watch band may seem too lightweight
- Band isn’t easily adjustable
15. GUESS Women’s Rose Gold-Tone Mesh Watch With Diamond Markers
The shimmery mesh bracelet is a real standout on this Guess women’s watch. Add the gorgeous sunray dial and four genuine diamond hour markers, and you’ve got a high-end feel in a value-priced timepiece.
This watch is surprisingly lightweight, with a scratch resistant mineral crystal. Self adjustable links make for an easy fit on a classic watch, with the perfect workday look.
From chronograph watches to fashion watches for women, Guess watches make great fashion statements.
Price: $88.96 (29 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Geniune diamond accents
- Self-adjustable
- Scratch resistant crystal
- Quality mesh bracelet
Cons:
- Watch face seems somewhat small
- Not water resistant
16. A/X Armani Exchange Smart Women’s Stainless Steel Watch
This quilted and classy cutie has just the right amount of sparkle. Armani Exchange nailed it with this white gold-toned women’s watch, that strikes a distinctively different pose from your average watch. Its big, bold watch face features a crystal encrusted face that will catch the eye of many an admirer.
The bezel features a double row of crystals as well, along with that oh-so-trendy Armani Exchange logo. The stylish five-link bracelet adds the perfect touch of chic style. Water resistant up to 164 feet, its a terrific watch that looks way more elegant and expensive than it is.
Interested in more elegant women's watch styles by Armani Exchange?
Price: $98.25 (23 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Extremely well rated by Amazon customers
- Bold, fashion forward design
- Cool quilted watch face
- Water resistant to 165 feet
Cons:
- Large dial may be an issue
- Band not as easily adjusted as some
17. Timex Women’s Weekender Gold-Tone Watch With Reversible Band
The Timex Weekender gold-tone watch makes it so easy to play hard. This piece features a cream-colored dial with Indiglo night-light, easy-to-read numerals and 24-hour track, making conversion to military time simple.
It’s durable, reversible nylon band lets you choose your mood and style. If you’re looking for an affordable, reliable girl-gift, this watch could be your go to purchase. With a quartz movement, and analogue display, this go getter can handle some splashing, since it’s water resistant up to 99 feet.
Timex women's watches are the standard for accurate, efficient timekeeping.
Price: $28.49 (47 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Cute reversible band for two different looks
- Highly rated by Amazon shoppers
- Timex Indiglo night-light
- Water resistant to 99 feet
Cons:
- Strap is easily soiled
- Replacement bands are not as cute as originals
- Water resistance can fail
18. Iced Out Luxurman Women’s Diamond Watch Tribeca
This Luxuman white gold-tone Swiss made watch sports a whopping 1.5 carats of natural diamonds around the bezel, for an extremely elegant but understated look. The large watch face boasts diamond stud hour markers as well as a date window.
This pretty women’s watch comes equipped with a stainless link band for that “all business” look, but it also includes two additional leather bands that give the watch a more casual, down-to-earth look and feel.
For luxury watches at an affordable price, check out these great women's watches by Luxurman.
Price: $449 (62 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Five year Luxurman warranty
- Interchangeable bands offer different looks
- Water resistant to 30 meters
- Swiss quartz movement
Cons:
- More expensive than many other fashion watches
- A little heavy on the bling
- Leather bands seem incongruous with diamond studded watch face
19. Skagen Falster Rose Gold Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Smartwatch
Skip the plain old black plastic looking smartwatch, and fall head over heels in love with this classy little number from Skagen. It boasts an interactive touchscreen and a range of smart features powered with Wear OS by Google including: Google Assistant, smartphone notifications, activity tracking, world time, weather and more.
Choose from time or function-based displays for easy access to your favorite features, and add your favorite third-party apps from the App Store or Google Play. It will keep you on time and in touch for up to 24 hours on a single charge.
Price: $295
Pros:
- Unique styling and cool rose gold tone mesh bracelet
- All the smartwatch features with a more classic design
- Affordable for the category
Cons:
- Obviously not water resistant
- Spendier than most standard fashion watches
- No smart speaker for notifications, only vibrates
20. Burgi Women’s Yellow Gold & See Thru Dial Quartz Movement Watch
The cool peek-a-boo “See Thru” dial gives this Burgi watch a clear take on time. The diamond studded bezel with gold tone markers and gold tone hour and minute hands give it a luxe presentation, made all the more delicious by the creamy satin and leather strap.
For a watch that is clearly value priced, buyers will be impressed with the Swiss quartz movement and overall quality of this timepiece.
Burgi watches for women are both elegant and super affordable.
Price: $47.19 (88 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Unique “See Thru” face
- Deeply discounted pricing
- Slim styling is good for smaller wrists
- Highly rated by Amazon customers
Cons:
- Satin band soils easily
- Watch band not as flexible as some
- No month, day or date functions
