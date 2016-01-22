How to Make Soup in a Slow Cooker: Top 5 Best Crockpot Recipes

Winter has reared its ugly head across the country and some states are preparing for snow storms. When you head out to the supermarket to stock up on the essentials before the blizzard hits, don’t forget to bring a shopping list filled with fresh ingredients to make your own soup.

Soups are the consummate meal to warm you up from the inside out when the weather is bitterly cold. We’ve selected the top 5 best hearty, comforting soup recipes that you can easily make in your Crock-Pot, with helpful videos to take you through the simple process for each meal.

1. Slow Cooker Beef Stew

The above clip takes you step by step on how to make a slow cooked beef stew. The ingredients look so fresh and colorful as they are placed into the crockpot, you’ll be salivating before the three minutes are up. You can find the full recipe here. Either serve the finished stew immediately or portion some off to freeze and have on hand when you need to put dinner on the table quickly.

2. Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Like the whipped cream on top of an ice cream sundae, heavy cream or half and half is added in the final step to this slow cooked vegetable soup to give it the silky smooth texture. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

This thick and satisfying stew contains chicken, potatoes, and veggies. Ladle it over biscuits or cornbread to complete the “pot pie” combo. The recipe is versatile and you can change up the kinds of vegetables and spices to your liking. Follow along with the recipe here.

4. Loaded Baked Potato Soup

The Crock Pot Girls wear whimsical hats and accessories and whip up this crockpot baked potato soup in their Southern style. After adding the ingredients to the pot, they say you don’t even need to mix it all together. Let the slow cooker do the work for you.

Here’s the recipe from YouTube:

6 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 large onion, diced

1 quart chicken broth

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup butter

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1 cup cream or 1 cup 1/2 and 1/2 cream

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Garnish: chives, sour cream, bacon, and cheese

Directions:

Combine first 7 ingredients in a large slow cooker and cook on high for

4 hours or low for 8 hours (potatoes should be tender). Then you will

need to mash potatoes until coarsely chopped and soup is slightly

thickened. Stir in cream and cheese. Garnish with toppings.

5. Easy Crockpot Chili

YouTube celebrity Ingrid Nilsen cooks up a tasty chili with ground chicken. Her how-to video has a more lighthearted take on cooking as she compares the raw chicken patties to “boobies” and notes that her red onions are pre-chopped because…she didn’t feel like chopping them herself. This chili also calls for several types of beans, corn, diced tomatoes, peppers, garlic, and spices.

If you get snowed in this weekend, you won’t go hungry with these delicious slow cooker soups.