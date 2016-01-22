Top 5 Funniest YouTube Videos You Need to See This Week

Here is our top 5 list for the best funny videos the web gave us during the week of January 22, 2016. We have funny dogs and cats, an amusing look at racist stereotypes, two dudes taking a ridiculous road trip to a bustling American metropolis, and a guy having trouble saying one very common word. Watch all the videos and vote for your favorite clip.

1. Racist Glasses

In this sketch, Vine celebrity Rudy Mancuso imagines what it would be like if you found a pair of glasses that revealed your inner racist thoughts. When he puts them on, three white people sitting nearby become Starbucks-swilling preppies in his mind. Rudy turns his gaze to a couple of African American guys and behind the glasses he views them as gold-chain-wearing gangstas. Middle Eastern and Asian stereotypes are also featured. At the end of the clip, Rudy puts the glasses on and looks in the mirror and sees his own stereotype come to life.

2. Kerpatty Guys Take a Trip to Springfield

Erin Pallesen and Pat Dwyer from the Chicago comedy group Kerpatty take a trip to Springfield, Illinois. Their sarcastic rundown of all the hot and exciting tourist attractions that Springfield has to offer will leave you giggling. Or maybe piss you off, if you’re a Springfield resident. The guys edited their video with entertaining quick cuts and set it to “Bright Lights Bigger City” by CeeLo Green. Even the song choice pokes fun at poor Springfield, home of lots of Abraham Lincoln statues.

3. Puppy Falls Into a Hole

This video is a quick shot of funny to perk up your day. Take a life lesson from this puppy – when you fall into a figurative (or maybe even literal!) hole, jump right back out and keep on going.

4. SNL With Adam Driver – ‘America’s Funniest Cats’

It’s funny videos within a funny video. So meta.

While promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens this past weekend, Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live. He did a sketch playing off of the success and style of America’s Funniest Home Videos with a fake show called “America’s Funniest Cats.” Driver, as the host of a parody show within the real TV show he is also hosting (whoa), invites two French women played by Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong to be his guests. They are the hosts of the French counterpart to “America’s Funniest Cats,” and their way of narrating cat videos is very, very different from how we do it here in the States. While Driver’s host is typically upbeat and corny in his voice-overs, when the French hosts give it a go they are blunt, describe cute situations in morbid ways, and are ambivalent about the typical use of sounds effects. After watching this sketch you’ll be providing your own sound effects and saying “boy-yoy-yoing” to yourself all day.

5. Irish Man Tries to Say ‘Specifically’

Note: NSFW language!

A Irishman named Tommy has a hysterically hard time trying to pronounce the word “specifically.” His wife can’t help herself though and keeps asking him to say it. The combination of Tommy’s thick brogue and his mispronunciation are made even funnier by his many frustrated f-bombs. The video was shot in what appears to be a baby girl’s room, so we’re guessing their child’s first word will either be “specifically” or “f–k.”