Top 5 ‘Give Us Another One’ Meme YouTube Videos

Beware: The F-bomb is dropped in this funny video.

YouTube poster Gamez John uploaded a clip showing him stuck in a traffic jam and following the vape smoking of the driver in front of him with great excitement. After a puff of smoke emerges from the driver’s window, Gamez John screams “Yeah!” and “Give us another one!” in addition to some saucy language.

And thus, a new meme is born.

Crafty YouTubers lifted the audio from the original video and applied it to other scenarios. Here are some of the best results so far:

1. Dramatic Chipmunk Mash Up

Like an old friend, the Dramatic Chipmunk is back to remind you that a good meme goes with everything.

2. Dogs Sure Do Love Frisbees

Dogs are so enthusiastic when you throw stuff to them that you can imagine the audio playing out in their adorable minds.

3. Dogs Sure Do Love Balls

Careful doggie, he’ll give you another throw of the ball but you need to keep those paws off his.

4. Give Us Another One…of Those Winning Powerball Numbers

5. Vaper’s Response

Oh, how we all wish we lived this kind of moment in real life.



The vape-smoking driver, YouTube user Sam Stafford, even provided a hilarious response video.

The internet, she is so generous.