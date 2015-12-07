23 Awesome Christmas Gifts: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Our Review

This cool game band lets kids take their Minecraft experience on the go, and play the game from practically anywhere. The band is an automatic back-up of their entire Minecraft folder. Simply plug the band into the USB port of your Mac, Windows or Linux computer and click on the app to play. The band will display messages, images, and animation on the LED display. Each band holds up to 8GB of information.

Fair warning: The price for this Gameband has fluctuated wildly in the past based on seasonal holiday demand. As so often happens with hot holiday toys, the price may be higher when sold by third party sellers trying to make a buck on such an in-demand toy.

Bottom line: if it’s too rich for your blood now, add it to your cart and then see if the price drops again in a week or so. Just remember that even if you add it to your cart, there is a chance this band could sell out. The price can also vary a lot depending on size selected, so keep that in mind as well. Still, despite price fluctuations and issues with keeping up with demand, this is an awesome gift for any kid who is totally obsessed with Minecraft. You can also shop more Minecraft gifts here.