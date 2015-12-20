Last Minute Christmas Gifts For Mom: 5 Cool Gadgets

Whether you are shopping for your mom, your wife, or a new mom, tech gadgets are always a great choice. These gifts can give moms the feeling of having more hours in the day by letting them get more done, or they will just make her feel special! We’ve selected the top 5 gadgets for mom that are still available for Christmas shipping. You can also check out our gift guides for women for more ideas, or shop around for mom gifts here.

1. Fitbit Surge Fitness Superwatch

This Fitbit watch is a no-brainer for any busy mom who wants to get her exercise in each day, but may not have time to go to the gym. This watch is GPS tracking enabled and tracks distance, pace and elevation. Mom will get continuous, automatic heart beat readings and automatically tracked workout summaries. She can even use it to monitor her sleep and set a silent alarm clock!

Price: $245 & FREE Shipping (2% off MSRP)

2. Cambridge Soundworks Portable Bluetoooth Speaker

This portable speaker from Cambridge Soundworks is a perfect gift for any busy mom. She can take it anywhere with her, with wireless Bluetooth enabled and built in rechargable battery. This speaker is even waterproof so she does not have to worry about it getting messed up around the kids, she can even use this speaker during bath time! It comes in four colors – black, blue, pink and red.

Price: $29.99 FREE Shipping (70% off MSRP)

3. Bestrice Straightening Brush

Hair straighteners sure have come a long way from the days of metal irons that would snag and tear your hair! This innovative brush combines detangling with straightening for an easy, low maintenance styling tool that is perfect for moms. It is designed with precise temperature control to guarantee that hair cannot be burned, so moms can style their ha This would be an awesome gift for any mom who loves her hair but has little time to take care of styling it!

Price: $49.99 & FREE Shipping (44% off MSRP)

4. Soft Heat Electric Heated Mattress Pad, White

What better gift for those cold winter months ahead than an electric heated mattress pad? With this cool gadget, all mom needs to do is turn the heater on and her mattress pad will warm the bed for her. This pad is made from non hazardous low voltage technology, so it saves energy while keeping you safe and warm. The wires are ultra thin so that you can barely feel them at all, unlike bulky electric pads and blankets from years past. Moms will love this gift!

Price: $Twin $71.90, Full $97.35, Queen $122.92, King $151.82, California King $151.82

5. De’Longhi Dedica Pump Espresso Machine

If there is one thing that all moms love – it’s coffee! Home brewed drip coffee made in an old school coffeemate can get old though, and going out for lattes and espresso drinks can get expensive. Treat mom to her own in-house coffee shop with this sleek and modern espresso machine from DeLonghi. This machine is made out of durable and clean stainless steel, heats up to espresso making temperature in only 40 seconds and even has a milk frother attachment. Make sure to get her a stainless steel frothing pitcher and an espresso tamper to complete the set!

Price: $299.06 & FREE Shipping (30% off MSRP)

