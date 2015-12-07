23 Awesome Christmas Gifts: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

This Christmas, good Christmas gifts just won’t cut it. You’re on the hunt for an awesome Christmas gift, something truly special that will make this Christmas the most memorable holiday ever. Our Christmas gift guide is here to help.
Bohemian Guitars Boho Moonshine
Looking for a cool gift for a musician? Get them a guitar that’s a little out of the ordinary. The “Moonshine” is the black one pictured above. You can shop the other designs here. This is a great gift for a musician who appreciates funky design or funky sounds. This fun, graphic guitar has a maple neck, two single-coil pickups, and a hollow metal body to provide a twangy, down-home sound. You can also check out our guide to the best gifts for musicians if you’re shopping for someone who doesn’t play guitar, but still loves making music.
Want more gift ideas? Check out our new guide to awesome Christmas gifts, which focuses on last-minute gift ideas that will ship in time for Christmas.
Coolest Cooler
Coolest Cooler was one of the most-backed projects in Kickstarter history. Now, it’s available in wide release. This fun cooler has room for all your tailgating/camping food and drinks. In addition to being a cooler, it’s also a blender, a waterproof, Bluetooth speaker, a bottle opener, a cutting board, and a USB charge point. In short, it’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves sports, lounging on the beach, or hosting a cookout.
Want to see more cool, cutting-edge gifts? Shop more great gift ideas from Amazon Launchpad, Amazon’s special shopping area for cool products from the hottest startups.
Power Wheels Disney ‘Frozen’ Jeep Wrangler
If you’re a little girl, there’s nothing more awesome than Frozen. Yes, still, even after all these years. And with another film in the series coming soon, girls everywhere are gonna be obsessed with this Disney franchise for many more years.
We’ve seen Frozen bedding, Frozen bracelets, and even Frozen karaoke machines. But arguably the most awesome Frozen gift of all is this Elsa & Anna Power Wheels car. Want to see more cool gift ideas? Shop more from Fisher-Price here, or browse a listing of other Power Wheels toy cars here.
Kano Computer Kit
Another former Kickstarter project, the Kano computer kit comes with everything you need to build a computer. This is a great gift for kids, or for older folks who are interested in tooling around with modern computer kits. This is a great gift to help parents bond with their kids. The kit includes a Raspberry Pi 2 Model B, ARM 900MHz Quad-Core CPU, and 1GB RAM. There’s also a 8GB microSD Card that comes preloaded with the latest Kano OS full of projects and games for kids and parents to enjoy together. Shopping for a teen or older adult? Browse more computer kits and parts here.
Gameband for Minecraft
This cool game band lets kids take their Minecraft experience on the go, and play the game from practically anywhere. The band is an automatic back-up of their entire Minecraft folder. Simply plug the band into the USB port of your Mac, Windows or Linux computer and click on the app to play. The band will display messages, images, and animation on the LED display. Each band holds up to 8GB of information.
Fair warning: The price for this Gameband has fluctuated wildly in the past based on seasonal holiday demand. As so often happens with hot holiday toys, the price may be higher when sold by third party sellers trying to make a buck on such an in-demand toy.
Bottom line: if it’s too rich for your blood now, add it to your cart and then see if the price drops again in a week or so. Just remember that even if you add it to your cart, there is a chance this band could sell out. The price can also vary a lot depending on size selected, so keep that in mind as well. Still, despite price fluctuations and issues with keeping up with demand, this is an awesome gift for any kid who is totally obsessed with Minecraft. You can also shop more Minecraft gifts here.
Babe Ruth & Lou Gehrig Dual Signed Baseball
Admittedly, this gift is way outside the holiday gift budget of the average American. But it is definitely awesome. Signed by two of the greatest athletes to ever play the game, this would be an amazing gift for someone you love...if you can afford it.
Want to find a collectible that’s more in step with your holiday budget? Browse more cool sports collectibles here.
Xbox One 1TB Console – 3 Games Holiday Bundle
For a gamer, there’s no better feeling than going downstairs on Christmas morning and seeing a new console under the Christmas tree. This bundle includes three games, so your lucky “giftee” will have some options to choose from. With a 1TB hard drive and a free 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold included, there’s lots of room to add even more games to their library.
It’s relatively rare to see a console bundle with three games, so this is an excellent deal. While Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, got mixed reviews, Rare Replay and Orid and the Blind Forest scored overwhelmingly positive reviews.
1928 Jewelry Rotating Trio Locket Necklace
A piece of jewelry doesn’t have to be expensive to make a big impact. This unusual “trio” necklace has room for three locket-sized portraits, making it a great gift for moms who want to keep their kids close to their heart.
Looking for something with a little more impact? If you’ve been thinking about popping the question, but haven’t been able to find the perfect ring, we heartily recommend this Amazon Collection 14k White Gold Aquamarine and Diamond Ring.
Canon PowerShot G9 X Digital Camera
Shopping for someone who needs a new camera? This sleek model is easy to store in a purse or pocket, and it boasts outstanding low-light performance. It’s also very user-friendly, and has some cool retro design elements, so it’s a nice choice for some of the older people on your holiday gift list. One of the best features is Star Mode, which is designed to better capture the brilliance and wonder of the night sky. That makes this camera an awesome gift for anyone who loves star-gazing, or anyone who is planning a trip to see the Northern Lights. The fact that the purchase price includes free one-day shipping and free returns is also pretty nifty.
Looking for an alternative, cheaper gift idea for your favorite photographer? Maybe a 7-in-1 Film to Digital Converter is more their speed. You can also browse more photo and camera gifts here.
4M Green Science Dynamo Torch
This fun Green Science Dynamo Torch lets kids feel like real scientists. This inexpensive-yet-awesome kit lets kids use a small motor to power a light bulb. This kit includes a toy motor, gears, LED light bulb and plastic casing. No batteries are required, which is great for families that don’t want to spend a ton of money on batteries this holiday season.
If this kit isn’t quite right, you can browse other fun, creative toys from 4M here. You might also want to check out our guide to the best cheap toys, which features Christmas gifts for kids under $10.
Alex + Ani Birthstone Bangles
These bracelets are an awesome Christmas gift for women of all ages. The awesome factor increases because the use of a birthstone makes this feel extra personalized. Prices may vary slightly depending on birthstone and metal finish.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Sous vide cookery is all the rage. For the uninitiated, this little device heats water to a specific temperature, allowing for low and slow cooking that’s basically foolproof. It’s unquestionably one of the most awesome kitchen gadgets around.
Star Wars Force Link BB-8 2-in-1 Mega Playset
With The Last Jedi one of the most popular films in the country right now, you know all the kids will be clamoring for this toy on Christmas morning. It’s also a really fun gift for adult fans who are still young at heart. The big BB-8 opens up, revealing a playset inside the droid that spans six unique areas to play.
UniTerra Nomad Espresso Machine
The Nomad is a top quality café espresso maker that’s unlike anything else on the market.
Inspired by the old-school, hand-powered approach to making coffee, the Nomad’s Micro-Lever architecture eliminates the need for electricity, batteries, or gas propellants. That means you can take this coffee machine anywhere, including camping trips, music festivals, the beach, or even overseas vacations. This is an awesome gift for anyone who loves to travel, or has a serious love of coffee.
If this coffee machine is a little out of your price range, you can browse more affordable coffee machines here.
Cricut Explore Air Wireless Cutting Machine
Shopping for a crafter who wants to take their work to the next level? This electronic cutting machine is a great tool for manipulating a wide variety of materials, from paper to leather to adhesive vinyl. This is a great machine for DIY crafts and projects. It’s also got a cool tech angle, with built-in Bluetooth and free apps for PC, Mac, iPad or iPhone.
‘Drawing Blood’ by Molly Crabapple
Hands down, one of the best books I’ve read in the past few years. But don’t take my word for it. This memoir has also gotten rave reviews from the New York Times Book Review, Booklist, Publishers Weekly and Joss Whedon. This is an incredible book that has everyone talking. Get it for the artist in your family. Pick up a copy for your sister, or your cousin.
Get it for anyone who loves politics, or is passionate about women’s rights. Buy this book for anyone you know who lives in New York. They’ll all find something about this book that draws them in.
This raw, unrepentant memoir sheds light on Molly Crabapple’s early career, her first forays into reporting, and her tireless quest to improve as an artist. This is a globe-spanning memoir, tracking Molly’s career from New York to Paris to Morocco to London, with a special focus on her coverage of Guantanamo, Syria, Rikers Island, and the labor camps of Abu Dhabi. The lavish illustrations are just the icing on the cake.
Masterbuilt Bluetooth Smart Digital Electric Smoker
Shopping for someone who loves barbecue? Help them make their own smoked ribs, chickens, and more with this smart smoker from Masterbuilt. Integrated Bluetooth technology lets you control your smoker right from your smartphone, while a side wood chip loading system allows you to add chips without losing heat or smoke. This is a great gift for guys who love meat, or guys who love smart gadgets.
Want more great gift ideas? Check out our guide to the best gifts for foodies, or browse our list of cool gifts for guys.
Etat Libre d’Orange Like This Tilda Swinton Eau de Parfum
For my money, Etat Libre d’Orange is making the most interesting, incredible-smelling perfumes on the market today. The brand blends elegance with edge, and creates scents that are unlike the other high-end perfumes you’d find at your local department store perfume counter.
Etat Libre d’Orange created their Like This Tilda Swinton Eau de Parfum as an homage to one of the most mysterious, iconic actresses working today. Tilda’s perfume is inspired by the comforting scents of her home. This is a great gift idea for film buffs, theatre-goers, iconoclasts, or any hard-to-shop-for woman on your Christmas list. You can also browse more Etat Libre d’Orange scents and discover other exciting perfume blends.
‘The Book of Awesome’
What’s more awesome than The Book of Awesome? This book is a great gift for anyone on your holiday gift list, especially the people that have you stumped. Based on the award-winning, multimillion hit blog 1000awesomethings.com, this book is designed to make you smile, simply by reminding you about everything that’s good in the world. And in today’s geopolitical climate, this gift is especially welcome.
There are a number of related books by the same author: The Book of (Even More) Awesome, The Book of (Holiday) Awesome, and the Journal of Awesome.
KidKraft Sparkle Mansion
There are lots of reasons to love the Sparkle Mansion, including the low price. It’s cheaper than the Barbie Dream House, and is designed to fit Barbie dolls or other similarly-sized fashion dolls. Lots of little girls dream about getting one of these under the Christmas tree, so maybe this is the year you finally come through with her dream gift. If she’s already got a dollhouse, check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts for girls, and see if something on that list is a better choice.
Miposaur
This cool toy from Wow Wee is a dinosaur that can be controlled from a smartphone or other Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 4.0 enabled devices. This toy is lots of fun for boys or girls, and has a lot of replay value. The more the child plays with the dinosaur, the more it will learn.
Want to see more cool toys? Browse our list of cool toys for boys.
KitchenAid KCM0812OB Siphon Coffee Brewer
Coffee is non-negotiable. A good cup of coffee can help jump-start you in the morning, and help you power through late nights. If you’re shopping for a serious coffee aficionado (or just hoping to encourage someone to save some money by quitting their coffee shop habit), this siphon coffee maker is an awesome gift idea.
The siphon brewer is ideal for those who prefer floral coffees. The siphon system produces the kind of coffee you might have had at swanky, high-end coffee shops like Blue Bottle Coffee. If you are shopping for someone who prefers lighter roasts with a more tea-like brew quality, this brewer would be ideal for their gourmet tastes. Plus, the brewer just looks so darn cool.
Worried this model is too intimidating? KitchenAid’s pour-over coffee maker is another option to consider. It mimics the manual pour over process, delivering consistent infused flavor without the manual effort. Pour over coffee brewing is unique because it continuously replenishes the liquid surrounding the coffee grounds with fresh water. The pour over method generally involves less wetting of the grounds than traditional coffee makers. Both of these features help to make a cup of coffee that tastes like what you’d get at a high-end coffee house.
Whichever model you choose, you should probably add a few extras to round out your gift, and make it as thoughtful as possible. Don’t forget to pick up a new coffee grinder and some great whole bean coffee (we’re partial to the Paleo-approved Blacklisted Single Origin Blend beans around these parts).
SiliSlick Kitchen Knife Set
Featuring a durable titanium coating, these iridescent blades have a cool rainbow effect. They are food-safe, and will definitely get you a lot of hugs on Christmas morning.