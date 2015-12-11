Top 101 Best Harry Potter Gift Ideas

If you can believe it, 2017 marks 20 years since the first Harry Potter book was published. After all this time the series is still as popular as ever, with old and new fans flocking to both the books and the movie series. Fans cannot get enough of Harry Potter merchandise, whether it is official Potter merch, fan-created, artistic, funny or sentimental. Harry Potter and Hogwarts merchandise make perfect gifts for fans around the holiday season, birthdays or any time of year! It can be really fun to spoil Harry Potter fans rotten with books, toys and snacks that are Potter and Hogwarts themed. Or, you might want to snag some of these gifts for yourself!

This massive list contains our 101 favorite Harry Potter gifts for any fan. I have split the list up into categories, so if you are looking for a particular type of item you can skip ahead to that section (listed below). You will find gifts of all kinds that are suited for any budget, whether you have $10, $100 or more to spend. You can also pick and choose multiple gifts from the list to create your own custom Harry Potter themed gift set for your loved one. Whether they are an eleven year old kid eagerly waiting for their Hogwarts acceptance letter or an adult who has grown up with the books since they were a child, there’s something for everyone in this list!

You can also check out our gift guides for more ideas, or shop around for Harry Potter gifts here.

List Categories:

Clothing (Items 1 to 14)

Jewelry and Accessories (Items 15 to 29)

Edible Gifts and Candy (Items 30 to 42)

Baby and Kids Gifts (Items 43 to 50)

Collectibles (Items 51 to 67)

Posters and Art Prints (Items 68 to 75)

Books and Games (Items 76 to 88)

Fun, Practical Home Goods (Items 89 to 101)

Clothing Gifts

Harry Potter themed clothing is a fun way to show off your fandom, and these unique fashions make a great gift. Some are more straightforward, while others would take a seasoned Potterhead to understand the reference!

1. Hogwarts Quidditch Team-T Shirt

<a href="http://amzn.to/2BtnUiJ" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"

A Quidditch themed shirt is a great way for them to show off what house they are rooting for in the Inter-House Quidditch Cup. These shirts are made of 100% pre-shrunk cotton and feature a sporty Gryffindor Quidditch logo with the emblem of their favorite house on it. They are designed to look like a real life sports player T Shirt, as if the person wearing it were really a Seeker or Beater on a Hogwarts team! Browse more Quidditch themed T-Shirts here.

Price: $10.93 to $15.99 depending on size

2. S.P.E.W Women’s T-Shirt

As you remember, the Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare, or S.P.E.W was Hermione Granger’s solution to the treatment of house elves in harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire. All Hermione wanted was for house elves to be as free as Wizards and Witches. Little did she know, most house elves would be deeply offended if their masters gave them a piece of clothing. Dobby, who is pictured on the shirt, was a rare exception! Give your loved one this funny shirt and she will be free to express her most heartfelt concerns for elvish well being! Click here for more women’s Harry Potter tees.

Price: $19.99

3. Hogwarts Logo Black Hoodie

Everyone needs a black hoodie, right? This classic and comfy piece of clothing is a must have in chilly weather or lounging around the house. Potter fans will all appreciate this classic hoodie with the Hogwarts emblem blazed across the front. The hoodie is made of an extra soft, heavyweight cotton/poly blend with a kangaroo pouch pocket sewn in. The pocket also has a small hole in it to feed ear buds or headphones through. The fit is meant to be loose so check the sizing chart to make sure you order the right fit. Want to see Harry Potter Hoodies? Browse more here.

Price: $49.99

4. Harry Potter Glasses T-Shirt

Here is a cute and slightly cryptic tee for a stylish Potter fan. This shirt features the iconic Harry Potter get up – round glasses and his lightning bolt scar. The shirt is made out of a high quality 100% cotton with the design screen printed on. It comes in five color combos – white or grey with black ink, red or pink with yellow ink, or black with white ink. If this tee isn’t quite her style, you can browse more Harry Potter T-Shirts here.

Price: $11.50 to $17.99 depending on size

5. Harry Potter Spells Tank

Here is a tank top that is a bit more low-key with its Potter references. Of course, anyone who knows the series is going to recognize the names of spells (and the font!) right away. But, if you are not a Potter fan you may not realize the reference. This is a fun way to display appreciation for the series in a way that only other fans will recognize. For more Harry Potter tank tops, click here to browse.

Price: $14.99

6. Hogwarts House Pajama Pants

Who doesn’t love a comfy pair of PJs? These pajama pants would be a perfect gift for your significant other or best friend to let them know that you love them just as they are, even just lounging around the house! These PJ pants from Hot Topic come in any of the four Hogwarts houses, or a general Hogwarts style for the undecided fan. They are made of 100% cotton and are more lightweight than sweat pants – think slouchy and super soft. Want to see more Hogwarts pajamas? Browse all Harry Potter PJs.

Price: $16.98 to $27.99 depending on size and style

7. Straight Outta Azkaban T-Shirt

This Straight Outta Azkaban shirt is a hilarious reference to NWA’s debut album, Straight Outta Compton. Although, anyone who knows Harry Potter will probably admit that Azkaban is much worse! This shirt comes in Men’s, Women’s or Youth sizes and you can choose from five colors – Black, Red, Blue, Grey or Navy. It is made of 100% cotton with a durable and high quality silk screened image. It would be a perfect gift for anyone who needs a little Potter street cred. Click here for more Straight Outta Azkaban shirts

Price: $13.95

8. Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest Mens Charcoal Heather T-shirt

This Hogwarts crest shirt is a super classy gift for male Harry Potter fans. The crest is done in a single color, giving it a more graphic quality than you usually see and none of the cheesiness of the super colorful crest. The shirt is made of a soft cotton/poly blend so it will be especially comfortable. Best of all it is officially licensed Harry Potter wear, so you know it is legit! Want to see more Hogwarts shirts? Browse Hogwarts emblem tees here.

Price: $24.99

9. Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Dress



If you have had enough of T shirts and want something a little more fashionable for your gift, this Deathly Hallows dress will do the trick. The skater style dress is patterned with alternating Deathly Hallow symbols, which makes a really cool pattern that looks great on its own. In fact, it may take most people a minute to even realize that they are actually looking at a Harry Potter themed dress! It is made of a super soft and skin-friendly polyester and elastene blend fabric, which wicks moisture and is breathable as well. For the fashionable fan in your life, this comfy and fashionable dress would be a perfect gift.If you want to see more dresses, you can browse more Harry Potter dress styles here.

Price: $13.09

10. “Most Wanted Wall” Harry Potter Leggings

If you are shopping for a fashionable female Potter fan, leggings are a new take on wearable merchandise. These leggings are digitally printed with an all-over pattern of the “Most Wanted Wall” from the Ministry of Magic. You will find familiar faces such as Lucius Malfoy, Sirius Black and Bellatrix Lestrange. These leggings have a high waist and they come in one size, but they do stretch. The measurements are: Waist 64-90cm, Hips 76-110cm and Legs 92cm. For more leggings, browse Harry Potter leggings here.

Price: $6.99

11. Harry Potter Hogwarts Leggings

These leggings from Hot Topic are a bit darker and take a minute before you probably will realize what you are looking at. They have been digitally printed with an image of the Hogwarts castle at night. The dominant colors are black and blue, with some yellow and white as well, so these leggings will go with just about any colored top. The material is a polyester/spandex blend and are described as fitting “as expected.” For more choices, browse Harry Potter leggings here.

Price: $26.50 to $28.50 depending on size

12. Harry Potter One Piece Swimsuit (Multi)

These digitally printed swimsuits from SheOutfit would be a fun and original gift for a female Harry Potter fan. There are two digitally printed options available – the first is a stylish all black suit with a white Deathly Hallows print on it. The second features an image of the movie poster of the first Harry Potter film, The Sorcerer’s Stone. This one is a bit silly and may be more of a fun gag gift or an ironic gift. These suits can be worn swimming or as leotards/shirts. For more choices, browse Harry Potter swimsuits here.

Price: $12.98

13. Pott Head Tank Top

Here is one last funny tank top for Potter fans. This shirt is made of a cotton-poly blend and it is super soft. It is slightly see through so it might be a better choice for layering, or workouts worm over a sports bra. The shirt comes in seven color choices to match the tastes of the person you are shopping for: Pink, Green, Orange, Dark Pink, Blue, White or Yellow. Want to see Harry Potter tanks? Browse more here.

Price: $14.99 to $18.9 depending on size and color

14. 9 ¾ T-Shirt

This 9 3/4 shirt is another cheeky nod to the Harry Potter series that only fans will get. if you get this shirt for someone as a gift, non-fans will come up to them asking “Why are you wearing a shirt with fractions on it?” while fans will just smile and nod. The shirt is made of a soft cotton fabric with the design screen printed in quality ink. It has a standard crew neck and short sleeves, and comes in either black fabric with white ink or white with black ink. To see more Harry Potter themed tees, browse more Harry Potter shirts here.

Price: $18.94 to $24.94 depending on size and color

Jewelry and Accessories Gifts

In this section you will find jewelry such as earrings, necklaces and bracelets as well as other accessories such as scarves, footwear, phone cases, and watches.

15. Hogwarts House Themed Bracelet Set

This bracelet set is color coordinated to match each Hogwarts house in red, blue, yellow and green. Each set comes with five individual bracelets – a cord band, a gold band, a gold bangle, a cord and gold band and a beaded bracelet with the house’s crest as a charm. They are great for stacking and can be combined with other bracelets as well. You can purchase this bracelet set in any of the house colors – Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. For more Harry Potter bracelets, click here to browse.

Price: $10.93

16. Harry Potter Charm Bracelet

This officially licensed Harry Potter charms bracelet is an adorable and fashionable piece of jewelry that she will love. It comes with three Harry Potter themed charms (you can choose yoru house affiliation) and you can add more charms on any time you want. The charms feature the Warner Brothers logo to let you know that this is a legit and official piece of Harry Potter merchandise. Reviewers mentioned that the charms are “heavy duty” and not super small, which is to be expected on a charm bracelet. If they were too small you would not be able to tell what they are, after all. Want to see more Hogwarts charms? Browse charm bracelets here.

Price: $49

17. Golden Snitch Pocket Watch Necklace

This Golden Snitch necklace is the perfect blend of beauty and practicality. Inside the snitch is a fully functional clock, which can be opened with the press of a button. The necklace is made of a metal alloy in a brass color, so it has an antique look to it. This necklace is very inexpensive, yet it has a lot of style and a timeless appeal. The pendant is 1×1 inch, and the chain is 31.5″. Want something a bit different? Click here for more Golden Snitch necklaces.

Price: $10.90

18. Deathly Hallows Necklace

This necklace is the perfect accessory for any outfit. It has a vintage look with bronze coloring. The pendant measures 3.5×2.9cm/1.38×1.14inch and the alloy chain measures :60cm/23.6in. This necklace may be inexpensive but it looks great and comes with a gift bag too!

Price: $9.99

19. Hogwarts Striped Slip On Shoes

These canvas slip ons are a fun way to show your support for either Slytherin or Gryffindor. The shoes are Toms style and are a cute and fun accessory for any Potter fan. They are striped in Gryffindor maroon and gold or Slytherin green and silver and feature the corresponding house crest on the toe. They can be worn either as shoes or as house slippers. If you want to see more shoes, you can browse Harry Potter footwear here.

Price: $15.95

20. Harry Potter Hogwarts Infinity Scarf

Infinity scarves are one of the hottest accessories around, and they come in all kinds of colors and patterns. It is no wonder that Harry Potter themed scarves have popped up on the market! This infinity scarf features a white background with Hogwarts crest pattern. This scarf is a great gift for any female potter fan, especially as the weather gets cold towards the holiday season. For more scarves, browse Harry Potter scarves here.

Price: $22.99

21. Harry Potter Women’s Ankle-No Show Socks

This set of five ankle socks is a perfect gift for the undecided fan, who does not love a particular house over all the others or identify themselves as a member of that house. There are five pairs of socks in the set, including a Hogwarts emblem on black socks, a raven on blue socks for Ravenclaw, a badger on yellow for Hufflepuff, a lion on red for Gryffindor and a snake on green for Slytherin. You can also select a set of five black socks with a colored tie on each soc corresponding to the houses, or a set of black and white socks with quotes on them. Browse more Harry Potter themed socks here.

Price: $23.95

22. Harry Potter Unisex Sock Set

Here is another fun sock set in Harry Potter themed prints. These unisex socks come in black, white and grey with potter symbols and quotes on them. The first pair has the Deathly Hallows, the second says “I solemnly swear that I am up t no good”, the third has 9/34, the fourth has the HP logo and the fifth says “Mischief Managed.” Click here for more Harry Potter socks.

Price: $231.95

23. Platform 9 ¾ Earrings

If you are looking for a classy gift for a girlfriend or wife, these 9 3/4 silver plated earrings will definitely make her happy. These earrings are official harry Potter Warner Bros. merchandise, with the WB legal mark on the back. They are made of silver-plated metal, so they will not hurt sensitive ears. The charm itself is about the size of a dime, so they are not too large or too small. These earrings are subtle and stylish, and something that only fellow Potter fans will recognize. Want to see Harry Potter earrings? Browse more here.

Price: $6.99

24. Platform 9 ¾ Watch

For someone who does not love jewelry, a watch may be the perfect gift. This watch is also Platform 9 3/4 themed, with a subtle nod to the Harry Potter series in the 9 3/4 on the watch face. The band is made of faux leather in a maroon color that matches the watch face, while the watch itself is cased in stainless steel. This is an official Warner Brothers product, with the WB copyright logo on the back. If this watch isn’t quite his or her style, you can browse more Harry Potter watches here.

Price: $34.99

25. Dumbledore’s Wand Silver Plated Necklace

This beautiful necklace may look like a regular silver necklace with a long pendant, but to Potter fans it is something much more special. The pendant on this necllace is actually Dumbledore’s wand, the Elder wand which is one third of the Deathly Hallows. This necklace is silver plated and comes in an official Olivander’s box. It is an official Harry Potter Licensed piece of jewelry with the Warner Brothers legal mark. You can also purchase Harry Potter’s wand, Hermione’s wand or Lord Voldemort’s wand. For more Harry Potter wand necklaces, click here to browse.

Price: $34.99

26. Defense Against The Dark Arts Textbook iPhone 6 Wallet Case

iPhone cases make good gifts because they are practical but also stylish. If you are shopping for someone with an iPhone 6, this clever case may be the gift you are looking for. This is a wallet style case, with a flap cover designed to look like a Defense Against the Dark Arts textbook. The inside of the case has two card slots and one cash slot to hold all of their necessities. The case is made out of durable and soft leather, and the decoration is printed on the front using a heat transfer process. this leaves a bright yet durable design that will not flake off with use, peel off or fade in color. If the person you are shopping for is more of an alchemist or cooking enthusiast, you can also get an Advanced Potion Making case for them. Want to see more Hogwarts phone cases? Browse all Harry Potter cases here.

Price: $20.50

27. Harry Potter Book Cover iPhone 7 Case

Here is another cool iPhone case for Potter fans. To the uninitiated, this may look like a random jumble of colors and images, but anyone who loves the books will recognize what it is instantly – a thin sliver of each of the book covers put together to spell out Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling on the bottom. this case covers the back of the phone only, and is made of a soft and durable silicone that will help to protect against falls. Click here for more Harry Potter iPhone 6 cases

Price: $8.99

28. Deathly Hallows Slim iPhone 7 Case

Here is one more lovely Potter themed case for an iPhone 6. This slim case has a very low profile and won’t look or feel bulky in hands, pocket or purse. It features a dark and mysterious looking design, with the Deathly Hallows symbol as an all-over pattern. This is a seriously cool case that any Potter fan will love! Want to see more phone cases? Browse Deathly Hallows cases here.

Price: $24.04

29. Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Braided Leather Bracelet

This stylish leather and metal bracelet is a perfect gift for any Harry Potter lover who loves to wear their fandom on their sleeve! It is made out of braided leather and high quality Potter-themed charms such as the Deathly Hallows, golden snitch and owls. This is just one of the many color and charm combinations available – you can also get infinity, love, cross, bow and arrow and many other symbols or you can get leather in all different colors from brown to pink, blue and black. Want to see more Hogwarts fashions? Browse all Harry Potter jewelry gifts here.

Price: $9.78

Edible Gifts

We have gathered all of the tastiest treats from the Potter series in this section. Here you will find Butterbeer from Hogsmeade, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Bean, treats from Honeydukes Emporium, prank confections from Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes and more. You will also fine some food-related items in this section, such as mugs and cups.

30. Harry Potter Sweet and Nasty Fun Gift Set

This “sweet and nasty” gift set includes all of the best treats and tricks from Fred and George Weasley Wizard Wheezes shop in the books. You’ll find chocolate frogs, jelly slugs and Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans. This is called the Sweet and Nasty gift set because you never know what flavor you are going to get with Bertie Bott’s beans…you could end up with a sweet pear or bubblegum, or a nasty dirt or snot flavored bean! This set even comes with buttered popcorn jelly beans to enjoy while you re-watch the movie series. For more delicious and fun treats, browse Harry Potter snacks here.

Price: $29.99

31. Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans 24-Pack Case

For someone who loves jelly beans and surprises, a big case of Bertie Bott’s beans is a really fun gift. This case has 24 packs of the famous beans, which includes normal yummy flavored beans as well as crazy, yucky flavors. There are 20 flavors total – Pepper, Blueberry, Booger, Candy floss, Cherry, Cinnamon, Dirt, Earthworm, Earwax, Grass, Green Apple, Marshmallow, Rotten Egg, Sausage, Lemon, Soap, Tutti-Fruitti, Vomit, and Watermelon. The flavors are random and each box might not have every single flavor. For more choices, browse Harry Potter candy here.

Price: $34.60

32. U-No-Poo

rel=”nofollow”>

U-No-Poo is one of Fred and Goerge’s Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes products, which causes constipation in whoever takes it. It is most commonly used as a practical joke, with someone smashing up the pills and adding them to food or drink. The poster in the window of Fred and Goerge’s shop read:

“WHY ARE YOU WORRYING ABOUT YOU-KNOW-WHO?

YOU SHOULD BE WORRYING ABOUT U-NO-POO

THE CONSTIPATION SENSATION THAT’S GRIPPING THE NATION!”

This replica bottle of U-No-Poo from Honeydukes at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter would make a hilarious gift for any fan. And don’t worry – This bottle is just regular chocolate candies! For more Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes, click here.

Price: $20.65

33. ButterBeer Soda Six Pack

Butter Beer is one of the most iconic drinks in the Harry Potter series. The characters drink it at the Three Broomsticks and other locations in the wizarding world. Butterbeer tastes “a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch” and had a very slight alcoholic content, so only older students can enjoy it. Butterbeer was sold either cold in bottles, or cold and foaming in tankards. These replica bottles of Butterbeer cream soda are taken right from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and although they are completely non alcoholic they do have that delicious butterscotch flavors that Harry Potter fans love. Want to taste more Harry Potter drinks? Browse more here.

Price: $23.01

34. Weasleys Wizard Wheezes Chocolate and Candy Assortment Skiving Snackbox

Here is another exclusive item from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida. The Skiving Snackbox contains four of Weasley’s most popular and delicious treats – Fainting Fancies, Fever Fudge, Nosebleed Nougat and Puking Pastiles. If those don’t sound appetizing, don’t worry – This snackbox is all just regular candy, The box folds out in a flourish just like you see in the film and contains over 17 oz of candy. To see more Weasley’s tricks and treats, click here.

Price: $75.01

35. Honeydukes Emporium Exploding Bon Bons

In the Harry Potter world, Honeydukes is a famous sweets shop that is well known for their chocolare and their huge variety of wild and wonderful sweets. A few of their popular treats include “Every Flavour Beans…Drooble’s Best Blowing Gum (which filled a room with bluebell-coloured bubbles that refused to pop for days), the strange, splintery Toothflossing Stringmints, tiny black Pepper Imps (‘breathe fire for your friends!’), and exploding bonbons.” These exploding bonbons come from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and are a delicious orange and pineapple flavor. To see more Honeydukes treats, browse here.

Price: $20.85

36. BeanBoozled Candy Gift Box with new 4th Edition BeanBoozled Spinner Game

For a gift that is a little bit more fun than just plain candy, this BeanBoozled Candy Gift Box is a great choice. This gift box contains Harry Potter treats such as jelly slugs and Bertie Bott’s beans, as well as the spinner game BeanBoozled. This game tells you to choose a particular bean and guess between two options what flavor it is before eating it. Some of the options include “Peach or Barf?” and “Lime or Lawn Clippings?” So you know you are sure to have fun! For more Harry Potter candy, browse sugary snacks here.

Price: $29.99

37. Honeydukes Emporium Milk Chocolate Wizard’s Wand

In the world of Harry Potter, a wizard’s wand is his most valuable tool. It is the way he directs his power and most wizards cannot do a speck of magic without their wand. For somene who loves the series, a wand is a really great collectible gift. If you are shopping for someone who is not into collectibles, a chocolate wand will do the trick. This chocolate wand is direct from Honeydukes and contains 1.3 oz of real chocolate. Browse even more Honeydukes candies here.

Price: $25.66

38. Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest Edible Cake Topper

If you are shopping for a Harry Potter themed party, a Hogwarts cake is the perfect centerpiece for the snack table. This 8″ round eddible cake topper image is printed on a sheet of frosting with bright and vibrant edible ink. It comes on a 8″x10.5″ sheet of white frosting, so it can be used on a rectangular cake or a circular one. You can even add a personalized gift message to the topper such as “Happy Birthday!” or “Congratulations!” To see more Harry Potter themed cake toppers, click here.

Price: $12.99

39. Funny Harry Potter References Mug

Mugs are a classic gift because they are fun, practical, useful and personal. This Harry Potter references mug is a perfect gift for anyone who loves a nice cup of coffee or tea. Whenever they use the mug, they will think of you! This funny mug reads “If you don’t get my Harry Potter references, there is something Siriusly Ron with you” This is a super funny gift that only a true Potter fan will understand! To see more, browse Harry Potter mugs here.

Price: $19.99

40. Marauder’s Map Morphing Mug

Morphing mugs are a fun way for muggles like us to bring a bit of magic into our lives. This Marauder’s Map mug is a plain solid black color when it is cold, but when it heats up with a hot drink it turns into an image of the map with the words “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good” and “Mischief Managed” written over the map. There are even little footprints all over the map, like you see in the movies! If you want more options, browse all Harry Potter mugs here.

Price: $19.99

41. Polyjuice Potion Flask

Here is another great adult gift for grown up Harry Potter Fans. Give the gift of camouflage with this Polyjuice potion flask that features the recipe to the famous potion that helped conceal Harry, Ron and Hermione’s appearance when they needed to be sneaky in the books. The ingredients include stewed lacewing flies, leeches, powdered bicorn, knotgrass, fluxweed picked at the full oon, shredded boomslang skin and a but of whoever you want to turn into. You probably won’t be able to find any of those ingredients any time soon, but this flask will work just as well for your favorite liquor! Want to see more Hogwarts drinking accessories? Browse Harry Potter flasks here.

Price: $19.99

42. I Solemnly Swear I Am Up To No Good Shot Glass

This shot glass would make a fun and funny gift for any adult Potter fan. It is made of restaurant quality glass, is dishwasher safe and has high quality engraving that will last for years. You can either by this shot glass on it’s own or along with Mischief Managed and Felix Felicis shot glasses for a full Hogwarts set. Want to see Harry Potter kitchenware? Browse more here.

Price: $9.98 with free shipping

Kids And Baby Gifts

Whether you are shopping for a younger fan or for the parent of a young Potter-Lover-in-Training, you will find something perfect in this section containing our favorite baby and kids Harry Potter themed gifts.

43. Personalized Harry Potter Diploma

Playing make believe is a big part of Harry Potter fandom, and there are so many products out there to make the wizarding world seem real in our magic-free world. For a young fan, a diploma from Hogwarts is an awesome way to bring Harry Potter into their real-world life. This personalized diplona includes their house and thie name and is signed by Albus Dumbledoor and the Minister of Magic. Want to see Harry Potter paper goods? Browse more here.

Price: $9

44. Personalized Harry Potter Hogwarts Acceptance Letter

For fans who are 10 going on 11, there is no greater gift than an acceptance letter to Hogwarts. so many young fans wake up on their 11th birthday secretly hoping that it is all real and that they get to go to Hogwarts too! With a personalized acceptance letter signed by Albus Dumbledore, you get to make that fantasy come true. Want to see Harry Potter paper goods? Browse more here.

Price: $9

45. Snuggle This Muggle Onesie

Harry Potter baby clothes are the cutest. Even though little ones are not yet old enough to enjoy the series for themselves, new parents who love Harry Potter will definitely enjoy dressing their baby boy or girl up in Potter themed clothes! This 100% cotton onesie is especially adorable in orange and black with the words “Snuggle this Muggle” printed alongside an owl, a wand and Harry’s glasses. Want to see adorable Harry Potter baby onesies? Browse more here.

Price: $14.99

46. Up To No Good Unisex Baby Onesie

Here is another adorable baby onesie that Harry Potter fans will understand, while regular muggles may not. This onesie says “I solemnly swear I am up to no good,” which any parent knows is perfect for mischevious little ones! The onesie is 100% cotton in a black color with golden text. It comes in all baby sizes ranging from six to 24 months. For even more Harry Potter themed baby clothes, click here to browse.

Price: $10.58

47. Accio Spoon Baby Bib

Here is another cute, funny and unisex gift for babies of Potter fans. As any fan knows, “Accio” is the beckoning spell, so when baby wears this at meal time they are saying “Feed me!!” This bib is a

white cotton base with a black border and green lettering, so it is perfect for both boys and girls. If you love this bib and want to see more Harry Potter themed options, browse more here.

Price: $11.95

48. Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hedwig Owl Puppet with Sound

Kids of all ages, and even some adults, love stuffed animals. Hedwig is definitely a fan favorite when it comes to animals in the Harry Potter universe, and this puppet version brings her right into your child’s world. This life sized Hedwig is an exclusive item from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and is both a puppet and a stuffed animal. There is even a hidden button on his wing that plays owl noises. This stuffed animal is an adorable gift for any kid. For more Harry Potter stuffed toys click here to look at Hedwigs, Buckbeaks and more.

Price: $49.99

49. Funko Pop Vinyl Draco Malfoy Figurine

Funko Pop toys are a popular line of pop culture licensed collectibles. They make cariciatures of popular cultural icons like the characters from Harry Potter. These toys are seen as collectibles so they can be played with or stored on a shelf and give equal enjoyment to both older kids and younger ones as well. Draco Malfoy is not the only Potter character available either, you can also get everyone from Mad Eye Moody to the Weasley Twins, Bllatrix or Harry himself. For more Funko Pop VInyl Harry Potter toys click here and see all of the characters that are available.

Price: $82.95

50. Harry Potter Freeing Dobby LEGO Set

This LEGO set is meant for ages 6-12 years but would be fun for any LEGO or Harry Potter lover. It is a 73 piece set that includes Harry Potter, Lucius Malfoy and his house elf, Dobby. As you remember from the books, Dobby wants to be free but in order to win his freedom, Lucius must give him an item of clothing. Harry potter sneaks a sock into a book that Lucius hands Dobby, thus earning Dobby’s freedom and even more hate from Lucius.

For more LEGOs, browse Harry Potter LEGO sets here.

Price: $69.98

Collectible Gifts

Collectibles are some of the most fun gifts to give and receive because they have that special ability to make you feel like you are right there at Hogwarts with Harry, Ron and Hermione! These collectibles come from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Noble Collection, and other high quality manufacturers. Most of them are officially authorized by Warner Bros. and are an exact scale replica of the movie prop they represent.

51. Luna Lovegood Spectre Specs

When Luna Lovegood first rode the train to Hogwarts, she wore a pair of Spectrespecs that were given away for free in an issue of the Quibblet. These glasses may have made her look like a “demented, multicolored owl” but they had the benefit of making wrackspurts visible to the wizarding eye. You know, wrackspurts, those invisible creatures that float through your ears and make your brain go fuzzy? No? Well, if you want to see them for yourself you will just have to get a pair of Specrtrespecs. These make a fun gag gift or a nice present for anyone who loves the quirky Lovegoods!For more Luna Lovegood collectibles, click here.

Price: $13.99

52. Replica Deluminator

The Deluminator, also known as a put-outer, was one of the very first magical instruments introduced in the books. It was designed and used by Albus Dumbledore, most notably after the murders of Lily and James Potter in order to darken Privet Drive and give Hagrid some extra security while he delivered the infant Harry Potter to the Dursleys. Dumbledore left his Deluminator to Ron, and it surprised Ron and readers alike by acting as a guide to bring him back to Harry and Hermione after he left them. He also used it to bring light to the Malfoy’s cellar, showing that the deluminator can re-release light that it has taken. Needless to say, a replica deluminator is a really cool collectible to have, and a great gift for Potter fans! Want to see Harry Potter replicas? Browse realistic collectibles here.

Price: $49

53. Remembrall

The Remembrall is a frustrating piece of magical equipment, to say the least. It is a tennis ball sized glass ball containing smoke that turns red whenever you forget something. The trouble is, it cannot help you remember what you forgot! Nevil Longbottom received one as a gift from his Gran, and of course it turned red right away. Unfortunately,and predictably, Neville could never remember what it was that he forgot. A replica Remembrall would be a funny gift for anyone who tends to forget things often. Want more collectibles? Browse more here.

Price: $32.95 with free shipping

54. Quidditch Goggles

Quidditch may be a fantasy game, but some die hard fans have taken it into the real world. You can find Quidditch matches (minus the flying broomsticks, of course) at local parks and stadiums, and there is even a real life Quidditch World Cup! These Quidditch goggles would be a thoughtful gift for any sports lover. They are constructed of plastic and vinyl for durability, and are an officially licensed Harry Potter merchandise. For more Harry Potter wearable collectible gifts, click here.

Price: $14.95

55. Collectible Quidditch Set

If you are shopping for a serious Quidditch lover, this officially licensed collectible Quidditch set is the perfect present. The set includes one Quaffle, two Bludgers, one Snitch and a collectible poster measuring 16″x24″. These are all encased in a decorative Quidditch trunk with a lock and key to keep them safe and secure. To see more Quidditch themed gifts, click here to browse.

Price: $26.95

56. Xenophilius Lovegood’s Necklace

This necklace is a perfect replica of the one worn by Xenophilius Lovegood in the Deathly Hallows. It represents the wand, the stone and the cloak, otherwise known as the Deathly Hallows. This is an officially licensed Warner Bros. product, so it is much higher quality than most Deathly Hallows necklaces you can find online. It comes in a commemorative wooden box, so it can be worn or displayed prominantly on a shelf as a decoration. If you want to see more genuine Harry Potter jewelry, browse more here.

Price: $49

57. Dumbledore’s Wand With Ollivander’s Box

The Noble Collection is a manfacturer of high quality movie and pop culture replicas. They put a great amount of care and precision into their collectibles, and the presentation is fantastic! The next section of this page is going to feature the Noble Collection’s full set of Harry Potter character wands. THe first wand on the list is Dumbledore’s wand. Also known as the Elder Wand, this is the famous and ever so powerful wand featured in the Deathly Hallows. It has a bloody history and is extremely desirable to both good and evil wizards for the power that it holds. In fact, it i said to be the most powerful wand that has ever existed. THe Elder Wand’s core is a single tail hair of a Thestral, which can only be handled by a witch or wizard who can accept death. It is made of elder wood and is 15″ long. For more wands, click here to browse.

Price: $37.50

58. Sirius Black’s Wand With Ollivander’s Box

Sirius Black’s wand is of an unknown length, wood and core material. There are engravings in the wood and it has a twisting design over the length of the wand. It is thought to have a dragon heartstring core based on Black family history, and is also thought to be 10.25″ and made of cypress or pine, although these are not verified in the books. Although the details are fuzzy, Sirius is a definite hero in the series and his wand would be a treasured gift. For more wands, click here to browse.

Price: $37.50

59. Harry Potter’s Wand With Olivander’s Box

Harry Potter’s wand is the first wand we are introduced to in detail in the books. When Harry enters Ollivander’s shop and is chosen by his wand, we get to experience the magic for ourselves as well. Harry’s wand ends up being extremely powerful, although he did not know it at the time, as he was able to duel Voldemort himself and perform some very advanced magic with it throughout the books. Harry is very loyal to his wand, and gives up his chance to wield the Elder Wand in favor of his own. This wand is 11″ long, made of holly wood and features a phoenic feather core. The feather was donated by DUmbledore’s phoenix Fawkes, just like the wand of Tom Riddle, making the wands “brothers.” For more wands, click here to browse.

Price: $37.50

60. Hermione Granger’s Wand With Olivander’s Box

Hermione’s wand is one of the most beautifully crafted wands in the movies. It is 10.75″ long, made of vine wood and has a dragon heartstring core. It features a clean tip and a swirling design all along the handle. It is very slim and lovely, and definitely fits Hermione’s personality. Hermione’s wand is very powerful as well, and when combined with her natural skill and studiousness allowed her to perform some very serious magic at a very young age. For more wands, click here to browse.

Price: $37.50

61. Ron Weasley’s Wand With Ollivander’s Box

This wand is a replica of Ron Weasley’s second wand. His first wand was damaged by the Whomping Willow, and his third was taken from Peter Pettigrew. This wand is 14″ long, made of willow nad has a unicorn hair core. Ronused it until it was taken by snatchers. If you are shopping for a female Weasley fan, you can also purchase Ginny Weasley ‘s wand, which is shiny black and features a spiraling handle.

Price: $37.50

62. The Wand of He Who Shall Not Be Named With Ollivander’s Box

Voldemort’s wand looks just as fierce and menacing as it should – After all, its owner is the one and only Dark Lord. This is the wand that killed Harry’s parents and gave him his scar, yet it is also “brother” to Harry’s wand, since both have a core of phoenix feather from Fawkes. This wand is 13.5″ long, made of yew, and has a handle that almost looks like it is made out of bone. It makes you wonder whether Ollivander knew something when he constructed the wand. If you want a set of dark and powerful wands, you can also purchase the wand ofBellatrix Lestrange, which looks almost like a black claw.

Price: $37.50

63. Snape’s Wand With Ollivander’s Box

Severus Snape’s wand is an unknown wood, length and core material, but one look at it and you can see it is perfect for him. This wand has a smooth and shiny black finish, with a round handle that is decorative yet subdued. Snape was able to perform some very powerful magic with this wand, including inventing his own spells, as well as some very tragic magic when he agreed to kill Albus Dumbledore. For more wands, click here to browse.

Price: $37.50

64. Luna Lovegood’s Wand

Luna Lovegood’s wand unfortunately does not come with an Ollivander’s box like others in the collection. This wand is a reproductionof the second wand belonging to Luna lovegood. Her first wand, which had an acorn motif, was stolen when she was abducted by Death Eaters and forced to spend months in the Malfoy dungeons with the wand’s creator, Garrick ollivander. After they escaped, Ollivander construxted a new wand for Luna. The new wand has a beautiful shape with a tulip-like handle. This is one of the few wands in the series that was produced specifically for its owner, instead of choosing the owner after being created. You can also purchase Luna’s Father Xenophilius’s wand by clicking here.

Price: $32.50

65. Draco Malfoy’s Wand With Ollivander’s Box

Draco Malfoy’s wand is 10″ long, constructed of hawthorn wood and has a unicorn hair core. It was of course created by Ollivander, and has a very straight-laced look to it. The handle is black while the body is natural wood color, and the only decoration is two small lines separating the handle from the rest of the wand. Draco lost his wand for a period of time to Harry Potter after being defeated in a duel. The wand’s allegience changed over to Harry, who used it for the remainder of the Second Wizarding War. For more wands, click here to browse.

Price: $37.50

66. Harry Potter Artefact Box

The Noble Collection has also put out a set of really fun gift bosex called Artefact boxes. Artefact boxes contain special items correspoding to each character. You can purchas ea box for the three main characters – Harry, Ron and Hermione. You The Harry Potter box contain Harry’s Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, Sirius Black Wanted Poster, Quidditch World Cup Ticket, Lily Potter’s Letter to Sirius, Hogwarts Express Lugage Tag, Order of the Phoenix Lenticular Photo and Dumbledore’s Army Signature List. Ron’s box contains ryffindor Uniform Stitched Crest, Quidditch World Cup Map, Howler Letter, Dumbledore Card, Chudley Cannons Poster, Weasley Betting Slip and Weasleys Wizard Wheezes Product Package. Hermione’s box includes a Love Potion Bottle, Yule Ball Snowflake Ornament, School Timetable, Owl Exam Paper, Yule Ball Poster, Gilderoy Lockhart Signed Photo and Hogwarts Express Ticket. Want to see Harry Potter Character Artefact Boxes? Browse more here.

Price: $37.50

67. Hermione’s Time Turner

In The Order of the Phoenix, Hermione’s Time Turner played such an important role in the fate of the characters that it almost feels like it is a character of its own. Time Turners are special time pieces that have hour-reversal charms placed on them, allowing the user to travel back in time the number of hours that they turn the time piece. Professor Mcgonagall lent one to Hermione so that she could attend multiple classes at once – With permission from the Ministry of Magic, of course. Luckily for fans, this particular time turner was also a necklace, so you can give the replica as a gift to be worn as a statement piece or to be displayed as a collectible. Want to see Hermione Granger collectibles? Browse more here.

Price: $49 with free shipping

Posters and Art Prints

Fan art is a beautiful way to decorate a home while proclaiming your love for all things Harry Potter. This section features art prints and posters to fit any home decor, including fan art as well as official Harry Potter images.

68. Dumbledore Quote Art Print

The Harry Potter series is full of inspiration and good quotes, but this one from Dumbledore really stands out. “Hapiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, it one only remembers to turn on the light.” This colorful, slightly abstract at print from Dignovel Studios is a reminder to turn on the light in our own lives and find our true happiness. Anyone who loves the books or the movies will appreciate having this pring hanging on their wall. To see more pritns from Divinovel, click here to browse. Click here to see more Dumbledore themed Harry Potter art.

Price: $19

69. Van Gogh Inspired Hogwarts Art Print

This gorgeous painting of the Hogwarts castle done in Van Gogh style with vivid textures, intricate detail and bright colors. The print is very high quality and printed on Fujifilm Crystal Archive paper, which will last over 60 years without fading. It is available in 8×8, 10×10, 12×12, 20×20, and 24×24 inch sizes. This print will make a great gift for any Harry Potter fan who is also an art lover. To see more colorful paintings from Saggitarius Gallery, click here. For more fan art featuring the Hogwarts castle, click here to browse.

Price: $14 with free shipping

70. Sirius Black Most Wanted Azkaban Poster

Personally, this is my favorite art item on this list! This poster perfectly recreates the Wanted poster that was posted all over the Harry Potter world in search of Sirius Black. In a realistic printed image, it states “Have you seen this wizard? Approach with extreme cuation! Do not attempt to use magic against this man! Any information leading to the arrest of this man shall be duly rewarded. Notify immediately by owl the Ministry of Magic.” Luckily, they did not catch him! For more Sirius Black art and posters, click here to browse.

Price: $9.29

71. Undesirable No. 1 Harry Potter Poster

Harry Potter was also at one point a “Wanted” person by the Ministry of Magic. In fact, as this poster states he was the #1 wanted person due to the sad takeover of the MoM by Voldemort and his supporters. The reward on Harry’s head was a massive 10,000 galleons – luckile he had his friends and supporters to protect him! This full sized poster is 24″ x 36″ and will look gret on any fan’s wall. Want to see even more Harry Potter movie posters? Browse more here.

Price: $4.83

72. The Wands of Harry Potter Screen Printed Poster

The wands of Harry Potter characters are all very unique. Starting in the third movie, the director made a specific point to have each wand shaped and decorated in a way that not only matched their description inthe book, but matched our collective vision of what woudl match that character’s personality and potential. After all, the wand chooses the wizard, so they must be a perfect match. This poster displays illustrations of 11 popular characters from the series, from Harry himself to his friends, enemies and supporters. Like Harry Potter screen prints? Browse more art prints here.

Price: $23.99

73. Vintage Hogsmeade Travel Poster

Here is a well designed piece of Harry Potter art that can be displayed proudly without seeming too obvious. It looks like any other vintage travel poster, except those in the know will recognize the name Hogsmeade as well as the peculiar shape of the houses and landscape. This poster is relatively inexpensive but still packs a punch as a great Potter themed gift. For more vintage-inspired Harry Potter posters click here to browse more.

Price: $15.70 with free shipping

74. Always Minimalist Poster Print

This Snape and Lily themed poster woudl be a perfect romantic gift for your significant oher, or a nice present for anyone who appreciates their bittersweet story. The print is available in 13″ x 19″ or 20″ x 30″ sizes, and is printed on high quality photo paper with premium inks. If you love this romantic Harry Potter theme, click here to browse more “Always” themed fan art.

Price: $20

75. Giant Wizarding World of Harry Potter Map

Here is an extra large Harry Potter themed poster that looks more like an antique map of the world than something taken out of a kid’s book. It is printed on 250 GMS matte paper and comes with a full money back guarantee if you are not satisfied withit once it arrives. Click here to see more map and geography related Harry Potter and Hogwarts posters.

Price: $19.99 with free shipping

Books and games

Outside of the official Hary Potter series, there are a lot of related books that can be really fun to read, or that have fun activities like recipes to try out. There are also a lot of Harry Potter themed board games, puzzles and other games that have come out in response to the massive popularity of the series. All of these make great gifts for fans at any age.

76. Harry Potter Box Set

What better gift for a book lover than a brand new set of all seven Harry Potter titles? Lots of fans do not have a full set of the books all to themselves, and would love to see all seven books right next to each other on their bookshelf. This would be an especially sweet gift for a younger child who is just starting their literary journey, or for someone who loves the movies but has not read the books yet. Just make sure you are prepared to not see them for a few weeks – once they get started reading they are not likely to stop until they have read every last word! You can either buy a hardcover, paperback or mass market paperback set. Browse all J.K. Rowling books here.

Price: $52.15

77. ‘The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory. More Than 150 Magical Recipes for Muggles and Wizards’ by Dinah Bucholz

Do you have a Harry Potter fanatic in your life who also loves to cook? This Unnofficial Harry Potter cookbook has tons of recipes inspired by the books to keep them entertained all year long. Recipes include treacle tart (Harry’s favorite dessert), Molly Weasley’s famous meat pies, Kreacher the elf’s French onion soup, and pumpkin pasties from the Hogwarts Express treats cart. Click here for more unofficial Harry Potter themed books

Price: $9.51

78. Harry Potter Coloring Book

Provide hours of entertainment this winter with the Harry Potter Coloring book. This is of course a great gift for kids who love to color, but also for adults. Adult coloring books are popular these days because they provide stress relief, which is much needed especially around holiday season! This coloring book features illustrations of all your favorite Hogwarts scenes and characters including Dobby the house elf, Hippogriffs, owls, the Forbidden Forest, the Sorting Ceremony, Quidditch World Cup, Triwizard Cup, Hogwarts castle and much more. If you want to see more options, you can browse more Harry Potter coloring books here.

Price: $11.86

79. Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set

Chess plays an important part in the Harry Potter books. In a pivotal scene in the first book and movie, Harry, Ron and Hermione must defeat a life sied chess board in order to reach Voldemort. As a nod to this reference, a chess set with a Potter theme is an awesome gift for any fan. Even if they are not chess fanatics, this set may very well turn them into one! If you want to see more options, browse Harry Potter chess sets here.

Price: $45

80. Trivial Pursuit Harry Potter Edition

Trivial Pursuit is a well known and super fun game that is a nice gift for kids and adults alike. This game based on the World of Harry Potter includes 600 questions based on the movies series. It is a quick, fun game and will not require hours of time to play. The first player to answer 12 questions right wins. For more Trivial Pursuit themed games, click here to browse.

Price: $15.70

81. ‘Hogwarts Classics’ Box Set by J.K. Rowling

After the Potter series ended, JK Rowling said she was not going to write any more books in the series – Luckily this did not include books about the series! he Hogwarts Classics set includes two of the textbooks mentioned in the books, Quidditch Through the Ages, a comprehensive history of the game and its rules, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard, translated from the ancient runes by Hermione Granger, with an introduction, notes, and illustrations by J.K. Rowling and extensive commentary by Albus Dumbledore. This is a fantastic gift for any fan! To see more Harry Potter textbooks by J.K. Rowling, click here to browse.

Price: $22.95

82. The Unofficial Harry Potter Insults Handbook: 101 Comebacks For The Slytherin In Your Life

This is a hilarious book of comebacks and insults form the Harry Potter series. Some are direct from the books, while others are clever originals by the authors. For example, “Is a know-it-all giving you trouble? Arm yourself with “I can tell you didn’t get an O.W.L. in Transfiguration. Otherwise you would’ve done something about your face.” Want to see more funny Hogwarts books? Browse more here.

Price: $8.99

83. Horcrux Bookmark Set

Any bookworm needs a good set of bookmarks. Harry Potter fans know that our favorite books are too good to dog ear! With this set of Horcrux bookmarks, you can give them a bookmark to keep permanently in each book of the series. This set is officially authorized by Warner Bros and comes in a lovely display case. For more Harry Potter bookmarks, click here.

Price: $29.50

84. Official Hogwarts Writing Quill With Stand

The Harry Potter series has inspired a ton of young people to want to become writers themselves. If you want to surprise an aspiring young writer, or an adult who loves to write, with a really fun Harry Potter themed gift, this writing quill is a perfect idea. The quill is a beautiful striped feather and is officially authorized by Warner Brothers. If you want to see more Hogwarts notebooks, pens and quills, click here to browse.

Price: $39

85. Hogwarts Official Wax Seal

When shopping for aspiring writers or young novelists who love Harry Potter, a proper set of writing equipment can be a really fun gift. This wax seal set may seem old fashioned to regulr muggles, but any writer who loves the series will appeciate the official feel of having their own wax seal for their very important letters and other written works. The seal is made of solid metal and features the Hogwarts emblem. It comes with two wax sticks in purple and yellow. For more wax seals, click here for Harry Potter writing accessories.

Price: $29.50

86. ‘The Creature Vault: The Creatures and Plants of the Harry Potter Films’ by Jody Revenson

The flora and fauna of the Wizarding World have been one of the most fun fan obsessions since the series first came out. We just cannot get enough of Rowling’s interesting and unique creatures and plants. This is even more true with the new Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them series that is now out on film. Thi book covers it all, from dementors to merpeople, dragons and house elves. The book focuses specifically on the movies, showing how each creature and plant was brought to life based on the descriptions in the books and Rowling’s personal input. Want to learn more about the flora and fauna of Hogwarts? Browse more books here.

Price: $24.06

87. ‘Harry Potter Page to Screen: The Complete Filmmaking Journey’ by Bob McCabe

Here is an outstanding book that anyone who loves Harry Potter books and movies will definitely appreciate. The story of transforming the super popular book series into an international Blockbuster movie series is so interesting to read about, from casting the characters to creating the sets and the differences between the films’ directors. This book has it all, from exclusive interviews with main actors to anecdotes from the set, and tons of original phtographs and concept illustrations. This book will make your gift recipient want to re-read the books and binge watch all of the movies right away! If you are interested in the background of the Harry Potter films, click here to browse more books on the movies.

Price: $67.50

88. ‘Harry Potter and the Art of Spying ‘ by Lynn Boughey

According to this book, the Harry potter series “is an excellent primer on spying, intelligence, and politics.” The authors are a spy novelist and a former CIA agent and director director of the International Spy Museum. The book details the spy craft used in the books, including house common room passwords, the invisibility cloak, and more. this is a great gift for any secret-agent-in-training and will teach them how to gain secrets, break codes, read motives and tons of new insights into the series. Click here to browse more fun books about the Harry Potter world.

Price: $12.95

Fun Yet Practical Gifts

The gifts in this final section are all of the quirky, unique items that don’t quite fit under any other category. They include home goods, decorative items, and useful everyday items. If you are stuck on ideas or just want to get something fun, this section has the gift for you!

89. “I Solemnly Swear” Compact Umbrella

Harry Potter is set in england, a land of perpetual rain, mist and fog. Whether you live in Harry’s homeland or not, rain is a part of life and it is best to be prepared. this compact umbrella is a great gift for Potter fans, and will bring some cheer to their rainy days with its marauder’s Map themed artwork. If you want to browse more Harry Potter umbrellas, click here to see more.

Price: $19.94

90. Hogwarts House Wall Banner Set

Choosing your Hogwarts house can be a tough decision for some people. There is so much to consider, and as muggles we do not have the benefit of the sorting hat to make the decision for us! For undecided fans, or anyone who just prefers not to sort themselves, buying a Harry potter themed gift can be hard, since so many of them have house affiliations. These wall banners take the deciding out of it by including all four houses to be proudly displayed. Click here to see more Hogwarts wall hangings.

Price: $37.99

91. Platform 9 ¾ Wall Decal

Platform 9 3/4 is one of the most iconic symbols for the Harry Potter fandom. This is the platform that Harry and the other characters have to use to enter the train station where they will board the train bound for Hogwarts, and in the books it is one of our earliest encounters with how weird and wonderful the magical world of Harry Potter can be. This wall decal is meant to be hung next to a door, to bring the magic home with you. Want to see more Harry Potter wall decorations? Browse wall decals here.

Price: $7.92

92. Harry Potter Hogwarts Knapsack Backpack

Here is a stylish Harry Potter backpack that will allow fans to wear their Potter pride around every day! This cute bag features a black body with a tie string top closure, a top flap in Gryffindow red and yellow with the Hogwarts emblem, and two buckle closure front pockets. This would be a great gift for anyone in school, or anyone who likes to carry backpacks instead of purses (or diaper bags!) Click here if you want to see more styles of Harry Potte backpacks .

Price: $29.99

93. Daily Prophet Knapsack Backpack

This slouchy knapsack may look like any normal backpack, but it has a secret Harry Potter identity. If you look closely you will see that the text is actually snippets from the Daily Prophet. The backpack is officially licensed Harry Potter gear. It is made out of polyester with a snap closure, draw string top closure and front pocket. This gift is perfct for any school kids or anyone else who needs a big bag to carry their Harry Potter books in! Want to see more Harry Potter knapsacks? Browse more here.

Price: $22.95

94. Remote Control Wand

As you saw above, there are replica wands availabel for purchase in the likeness of the wands of just about every character in the Harry Potter series. Here is one last wand that would make an excellent gift. This offcially licensed and authorized remote control wand brings the series to life in a whole new way by allowing you to actually control your television with a series of flicks and swishes. Just program it to your television and you can actually become the wiard of your living room! Don’t forget to also purchase the wand stand to keep it safe and handy for the person you are gifting to. Browse more Harry Potter themed electronics here.

Price: $49

95. Ministry of Magic This Way Toilet Decal

Here is a super funny gift that is sure to delight any Potter fan. In the books, the entrance to the Ministry of Magic is a series of toilet networks that are accessible only from a set of public toilets in Whitehall, London. This decal allows you to transform any toilet into an entrance to the ministry, even if onyl in your imagination!Want more Harry Potter gag gifts? Browse funny Harry Potter gear here.

Price: $9.95

96. Harry Potter Themed Luggage Tags

If you are shopping for a gift for a Potter fan who loves to travel, you can combine both interests together with these luggage tags. the tags are made of a flexible rubber material, and are laser cut to be 3D as well as colorful. You can choose from nine different images – The deathly hallows, theDepartment of Magical Transportation logo, the Harry Potter logo, the Hogwarts emblem, each individual house emblem, and the logo for the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures. Each tag measures between 4″ to 5″ square. Want to see Harry Potter travel gear? Browse more here.

Price: $13.95

97. Death Eaters Temporary Tattoo

Temporary tattoos are really fun for both kids and adults. In the harry Potter series, Death Eaters all have a tattoo on their arm that identifies them as supporters of Voldemort. This temporary tattoo comes in a pack of five, so you can give it as a gift to one person or as a group gift. It would be fun for Slytherins, or anyone with an interest in the darker side of the series. Browse even more Harry Potter temporary tattoos here.

Price: $4.88

98. Hogwarts Alumni Car Window Decal

Every time you drive down the street, you see people with window decals representing their alma mater. This window decal is a clever play on that, with an image of the hogwarts castle and the words Hogwarts Alumni. The decal size is six inches, so it will stick out without being overpowering. It is super easy to install, and will not leave adhesive on the window when it is removed. You can apply to to any smooth surface as well, it does not have to be a car window. For more Harry Potter car window decal options, click here to browse.

Price: $4.98

99. Alohamora Key Holder

Every home needs a “landing strip,” the place right inside your front door where you drop your keys, phone, wallet, and anything else that you use on a daily basis. This key holder features four hooks to hold your keys. The sign reads “Alohamora” which is the spell that is used in the Harry Potter series to open locked doors. This is a high quality sign made of solid wood and metal hooks. For more cute home goods, browse Harry Potter decorations here.

Price: $28

100. Modern Harry Potter Pillowcase

This modern Harry Potter themed pillowcase is well designed enough to fit into any decor, be it a college dorm room or a sophisticated home, and it is subtle enough that only true Potter fans will recognize the various illustrations – a golden snitch, the Deathly Hallows, Harry’s glasses, the sorting hat, Harry’s room under the stairs and more. This is the pillow case only so make sure to also get a 45 x 45 cm pillow to go along with it.

If this isn’t quite their style, you can browse more Harry Potter pillowcases here.

Price: $9.99

101. Marauder’s Map Tapestry Throw, 48 by 60-Inch

This Marauders Map tapestry throw will delight fans of all ages, from younger kids who can use it on their bed or in their Potter themes room, to adults who can display it proudly on the wall as a work of art. The design is woven in, not printed on the fabric, which gives this throw a really high quality and expensive look although it is a steal for under $40.

Click here for more Harry Potter blankets and throws.

Price: $28.15

Want to see more gift ideas? Check out our gift guides to see some of the most awesome gifts for the special people in your life this year.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.