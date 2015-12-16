Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Women: 20 Unique Ideas

Christmas is almost here, and you’re running out of time to find those perfect, last-minute gifts. Whether you’re looking for a few smaller, last-minute gifts for office mates or stocking stuffers, or you’ve left all of your Christmas shopping until the very last minute, our guide is here to help. We have gift suggestions that cost a mere $10, as well as a few recommendations that carry a more premium price tag. We’ve focused on creative, unique gifts that aren’t likely to be available in your local malls or big box stores. Whatever your holiday budget may be, our gift guide is here to help you find something unique that will ship in time for the holidays. Our guide includes luxury makeup, interesting kitchen gadgets, funky jewelry, and much more. Please be advised that you may want to consider expedited shipping for some of these items. If you need recommendations about what kind of shipping to select, check out Amazon’s cut-off deadlines for shipping by Christmas. Now read on to see our top gift picks for last-minute Christmas shoppers…

1. bliss Berry Bright Gift Set

Dry winter air can make your hands more likely to peel or crack. Help your friends and family keep their skin well-hydrated with this festive gift set from bliss. The Berry Bright set includes two moisturizers that are perfect for winter, plus a fun shower gel.

Price: $17

2. stila Huger Than Huge Extreme Lash Duo Set

This deluxe duo of extreme lash primer and lash mascara was designed to create full, fabulous lashes. This is a great set for any gal who loves makeup. Want to see more great gifts like this? Browse more stila makeup here, or check out our recommendations for the best eyeshadow palette.

Price: $18

3. butter LONDON Oh Dahling Makeup Set

This makeup duo is the perfect shade of pink. This is a nice stocking stuffer, or you can give it as a small gift to someone you’re not close with. Want to see more great gifts like this? Browse more nail polish and makeup from this company here. You might also be interested in our new guide to the best nail polish removers.

Price: $18

4. Rebecca Minkoff ‘Stargazer’ 3 Stone Wrap Ring

This unusual ring is perfect for the woman who likes her jewelry to make a statement. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse more jewelry and fashion designs from Rebecca Minkoff.

Price: $68

5. Simplisafe2 Wireless Home Security System 8-Piece Plus Package

Shopping for a woman who just moved into a new place? This security system will help give her peace of mind. Installation is easy and takes just 15 minutes. The Simplisafe2 wireless home security system is 100 percent wireless and doesn’t require a contract or a telephone line. The kit includes entry sensors for your doors and windows, a panic button for emergencies, and even a carbon monoxide detector. A little out of your price range? Shop more home security systems here.

Price: $259.95

6. L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream

L’Occitane excels at making wonderful moisturizers. This particular face cream is awesome for addressing aging concerns, but it’s really awesome for dry skin. If you’re shopping for someone with dry, flaky skin, this is a lovely gift. If you want more gift ideas that are completely different from what you’ve seen so far, browse our guide to the best birthday gifts for her.

Price: $108

7. Skagen Women’s Freja Quartz 2 Hand Stainless Steel Silver Watch

Watches are a classic gift idea, and we like this sleek, minimalist design because it will work with a variety of outfits. It’s dressy enough for a night out, but un-fussy enough to wear on the weekends. Want more gift ideas? Browse our guide to the best womens gold watches. More interested in digital wrist wear? Browse our Christmas gift guide to the best fitness trackers.

Price: $105 (9 percent off MSRP)

8. Moonstruck Chocolate 4 Piece Holiday Collection

This yummy gift includes the company’s famous holiday truffles: a Milk Gift Truffle, Bittersweet Christmas Tree Truffle, Gingerbread Snowman Truffle, and Candy Cane Truffle. Speaking from personal experience, I can say the Christmas tree truffle is one of the best truffles that the company makes, both from a presentational standpoint, as well as from a taste standpoint.

Price: $10

9. Zojirushi SM-KHE48NL Stainless Steel Mug

Winter is the best time for hot drinks, and this attractive stainless steel mug is a nice gift option for anyone who loves to stay warm with a caffeinated beverage. Pair it with their favorite tea, coffee, or hot cocoa mix. If you’re looking for recommendations, we’re big fans of Moonstruck Chocolate Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix, Bewley’s Irish Breakfast Tea, and Blue Mountain Gourmet Blend Ground Estate Reserve Coffee.

Price: $25.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

10. Nordstrom Gift Card

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 60 percent of consumers surveyed said that the gift they would most like to receive was a gift card to their favorite store. Let your favorite person pick out exactly what they want to wear, and save yourself the hassle of trying to find the right color or the perfect size. Nordstrom gift cards can be redeemed online, in store or by phone. Gift cards can be purchased in select amounts between $25 and $200. More expensive gift cards can be purchased in store.

11. ‘Shake Puppies’

This adorable book is perfect for anyone who loves books. A companion book, Shake Cats, is also available. If you’re shopping for someone who isn’t a big animal lover, browse Amazon’s most-wished-for art books and coffee table books here.

Price: $11.91 (34 percent off MSRP)

12. Wilton ‘Star Wars’ Cake Pan

Star Wars is more popular than ever before, and that means you can find Star Wars stuff in all kinds of interesting forms. If you’re shopping for that rare combination of avid Star Wars and fanatical baker, this is an awesome gift idea. If you’re looking for more kitchen gifts inspired by this sci-fi franchise, consider a Darth Vader self-stirring mug, or a Darth Vader waffle iron.

Price: $15.45 (14 percent off MSRP)

13. Cole & Mason Richmond Precision Electric Salt and Pepper Mill Set

Shopping for someone who loves kitchen gadgets? Maybe you need a gift for a mom who is starting to develop arthritis? Either way, this labor-saving grinder set is a great holiday gift. Not quite the right gift? Browse more kitchen items from Cole & Mason, or check out the latest kitchen gadgets here.

Price: $52.59 (12 percent off MSRP)

14. Chef’n Kale, Chard, Collard Greens and Herb Stripper

Looking for a fun stocking stuffer? This cool gadget from Chef’n is designed to strip kale, collards, chard and herb leaves from stems in seconds. This is a great gift for gourmands, or for anyone who is trying to eat healthy. Want to see some more splurge-worthy gift options? Check out the latest kitchen gadgets here.

Price: $7.99

15. Michael Bublé Christmas CD

Looking for a seasonal gift? Give them the smooth sounds of Michael Bublé. Prefer to give an album that’s not seasonal? Browse more CDs and vinyl here.

Price: $15.61

16. Rachael Ray Every Day

Shopping for someone who loves to cook? A subscription to this magazine is a great gift for any Food Network fan. You can print a handy gift card so your recipient still has something to unwrap, even though the first issue will take a few weeks to arrive. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse today’s deals on cheap magazine subscriptions.

Price: $6.99 (82 percent off MSRP)

17. ‘Marvel’s Agent Carter’: Season 1

Shopping for a gal who loves action, superheroes, and British accents? This TV show is a must-see. Give it to her in December, and she’ll be all caught up before the Season 2 premiere on January 6. Want more gift ideas like this? Catch Hayley Atwell in the period drama Restless, or grab the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Two box set.

Price: $30.99 for Blu-ray (23 percent off MSRP)

18. TaoTronics Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Shopping for someone who is tired of dry winter air? Help make their skin and throats more comfortable during the coldest months of the year with this humidifier. This model provides 360 degree misting, and boasts an extra fine ceramic filter filters that out water impurities, harmful bacteria and bad odor at the molecular level. Want to see more gift ideas? Browse more diffusers and humidifiers here.

Price: $45.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

19. Aldo Mcclaim Cross Body

This simple cross-body bag is a nice gift option for those who are running low on holiday gift funds. It’s a nice size for a variety of adventures, and it works for both younger and older women. Want more gift ideas? Browse more handbags and fashions from Aldo here.

Price: $35

20. Amazon Gift Cards

Shopping at the very last minute, and don’t have time to wait for a gift card to come in the mail? Consider a gift card delivered via email instead. The gift codes never expire, and they are redeemable towards millions of items store-wide at Amazon.com or certain affiliated websites. Choose your amount, from a mere $0.50 to a very generous $2,000. The choice is yours.

