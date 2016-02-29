10 Best Beach Reads (Updated)

Spring break is just around the corner, and that means you’ll be packing up your bathing suit, grabbing a beach towel and heading somewhere warm. If you’re planning to get some reading done over the break, we’re here to tell you that there are plenty of great new books to read already in 2016.

Whether you’re into fantasy, sci-fi, romance, thrillers or mysteries, there have already been numerous great new releases in the wonderful world of books, just waiting for you to pick up and read. So, here are the top 10 best spring break beach reads of 2016 that you can buy right now:

1. All The Lasting Things

Author: David Hopson

David Hopson’s recently released All the Lasting Things follows the story of a modern family portrait, the Fisher family of Alluvia, New York. Between Evelyn caring for her ailing husband, their son (a onetime star of an 80s sitcom who drinks into obscurity), and his sister who deals with the consequences of a remarkable, decades-old secret that’s come to light, it’s safe to say that this family is not without its issues. It delves deeper, though, presenting the reader with questions about the legacy they leave on this earth.

Price: $5.99 (Kindle), $9.12 (Paperback)

2. The Nightingale

Author: Kirstin Hannnah

Although it was released in 2015, we’re including The Nightingale on this list because it’s the best new book of 2015. It was a New York Times bestseller, and was voted the best book of the year by numerous outlets. It takes a look into French life during World War II, surrounded by drama and the relationship between two sisters. Its well-drawn characters and beautifully written pages are what makes it a must-read beach read.

Price: $9.99 (Kindle), $11.35 (Paperback)

3. Find Her

Author: Lisa Gardner

Find Her follows Flora Dane, a victim of a kidnapping which lasted for 472 days. While spending the last five years reacquainting herself with her life, a Boston detective finds that Flora might be involved with vigilante justice. But after Flora disappears again, the detective makes it her mission to find her. It’s one of the highest rated books on Amazon right now, and it already has 160 reviews, which is incredible since it just came out a few weeks ago. If you’re looking for good books to read, and you love Lisa Gardner novels, start with Find Her.

Price: $12.99 (Kindle), $18.39 (Hardcover)

4. Brotherhood in Death

Author: J.D. Robb

J.D. Robb, the author of the best-selling Devoted in Death novel, returns with another new read, Brotherhood in Death. The suspense novel follows a mysterious disappearance of Edward, a former judge and senator who is apparently a part of some shady dealings. Edward’s cousin, Dennis, is married to the NYPSD’s top profiler, who happens to be good friends with the Lieutenant. They’ll team up to solve the case that no one saw coming. Brotherhood in Death definitely deserves to be added to your summer reading list.

Price: $13.99 (Kindle), $10.61 (Paperback)

5. The Revenant: A Novel of Revenge

Author: Michael Punke

As we all know by now, The Revenant was just recently made into a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio (for which he is up for an Academy Award for). But that movie, which received mostly rave reviews, is based on a book by Michael Punke. It tells the story of a real-life trapper and frontiersman, Hugh Glass, who finds himself abandoned in the woods by his fellow trappers after he’s viciously attacked by a bear. Now, he seeks revenge against those who left him for death.

Price: $9.99 (Kindle), $9.52 (Paperback)

6. Friction

Author: Sandra Brown

We’re probably all familiar with the name Sandra Brown by now, as she’s the author of numerous popular novels, including The Witness, Envy, and Mean Streak (my personal favorite of hers). Friction is an all-new tale that has strong characters like the rest of Brown’s books, and, in fact, it follows a similar formula to the rest of Brown’s books. We’re okay with that, since the rest of her novels are so well-written and hard to put down. Friction is a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Price: $9.99 (Kindle), $8.92 (Paperback)

7. Winter Men

Author: Jesper Bugge Kold

Originally published in Denmark in August 2014, Jessper Bugge Kold’s debut novel Winter Men is set to make its western debut on March 1, 2016. The novel follows two brothers during the Nazi rule in Germany who find themselves with innocent blood on their hands because of Hitler’s rule. It’s about going through an internal struggle alongside someone going through the same, and how to survive with the guilt of things done in the past.

Price: $5.99 (Kindle), $8.30 (Paperback)

8. The High Mountains of Portugal

Author: Yann Martel

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Yann Martel’s The Life of Pi (in fact, I even have a tattoo based on the book). The author’s latest work, The High Mountains of Portugal, just released in February, and it appears to follow a lot of the same themes as Life of Pi. I just started reading it yesterday (I know, I’m a slacker…but the internet won’t write itself), and so far, it’s a very interesting read about a young man who loses everything (his wife, son and father all die in the same week), and then decides to take up walking backwards in a protest to the world. But there’s more to it than that, it’s all about an old journal that hints at the existence of an extraordinary artifact that would redefine history, if he can find it.

Price: $13.99 (Kindle), $10.60 (Paperback)

9. Glass Sword (Red Queen #2)

Author: Victoria Aveyard

Victoria Aveyard’s Red Queen series continues with the second book, Glass Sword, which just released on February 9. The book is wrapped in fantasy, filled with characters that have magical abilities (such as Silver ability, the power to control lightning). In book 2, Mare Barrow (protagonist) discovers that she’s not the only one of her kind, setting her on a journey to find more like her to join the struggle against those in control. It’s a thrilling read that has a sort of Game of Thrones feel.

Price: $11.99 (Kindle), $7.12 (Paperback)

10. The Widow

Author: Fiona Barton

The Widow by Fiona Barton is our top choice for some great summer reading. If you love Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, The Widow is the next book you have to read. It follows the story of the wife of a man who was suspected of murder who has kept quiet in support of her husband over the years. However, he died last week, and now she’s able to speak the truth since there’s no reason to stay quiet. Except, she’s learned over the years that she can make people believe anything she says. It’s an enthralling psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Price: $12.99 (Kindle), $8.94 (Paperback)

If you’re packing up the kids and heading to the beach to do your reading, you might want to find some cheap beach toys to keep your kids occupied.