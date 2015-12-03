Top 10 Best Hanukkah Gifts for Girls

With Hanukkah only a few days away, it is down to the wire to purchase those last minute gifts. Feeling stumped for what to buy the young girls on your shopping list? We’re here to help. Here are 10 gift ideas for girls ranging from very young to teenagers, and gifts for all budgets.

1. The Queen’s Treasures Hanukkah Play Set

Let the young girl in your life pass on the Hanukkah traditions to her dolls with this play set by The Queen’s Treasures. Built to fit 18″ dolls (such as the American Girl dolls), this set has everything the dolls need to celebrate Hanukkah including a Menorah with removable candles, two dreidels with Hebrew letters painted on them, six pieces of gelt packaged in a canvas bag printed with the Star of David, and a braided challah served on an oval platter.

Price: $19.99

2. The JGirls Guide: The Young Jewish Woman’s Handbook for Coming of Age

For girls entering those awkward and emotionally trying teenage years, this book is a great guide to help them get through it as painlessly as possible. The JGirls Guide: The Young Jewish Woman’s Handbook for Coming of Age offers real-world advice from rabbis, athletes, writers, scholars, musicians, and great Jewish thinkers, and also shares stories from other Jewish girls who know what it is like to grow up as a Jewish woman. It uses Jewish writings and traditions to answer questions your teen might have about dealing with stress, relationships, self-esteem and a bevy of other teenage concerns. In short, it helps make both of your lives a little bit more peaceful.

Price: $16.99

3. Paint-Your-Own Dreidel

A traditional Hanukkah gift with an artistic twist. Let creative or artistic girls paint their own dreidels this year, making the game into a more memorable experience. This kit comes with one paint-able plastic dreidel, a display stand, a stencil with Hanukkah patterns, six acrylic paint colors, one paintbrush and a glitter marker.

Price: $8.60 (14 percent off MSRP)

4. Hanukkah Nail Decals

Holidays are a great time to let your girl have some fun with her nails. These decals are easy to apply and last for up to 10 days. Just stick them on her nail, cover with clear coat and she will be all ready to go. This set comes with plenty of decals, so maybe she will even share some with you and the two of you can do your nails together.

Price: $13.69

5. Threadrock Women’s Happy Hanukkah (Ugly Sweater) Racerback Tank Top

Ugly sweaters aren’t just for Christmas. This tank-top is a fun take on the ugly sweater tradition, but is considerably more comfortable. Perfect for home, the gym, sleeping, running around town or outdoors adventures, this shirt can go anywhere you do. The manufacturer notes that this shirt runs small, so if between sizes, size up.

Price: $14.98 (33 percent off MSRP)

6. Hanukkah Gifts Shalom HERSHEY’S Chocolate Tin

Who doesn’t love candy? This tin of Hershey’s chocolates is great for when you are really unsure of what she would want. Plus it comes in a beautiful keepsake tin painted with the Star of David and Hebrew writing. The tin contains approximately 60 assorted Hershey’s chocolates.

Price: $29.40

7. Aurora World Hanukkah Bear 6.5″ Plush

This adorable teddy bear is soft, cuddly and all ready to celebrate Hanukkah with your girl. The Hanukkah Bear wears a blue kippah and holds a cloth pouch perfect for holding little keepsakes or maybe even some gelt. A cute present she can love all year long.

Price: $10.95

8. Menorah Classic Silver Plated Square Crystal Charm Bracelet

This beautiful charm bracelet is something she will be able to keep and continue wearing for years to come. It is silver-plated and contains 0.5 carats of Cubic-Zirconia surrounding a Menorah charm. And the bracelet comes in a pretty black velvet pouch, perfect for gifting. It is a lovely addition to her jewelry collection, or a great way to start her collection if she is still young.

Price: $13.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

9. Funukkah Hanukkah Girl Doll and Illustrated Book

The dolls from Funukkah arrive at the home of children at the start of Hanukkah, and while the kids sleep, the dolls “come to life” and hide somewhere in your home, waiting to be found. According to the instructions that accompany the dolls, good girls or boys may even find small presents with the doll, or the doll might’ve done something crazy during the night. The routine continues for all eight nights of Hanukkah, creating a fun tradition your family can enjoy year after year. Doll comes in a box that can be used to safely store her away until the next year.

Price: $14.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

10. Rite-Lite Judaica Flowering Tree of Life Menorah Gift Box

Giving your girl her own Menorah is a great way to ensure the holiday traditions will continue in her life, even as she grows up and moves out eventually. This cute Tree of Life Menorah covered in flowers and butterflies is sure to make most young girls happy and will make her excited to pull it out every year to use during Hanukkah. Hand-crafted out of metal, this Menorah uses standard 9mm Hanukkah candles.

Price: $36.14 (28 percent off MSRP)

