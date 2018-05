Two Houston women who apparently found a lost smartphone in an Uber ride recorded a video for the phone’s owner. The video was posted to YouTube by Sarubbisauce, who described the video simply as:

Don’t leave your phone in an Uber in Miami.

But Redditor kerodean is probably glad Sarubbisauce did. After the funny video ranked on Reddit, kerodean took the raucous, swimsuit-clad women rapping and added a beat to create a catchy pop song.

Listen below.

