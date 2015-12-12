Cool Gifts for Women Who Love Makeup

Need to buy a gift for a woman who is obsessed with makeup? Knowing exactly what makeup product to buy her can be challenging. Plus she probably already owns almost everything anyways. Going with a Sephora gift card is always a safe bet. But if you want to give her an actual gift to unwrap, we have rounded up five slightly out-of-the-box ideas sure to put a smile on her face.

For the girl in your life who loves makeup more than anything, here are five cool ideas:

1. stila Eternally Yours Liquid Lipstick Set

Makeup loving girls can all agree on one thing: you can never have too many shades of lipstick or lipgloss. This amazing set by whimsical makeup brand stila contains six full-size shades of their full-coverage liquid lipstick. The creamy matte colors are designed to stay all day without bleeding or transferring while remaining light and weightless. The lipsticks are enriched with vitamin e and avocado oil, so your lips feel soft in addition to looking fabulous.

Price: $39

2. Look Color in the Eye Brush Capsule Sephora Collection

Every girl knows your makeup is only as good as the brushes you use to apply it. But traveling with a full set of makeup brushes can be such a hassle. Plus what if disaster strikes and they get ruined in transportation? The Brush Capsule from Sephora is here to save the day. With five brushes to help you create any look from natural to dramatic and a handy case in which to carry them on the go, you will never have to sacrifice your makeup application while traveling ever again.

Price: $34.45

3. Makeup Eraser

Removing all your carefully applied makeup at the end of the day can really be a struggle. Many makeups are designed to stay put, and you can end up going through a ton of makeup remover wipes or cotton balls before the task is done. The cost of makeup remover products can add up over time, plus using so many disposable products isn’t good for the environment anyways. Enter the Makeup Eraser. The Makeup Eraser removes all of your makeup using only water…even waterproof mascara. And it is completely reusable, lasting up to 1000 washes, saving you money and eliminating waste. Available in three colors.

Price: $18.99-$19.97, depending on color selected.

4. Benefit Cosmetics Sizzlin’ Six

Makeup-loving girls always love trying out new beauty products. This cool set from Benefit contains six of their best-selling products including: The POREfessional, BADgal lash, Dandelion powder, Ultra Plush Lip Gloss in Dandelion, Benetint and Girl Meets Pearl. Maybe you will help her discover her new favorite makeup items.

Price: $38.70

5. Conair Facial Sauna System with Timer

Wearing makeup can wreak havoc on your skin. Break-outs, clogged pores…yuck. But who has the time or money to go get facials all the time? Give her the gift of an at-home spa experience. The Conair Facial Sauna System steams open clogged pores, rejuvenates surface texture and adds moisture back into your skin. It also comes with a gentle exfoliating brush to achieve an even deeper clean. Her skin will be so fresh and glowing, she may not want to cover it up with makeup anymore. And as an added bonus, the Sauna System also helps clear blocked nasal and sinus passages. Pretty useful during this time of year.

Want to give her a more complete at-home facial experience? Consider adding an awesome skin care gift set such as The Body Shop Vitamin E Skin Care Starter Kit or the Philosophy Radiant and Refined Kit.

Price: $24.99

