WATCH: Pup Quiz With Jimmy Fallon & Tracy Morgan Funny Video

There’s an old Hollywood saying, “Never work with kids or animals.” Jimmy Fallon ignores that advice on a regular basis with his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon bit “Pup Quiz.” In this edition, Jimmy goes head to head with his former Saturday Night Live cast mate Tracy Morgan. Each time one correctly answers a quiz question, they get an adorable Golden Retriever puppy. So who ends up with the lap full of dog hair?



Tracy is in the lead for most of the game, either answering questions correctly or capitalizing on Jimmy’s wrong answers. He looks completely at home with four dogs sharing his recliner.

When Jimmy has the right response to a question about the origins of the Golden Retriever breed, he is due to receive two puppies (it is Double Puppardy at this point) brought in by a Tonight Show staffer. However, one of Tracy’s pups misunderstands the rules of the game and makes a break for Jimmy’s side of the stage. The dog is promptly returned to Tracy by host Steve Higgins.

In the end, Jimmy wins but graciously announces that his friend Tracy should be declared the “Pup Quiz” champ.

To watch more funny videos, click here.