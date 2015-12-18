Top 5 Best Kwanzaa Gifts for Kids

Kwanzaa is celebrated from December 26th until New Years Day. For seven days, a certain value is celebrated each day, including things like Unity and Self Determination. Each day is represented by a symbol, such as crops to symbolize hard work or meaningful gifts that encourage growth and achievement. Kwanzaa is a holiday meant to bring African American families and communities together by combining several African traditions from cultures such as the Ashanti and the Zulu. It was first celebrated in 1966 and has become a well loved tradition nation wide. These Kwanzaa gifts will bring joy and excitement to any child this year, as well as help them to learn about the important values associated with this holiday. You can also check out our gift guides for more holiday ideas, or shop around for Kwanzaa gifts here.

1. Together for Kwanzaa by Juwanda G. Ford

The picture book Together for Kwanzaa by Juwanda G. Ford is a Kwanzaa classic and the #1 best seller in childrend’s Kwanzaa books. It tells the story of a family that is separated from each other by a heavy snowstorm, and how they learn important lessons about Kwanzaa while struggling to get together for the holiday. This is a great book for kids of all ages, which teaches the important values of the holiday.

Price: $3.99

2. My First Kwanzaa Onesie

This cute onesie will make a great gift for the new baby in your family. Small children love to get involved in the holidays and celebrate with the family, and baby’s first Kwanzaa is the perfect time to start. This onesie comes in blue, white or pink and from newborn to large sizes.

Price: $12.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

3. Beverly Turner Candle of Kwanzaa Notepad

Kids will love the opportunity to express themselves with this Kwanzaa notepad. They can use it as a note book, a scrapbook, or a holiday journal to record thoughts and feelings during the seven day celebration. This book comes in either a 12 x 12 memory book, a 4 x 4 notepad or an 8 x 8 drawing book.

Price:4×4 notepad $9.99 (38 percent off MSRP), 12×12 memory book $20.99 (38 percent off MSRP) or 8×8 drawing book $18.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

4. My First Kwanzaa

My First Kwanzaa is a cute and heart warming book for small children that explains all of the most important aspects of this holiday in a way that kids can easily understand. During the seven days of Kwanzaa, we celebrate family, friends and community and this book gives the smallest members of the family a way to join in on the fun.

Price: $6.99 (Paperback) or $14.95 (Hardcover)

5. Coconut Kalimba Thumb Piano

Any kid will love this hardwood thumb piano for a Kwanzaa present this year. Anyone can play this instrument and join in on the Kwanzaa singing and celebration, from the smallest child right on up. This thumb piano is made out of durable rosewood for a long lasting and meaningful gift.

Price: $22.99 (4 percent off MSRP)

