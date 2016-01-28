Best Smelling Mens Cologne: Top 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and that means time is running out to find the perfect gift for your partner. If you’re thinking cologne, we’re here to help you zero in on the right Valentine’s Day gift for your husband or boyfriend. Because you’ll be snuggling up close to your partner, you’ll want to pick a scent that will appeal to his senses, as well as your own preferences. We’ve compiled a list of 10 great colognes for men, spanning a wide range of scent profiles and price points. Whether you’re looking for a cheap gift or a more luxurious present, there’s something on our list that will appeal to you both. Browse luxury fragrances for men here, or read on to see our top picks for Valentine’s Day gifts for men. You might also want to check out our earlier guide to the best smelling mens cologne, or read through our Valentine’s Day section to get more gift ideas.

1. Best Smelling Sensual Mens Cologne: The One For Men by Dolce & Gabbana

If your man is “the one,” than a fragrance called The One is the obvious choice. It’s a citrusy, warm scent with notes of grapefruit and orange blossom, paired with ginger, cedar, and a slight hint of musk. If you want a fragrance that’s sensual, spicy, and just a little bit woodsy, this is a great choice.

If you want a man’s scent that’s still citrusy, but with a bit more of an herbal kick, you could also consider Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Pour Homme.

Price: $45.58 (35 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Smelling Old School Mens Cologne: Stetson

Looking for a traditional men’s cologne that’s aggressively masculine? There are lots of great options out there for anyone who wants their partner to smell like a sexy cowboy. Stetson has been around since 1981, and its woodsy, spicy notes are incredibly intense. If you want another classic option, English Leather is a classic scent that’s been around since 1949. It’s woodsy as well, with note of moss and leather. Both scents can be kind of intense, and many people have a “love it or fit it” reaction to them. But those who love these classic scents really love them.

Price: $19.98 (15 percent off MSRP)

3. Best Light Smelling Mens Cologne: Demeter Laundromat Cologne Spray

Shopping for a guy who hates wearing cologne? Or maybe you can’t stand the intensely woody or musky scents of some of the most popular men’s colognes. This simple unisex fragrance just smells like clean laundry, so it’s pleasant without being overwhelming.

If you want something with slightly more of a scent, John Varvatos Limited Platinum Edition is a nicely balanced fragrance that’s fairly light on the musk, and has a reputation for fading fairly quickly so it’s hard to put on enough to be truly overpowering.

Price: $22.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

4. Best Smelling Mens Celebrity Cologne: Sean John 3 AM

The Sean John brand was created by music mogul Sean Combs. 3 AM is the perfect scent for a guy who loves staying out late, and partying until dawn. This is another citrusy scent, but it’s made unique with interesting notes like cardamom, fig leaf, and tonic water.

Less into hip hop and more into country music? Maybe he’d prefer Tim McGraw’s Southern Blend.

Price: $55.19 (21 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Smelling Mens Cologne With Patchouli: Hermes Terre d’Hermes Eau Tres Fraiche Cologne

Patchouli is another one of those scents that people either love or hate. Even those who like the smell of patchouli may find that it can overpower all the other notes in a perfume. Hermes Terre d’Hermes Eau Tres Fraiche is one of the rare scents that uses patchouli, but manages to strike a balance between that element and all the other complementary notes. You’ll also find notes of cedar, water, and geranium.

If you like patchouli-based fragrances, but want to spend less, True Religion Eau De Toilette Spray for Men is a nice option to consider.

Price: $146.07

6. Best Spicy Smelling Mens Cologne: Crabtree & Evelyn Indian Sandalwood Cologne

Looking for a scent that’s spicy and a little bit exotic? This classic scent is sandalwood-based, but also contains notes of cypress, bergamot, vetiver, and lavender. Want something similar, but with a little more bitter orange and verbena? We also really like Crabtree & Evelyn’s Heritage Collection Old Windsor Eau de Cologne.

Price: $45

7. Best Smelling Sporty Mens Cologne: Victorinox Swiss Unlimited Energy Eau de Cologne Spray

This sporty, fresh scent is a great fragrance to use after hitting the gym or hitting the courts. We especially like the built-in carabiner, which makes it easy to attach the bottle of a gym bag, or secure it inside a briefcase. It’s a classic scent profile, with typical notes like cedar, amber, and musk. But there are some unexpected fragrances in the mix, including mint, violet leaf, wormwood, and nutmeg.

Looking for more sporty colognes that smell amazing? We also really like Jack Black’s All-Over Body Eau de Toilette Spray, and the more evening-appropriate scent MONTBLANC Individual.

Price: $39.62 (47 percent off MSRP)

8. Best Smelling ‘Acqua’ Mens Cologne: Salvatore Ferragamo Acqua Essenziale Blu Eau de Toilette Spray for Men

Colognes with Acqua in the name are often beachy or oceanic in their scent profile, and their fresh nature is ideal for guys who dislike overly musky fragrance. One of the classic scents in this style is Acqua di Parma, which has been around since the 1930s. A more modern take is Salvatore Ferragamo Acqua Essenziale Blu, a complex scent that features green cardamom, Calabrian bergamot, lemon, tonka, and smoky patchouli.

Colognes with a similar scent profile include Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio and Calvin Klein ETERNITY for Men AQUA.

Price: $46.50 (28 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Smelling Mens Cologne With Vanilla: Tom Ford Noir Extreme Eau De Parfum Spray

Looking for a scent that’s moody, mysterious, and darkly romantic? Tom Ford Noir Extreme is a spicy, oriental scent. It’s upscale, and perfect for the man at the pinnacle of his career. This decadent scent is a little bit sweet, thanks to vanilla, nutmeg, and cardamom notes. There’s also an exotic quality, thanks to notes of saffron, as well as a combination of scents designed to evoke the flavors of Indian kulfi (a dessert traditionally made of Himalayan snow and pistachios).

Looking for more sexy, exotic scents for men? Another option to consider is John Varvatos Dark Rebel, a primal scent with notes of vanilla, sugarcane, Jamaican rum, leather, and sweet tobacco.

Price: $89.07 (15 percent off MSRP)

10. Best Smelling Mens Cologne Gift Set: Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Men 3 Piece Gift Set

This fresh, classic scent blends mint, citrus notes, floral notes, cinnamon, cumin, sandalwood, and amber notes. This gift set includes eau de toilette spray, shower gel, and after-shave balm. You can also buy the cologne by itself, if you want to save a little money.

Still not convinced this gift is right for him? Browse more men’s cologne gift sets here.

Price: $58.47 (16 percent off MSRP)

