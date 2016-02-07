WATCH: Audi ‘Starman’ Super Bowl Commercial 2016 For R8 With David Bowie

Audi is rocketing into Super Bowl 2016 with “The Commander,” the commercial you can watch in the video above. It depicts a retired astronaut mourning the loss of his life’s passion: traveling through space. The man, now mature in age, sits emotionless in his living room and is too depressed to eat his dinner. He’s surrounded by keepsakes of his career and is absorbed in his memories. When his son arrives for a visit, the man sees his father in this apathetic state and tells him, “Ok Commander, come with me.”

Father and son walk slowly toward the Audi R8 parked in the driveway, and our former astronaut’s interest grows. There’s a glint in his eye. Audi juxtaposes imagery of the man’s memories to him experiencing the Audi for the first time. The countdown, the turning of knobs, the ignition, the rush of speed: the man’s current and younger self are both smiling now. It’s a very touching moment sure to strike a chord with many viewers. This Audi commercial is an earnest, poignant look at father-son relationships and themes of yearning, loss, and revival.

Oh, and did we mention that David Bowie‘s song “Starman” is playing throughout? That’s probably the biggest takeaway from this ad, other than the imagery of how fast that car can go, and why it will receive most of its media coverage. “Starman” is the celebrity in this clip the way Ryan Reynolds is for Hyundai.

The R8 starts at $162,900 according to Audi’s website. That’s more than a real-life astronaut makes in a year. According to NASA’s Careers FAQ page:

Salaries for civilian Astronaut Candidates are based upon the Federal Government’s General Schedule pay scale for grades GS-11 through GS-14. The grade is determined in accordance with each individual’s academic achievements and experience. Currently a GS-11 starts at $66,026 per year and a GS-14 can earn up to $144,566 per year.

Now watch the extended cut of the commercial with an additional half minute of footage: