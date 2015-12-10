Top 5 Best Stocking Stuffers for Dads

Dads can be hard to shop for during the holiday season, because sometimes they seem to have it all! This Christmas, don’t fall back on the stale old standbys – tool kits, ties, cufflinks and other boring, played out gifts. Dads deserve the very best and there are so many original and fun gifts that you can give them. Stocking stuffers are no exception. These gifts may be small but they still have the opportunity to make a big impact. Whether you are shopping for your own dad, for your husband or even for a grandpa, these stocking stuffers are sure to please! You can also check out our gift guides for men for more ideas, or shop around for dad gifts here.

1. Paracord Survival Bracelet

Anything “survival” themed is a hot item this Christmas, and this paracord survival bracelet is a great gift for any dad who loves outdoor activities like hiking, biking, hunting or rock climbing. It features heavy duty rope for the toughest situations, a compass, even an extra loud whistle. This bracelet comes in orange/grey or purple/grey color combinations and is super lightweight, so dad can take it on any adventure.

Price: $17.99

2. Zippo Hand Warmer

This hand warmer from Zippo can provide either 6 or 12 hours of flame-free heat for dad’s hands during these chilly winter months. Whether he is out walking, playing sports, watching football, ice skating or any other outdoor activity, this conveniently sized hand warmer is a much better option than electric or gel types. It does not require any batteries or charging and it lasts way longer than the “snap and click” gel hand warmers you find at the hardware store. All you have to do is fill the cartridge with Zippo lighter fluid, light the carbolic top and enjoy the gentle heat. The Zippo hand warmer even comes with a carrying case so that you never have to touch it with your bare skin, and it comes in five colors including black, silver, orange and camo.

Price: $15.40

3. Smoke and Stout Caramel Exotic Candy Bar

Who says that women are the only ones who love a good chocolate treat? Rich dark chocolate stout and Alder wood smoked sea salt are combined with caramel and dark chocolate in this exotic gourmet chocolate bar, a perfect stocking stuffer for classy dads. This is the perfect treat for any man who has great taste and loves to enjoy himself.

Price: $7.75

4. Beer Chill Sticks

There is nothing worse than a warm beer, and dads love gifts that help them keep their beers cold. Beer coozies are the usual go-to for stocking stuffers, but why not spoil dad with something even better? Chill Sticks are freezable inserts that replace a beer cap and keep any long neck beer bottle nice and cold while you are drinking it. The cap fits long necked bottles perfectly so that your beer will not go flat either.

Price: $19.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

5. Parasom Earhook Bluetooth Earbuds

These small, lightweight sports headphones would make a great stocking stuffer for any dad. They are designed with bluetooth connectivity for wireless access while dad is running, walking, biking or doing any other activity where he would not want pesky cords getting in the way. They have an adjustable ear hook for a custom fit and have amazing sound quality. These come in three color combos – solid black, black and green or black and yellow.

Price: $27.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

