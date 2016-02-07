WATCH: Drake T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial Featuring ‘Hotline Bling’

Drake stars in the above T-Mobile commercial for Super Bowl 2016. The ad imagines that Drake is back filming on the music video set for his song “Hotline Bling,” which became an internet sensation when it was released in the fall of 2015. The lyrics “You used to call me on my cell phone” might have inspired T-Mobile to pitch this commercial idea to Drake’s team. At the very least, they kick off the commercial.

In T-Mobile’s ad, which they’ve named “Restricted Bling,” Drake is getting his jam on during the video shoot. He’s interrupted by three cell phone company representatives who have a few changes they’d like to go over. The revisions they’re making to Drake’s song correspond with how this unnamed cell phone carrier offers caveats and fewer options to its customers. The company is meant to represent any of T-Mobile’s rivals. Drake listens to each change, accepts it, and smiles charismatically. Ever the gentleman, he says, “These changes don’t ruin the song at all.” Many have found the ad “hilarious” so far, and call Drake “charming” in it.

Drake is so incredibly charming in this new T-mobile commercial. https://t.co/F8poTfNG0w — Mashable (@mashable) February 2, 2016

As with all Super Bowl commercials, there are opposing views.

Watch Drake in the cheesiest Super Bowl commercial ever 😪https://t.co/LH7Chl6mT6 pic.twitter.com/HgHNWvjbiM — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) February 2, 2016

This cut is 30 seconds longer, and features more screen time for Drake. He’s pretty funny in these additional scenes, which include his great response to a company representative who says the lyrics “going places where you don’t belong” will need a disclaimer. It turns out Mexico and Canada are not covered in the carrier’s plan. Drake says, “I’ve told a lot of people I’m from Canada, but…I lied!” Drake was in fact born in Toronto and first found fame on the Canadian teen soap opera Degrassi: The Next Generation. The 60 seconds long commercial ends with the three reps enjoying their chance to dance like Drake inside the illuminated “Hotline Bling” box.