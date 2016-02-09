Top 10 Best Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women

With only a few days left to find a Valentine’s Day gift, the pressure is definitely on. Adding even more stress to the time crunch is the fact that lots of stores have already sold out of the best chocolate gifts and fine jewelry. Do you really want to brave a crowded mall, and fight with other people who are looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift?

For those who prefer to shop online, and skip the mall, we’ve compiled an awesome list of Valentine’s Day gifts for women. All of the last-minute gift ideas on our list can be rush-shipped in time for Valentine’s Day, or delivered instantly via email. We’ve compiled a diverse list of gift ideas, including some unique and creative ideas that will definitely surprise her. We’ve also tried to include gifts across a wide range of price points, so it will be easy to find something budget-friendly, or something truly memorable.

Remember that since Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, you’ll want to take advantage of rush shipping to ensure that your gift will be at your house no later than Saturday. The Postal Service and most major shipping companies do not deliver on Sundays. Now, read on to see our favorite last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas for women.

Need even more gift ideas? Visit our guide to the best gifts for women, or our article on the best gifts for women who have everything.

1. ALEX AND ANI Queen’s Crown Charm Bangle

ALEX AND ANI bangles are lightweight, inexpensive, and deeply personal. Each charm makes a statement, and women love wearing the bangles alone, or stacked with other designs from ALEX AND ANI. We particularly like this Queen’s Crown design, since it expresses the idea that she’s the queen of your home. If you want to see other gift ideas that make a bigger impact, browse more jewelry on sale here.

Price: $38

2. Craftsy Online Pet Portraits Course

Is your wife or girlfriend crazy about her pet? This fun Pet Portraits class is a great way for her to flex her creative muscles, and create a cool keepsake that she will cherish for years. The course can be accessed online at any time, and includes six HD video lessons, downloadable class materials, and a forum to get questions answered in a virtual classroom setting.

Not much of a painter? Browse more cool Craftsy online courses here. These courses make great last-minute gifts because they can be purchased online and delivered digitally in minutes.

Price: $14.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

3. Facebook Gift Cards

Is your wife or girlfriend always playing some game on Facebook? Then a Facebook Game Card will be a pleasant surprise. She can use the card’s credit to make in-game purchases for popular games like Candy Crush. If she’s not addicted to any social games, you can browse other gift cards that can be delivered via email (or printed at home) here.

4. Moonstruck Chocolate 12-Piece Oregon Craft Brewers Truffle Collection

If she loves chocolate and beer in equal measure, then this creative box of truffles is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The box includes three of each of the following types of truffles: Widmer Brother’s Brewing® Hefeweizen Truffle, Full Sail Brewing Co.® Session IPA Truffle, Rogue Ales® Hazelnut Brown Truffle, and Deschutes Brewery® Black Butte Porter Truffle. If she doesn’t really like the taste of beer, you can browse other cool chocolate gift ideas from Moonstruck here.

Price: $30

5. Sur La Table Cooking Class Gift Card

Whether she loves to cook, or wishes she could figure out how to boil water, a cooking class can help her build confidence. It’s also a fun way for the two of you to bond. The gift card can also be used to buy gourmet food, cookware, dinnerware, cutlery, kitchen appliances, and other home goods. Want more last-minute gift ideas like this?

If there is not a Sur La Table location near you, browse more cooking class gift cards here, including cool experiences from Tinggly and Cozymeal.

6. Korres Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial

A bouquet of roses fades over time, but her beauty won’t when she starts using this wild rose facial treatment. This skin pampering treatment gives her spa results for a fraction of the price. Just apply before bed, get a good night of sleep, and skin will look refreshed and rejuvenated by morning. Beauty sleep never smelled so good. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse more Korres beauty products here.

Price: $38

7. L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Foaming Bath

Does she need a little pampering? This ultra-rich formula creates a soothing, relaxing bubble bath. The rich formula helps to hydrate dry winter skin, while the mild scent creates a soothing atmosphere. The mild scent is also ideal for those women with very sensitive skin.

Think she’d prefer perfume to bath products, but feeling totally overwhelmed by the variety of women’s perfumes out there? Browse our guide to the best perfumes for women and get advice that will help you pick the perfect scent.

Price: $34

8. Sterling Silver Diamond Accent & Shades of Amethyst Heart Pendant Necklace

Used as protective amulets in many ancient cultures, amethyst is a stunning purple stone that’s always eye-catching. Amethyst is also the birthstone for February, so this is an especially nice choice for any woman who has a birthday this month. Heart-shaped jewelry is a great gift idea for Valentine’s Day.

Want to see more jewelry that’s available for rush shipping? Browse more jewelry on sale here. Missed the shipping cut-off date for Valentine’s Day? Consider an email gift card, which will let her pick out exactly the piece of jewelry she wants most.

Price: $40.73 (63 percent off MSRP)

9. BLACK+DECKER JE2200B 400-Watt Fruit & Vegetable Juice Extractor With Custom Juice Cup

Is she trying to eat healthy? This powerful juicer is a great way for her to get more fruits and veggies in her diet. It’s easy to clean, strips away the pulp, and is backed by a two-year warranty.

Not quite the right gift for her? Browse our guides to the best kitchen gadgets and the best bread makers.

Price: $34.36 (14 percent off MSRP)

10. Spafinder Wellness 365 Gift Cards

Pamper her this Valentine’s Day with a visit to the spa. These gift cards can be redeemed at thousands of locations, for services like massages, yoga classes, or facials. They can be delivered by email, so you can buy this gift the day of, and she’ll be none the wiser.

Want to turn this gift up a notch? Create a romantic weekend spa getaway package by adding a Hyatt gift card or Airbnb gift card to your spa day present.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.