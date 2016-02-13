Bacon Roses & Chocolate Covered Bacon: Easy Valentine’s Day Recipes

Looking for a way to win your significant other’s heart? Skip the dozen roses and the stuffed teddy who loves them “beary much.” This Valentine’s Day, if you want to tell someone you love them, say it with bacon. Two of the most popular bacon recipes for February 14th are bacon roses (romance!) and chocolate-covered bacon (sweetness!). Check out the videos below which tell you how easy it is to make either of these delicious foods, and then read on for more bacontastic recipes.

Bacon Roses

Are you ready to surprise your valentine with a delicious bacon rose? The video above gives you an irreverent step-by-step tutorial for how to create a bouquet of bacon roses in no time. Just don’t eat them all and be left with empty green stems when you go to present them to the man or woman in your life.

Chocolate Covered Bacon

Er…pig lickers? That’s what these delicacies were originally called at the Minnesota State Fair, according to this video. Your valentine doesn’t need to know that. The clip will also teach you the simple steps for making chocolate covered bacon at home. Click here for the full recipe.

We have some more recipes that are perfect for the bacon-lover in your life this Valentine’s Day. Check them out below, and get ready to be showered with bacon-infused kisses of appreciation:

Candied Bacon – Sweet and spicy bacon roasted in the oven. Yum!

Bacon Cupcakes – This recipe starts you off with a boxed cake mix, so you get a shortcut. It includes a link to a recipe for candied bacon, which you will chop up and add to the cupcake batter and also use as a garnish on top. Or, use the above recipe!

Bourbon Bacon Jam – This recipe is so delicious, you can dance around your house or be handing gift jars to your valentines shouting “This here is my jam!”

Maple Bacon Jam – In case you want a slightly sweeter, alcohol-free bacon jam in your life.

Maple Bacon Crack – Don’t do drugs, kids. But we highly recommend maple bacon crack. The recipe has only four ingredients: bacon, crescent rolls, maple syrup, and brown sugar.

Candied Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies – Prep time is just 20 minutes and these savory desserts are ready in an hour.

Salted Bacon Caramel Cookies – Here’s an option for a bacon-infused dessert with caramel notes instead of chocolatey ones.