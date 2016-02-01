Top 20 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women

Valentine’s Day is the most important day of the year for many women. The perfect Valentine’s Day gift can strengthen relationships, while the wrong gift can make a woman have second thoughts about the depth of your affections. Whether you’re looking for a romantic gift for your partner, or a sentimental gift for a close family member, we’re here to help you find the Valentine’s Day gift that perfectly sums up your feelings. Read on to see our top picks.

1. Bruyerre Finest Belgian Chocolates Gift Box

This gift box of fine Belgian chocolates includes 13 carefully crafted candies. Belgian chocolate is generally considered to be some of the best in the world, so this is a great gift idea. You can also get more suggestions like this from our guide to the best Valentine’s Day candy gift ideas.

Trying to watch her figure? Maybe she’d prefer to pick out her own fashionable gift with a gift card for DSW.

Price: $13.99

2. bliss Fabulips Pout-O-Matic Lip-Perfecting System

Valentine’s Day is all about sharing kisses with your sweetheart. But the cold, dry air of winter can cause some women to develop flaky, chapped lips. This cool beauty set from bliss helps to gently exfoliate lips, so they can better absorb crucial moisture from lip balms or healing salves. It can be used alone, or with with the full Fabulips Treatment Kit.

If you’re not convinced that this is the right gift for the woman you’re shopping for, browse more luxury beauty gifts here. Another alternative to consider is a digital Sephora gift card. That way, she can pick out her favorite makeup or skincare products.

Price: $45

3. Sterling Silver Diamond (1/4 cttw) Leaf-Shape Dangle Earrings

While many people are going to opt for heart-shaped jewelry this Valentine’s Day, some people prefer presents that are a little less sappy and sentimental. These elegant leaf-shaped earrings are a nice option for your wife or girlfriend. The diamond accents on this piece come from suppliers who only use conflict-free diamonds.

Hoping to spend a little less green? Browse more jewelry deals here.

Price: $82.43 (66 percent off MSRP)

4. Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Spray

Viva La Juicy is a youthful, flirtatious scent that’s perfect for late nights. This fruity, floral-forward scent is instantly recognizable, and comes in a gift-worthy bottle. Not convinced this scent is right for your special lady? Browse more carefully curated recommendations in our guide to the best perfumes for women, or pick up a more masculine scent in our guide to the best smelling mens cologne.

Need a great gift for your wife? Browse our list of over 100 of the best gift ideas for your wife.

Price: $94 for 3.4 ounces

5. Michael Kors Tone Logo Heart Pendant Necklace

If you want something heart-shaped and fairly affordable, you could do a lot worse than this simple logo necklace from Michael Kors. It’s available in silver, gold, and rose gold-colored stainless steel, though one color was out of stock at the time of publication. A matching set of earrings is also available, though select colors are selling quickly. You can browse more designs from Michael Kors here.

Price: $95

6. KaBloom’s The Lily & Rose Minuet Bouquet

Roses are one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts for women. This arrangement includes a dozen long-stemmed red roses, plus five oriental lilies for a little extra pizazz. The flowers are shipped in bud form, so the blooms will open a few days after they are cut and put in water. And since flowers can’t be delivered on certain days of the week anyway, you should consider ordering these blooms a little ahead of the holiday, hiding them, and surprising your partner on the day of.

Not a huge fan of this bouquet? Browse more Valentine’s Day flower arrangements from KaBloom here.

Price: $53.79 with vase (Purchase price includes one-day shipping)

7. butter LONDON Nail Polish Set: Invite Only

Does she love nail polish? This set makes a great Valentine’s Day gift, especially for a woman you haven’t been dating very long. These fine English nail polishes are designed to last a long time, and offer fun, distinctive colors. The Invite Only set includes six fun shades. Make sure to toss in some nail polish remover so she can experiment with all the fun shades. You can also browse more luxury beauty gifts here, if she’s not the sort of woman who uses nail polish.

Price: $39

8. ASUS Smartwatch

Does your girlfriend or wife love gadgets? This ASUS Smartwatch is a great gift idea, and we particularly like the feminine rose gold accents. It’s compatible Android 4.3+ smartphones, and has a tough, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display. A nice feature is the over 100 different watch faces. There’s also a built-in heart rate monitor.

Does she need a smartwatch that will sync with an iPhone? You can also browse more newly released smartwatches here.

Price: $129.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

9. BigPlush White Teddy Bear

This oversized teddy bear is a great Valentine’s Day gift for women, particularly if you can’t be home with her on Valentine’s Day. This 30-inch bear is a great gift to cuddle with on nights when you and your sweetie can’t be together. You can browse even more Valentine’s Day teddy bears here.

Price: $54.21 (40 percent off MSRP)

10. The Tim Burton Collection & Hardcover Book

Does she love the quirky, dark movies of Tim Burton? This cool boxed set includes a selection of Burton’s most popular films, along with a special hardcover book which contains 64 pages of rare, never-before-seen photos and illustrations. This set includes Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, Batman, Batman Returns, Mars Attacks!, The Corpse Bride, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Not really her cup of tea? Browse more gift-worthy TV and DVD box sets here.

Price: $43.79 (27 percent off MSRP)

11. Urban Spy Adventure in San Francisco for Two

If you both love spy movies, then this romantic adventure in San Francisco is a great gift idea. You’ll race against another team in a series of spy-inspired challenges to complete your mission. It’s a pretty unique gift idea, and studies have shown that couples who engage in high-adrenaline experiences create a deeper, lasting bond. Not sure this trip is for her? Grab her a Tinggly.com gift card, and let her book the experience of her dreams. The company offers experiences in over 80 countries, so it’s easy to find something near you, or in the country you’ve always wanted to visit.

Price: $279

12. SINGER One Easy-to-Use Computerized Sewing Machine

Does your wife or girlfriend love sewing? A new machine can help reinvigorate her love of crafting. This model from Singer is easy to use, but still offers computerized stitch options for those who want to engage in more complex projects. Looking for a sewing machine for someone younger? Check out our guide to the best kids sewing machines, which includes models appropriate for novice sewers of any age.

Can’t afford a new sewing machine? The book Craft-a-Day: 365 Simple Handmade Projects is the next best thing.

Price: $215.46 (57 percent off MSRP)

13. Rebecca Minkoff Leo Envelope Clutch

Designer handbags are a great gift for women, no matter what the occasion. This cute clutch from Rebecca Minkoff is available in a huge number of colors, matching it easy to match with her favorite “date night” outfit.

Price: $95 (Select colors start as low as $54.29)

14. Feather Hen’s Personalized Pillow With Initials

This romantic gift is a great gift to celebrate all the years you’ve spent together. Each pillow is personalized with your initials, as well as the “establishment” date for your relationship. Since these pillows are custom made, they may take up to five days to make, and then a few more days to ship. Plan accordingly if you’re coming up on the shipping deadline for Valentine’s Day. You can also browse more Valentine’s Day gift ideas here.

Price: $32

15. ELEMIS Voyage of Discovery Kit

Every woman deserves the chance to pamper herself. This “discovery kit” from ELEMIS is designed to purify and hydrate skin, a must during the coldest months of the year. The kit includes a creamy cleanser, gentle rose exfoliator, pro-collagen marine cream, shower cream, and body cream. The kit is also travel-friendly, so she can take it on any Valentine’s Day trips you might have planned.

Need to get her out of the house while you plan her Valentine’s Day surprise? Help her find a place to get pampered near you with a Spafinder gift card.

Price: $89

16. Be You Bravely Bracelet

Looking for a piece of inspirational jewelry? This simple bracelet reminds her to be her best possible self, every day. Not quite the right gift for your partner? Browse more romantic jewelry gift ideas here.

Price: $20

17. Calvin Klein euphoria Eau de Parfum

This infamous scent is the perfect romantic gift for her. It’s romantic, sensual, and fairly affordable. The scent itself is based on exotic fruits, seductive black orchids, mahogany wood, and a hint of creamy lusciousness. Who wouldn’t feel sexy wearing this fragrance?

Not quite the right gift for her? Browse more gift-worthy ideas from Calvin Klein here.

Price: $49 for one ounce

18. Fandango Gift Card

Does your girlfriend love movies? Get her a Fandango gift card. She can pick the movies she wants to see, book tickets without having to wait in line, and even pick the exact seat she wants in select theaters. You can have the gift card shipped in a decorative box, or delivered via email if you’re pressed for time. You can browse more gift cards here.

19. ‘Friends’: The Complete Series

If she loves this show, getting her the box set is a great gift. She can watch her favorite episodes any time, without commercial interruption. There are also 20 hours of bonus content, so she can get all the hilarious behind-the-scenes info about the making of the show.

Not her favorite show? Browse more gift-worthy TV and DVD box sets here.

Price: $88.88 for the Blu-ray (68 percent off MSRP)

20. Classic Heart With White Diamond Sterling Silver Ring (1/5cttw, I-J Color, I2-I3 Clarity)

Whether you’re ready to ask her to marry you, or just want a simple piece of romantic jewelry, this heart-shaped ring is proof of your love. Made from sterling silver and white diamonds, this affordable ring still has a premium look and feel.

Want to see more engagement ring options? Check out our new guide to the best engagement rings. Not quite ready to pop the question? Maybe something from our guide to the best his and hers promise rings would be a better choice.

Price: $89.99 – $90.52, depending on size selected

