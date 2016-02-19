Funniest Videos on YouTube You Need to See This Week

It’s the end of another work week and we’re ready for the weekend. Are you ready to watch some funny videos? This week we have a Saturday Night Live sketch filmed remotely that was cut from the Melissa McCarthy episode due to time constraints. Thankfully we can watch it on YouTube. We also have SNL alum Will Ferrell singin’ and dancin’ in his tight pants with Christina Aguilera and Jimmy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Sometimes live television doesn’t always go according to plan, as you will witness with Bow Wow hosting a pre-Grammys countdown in addition to a news interview with a sassy old lady. And sometimes a video goes exactly how you planned it and still turns out hilarious, as experienced in the best campaign video we’ve seen this year. When you’ve watched all of the clips, vote for your favorite in our poll.

Supermarket Spree

Melissa McCarthy hosted last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The musical guest that evening was Kanye West, and while he’s been providing us with lots of comic relief recently in the form of his tweets, Melissa was the true star of the show. Here’s a skit that was prepared for the studio audience but had to be cut for time during the live broadcast. It’s a parody of the game show Supermarket Sweep, which went off the air in 2003 but will live on in our hearts and minds, and through this sketch, forever.

Happy Birthday Flossie!

If we’re lucky enough to live to be 110 years old, we hope to have as much moxie as Flossie Dickey. Flossie celebrated her birthday with a give-no-craps interview with Fox28 in Spokane, Washington. The supercentenarian turned on the charm when answering the questions of Good Day Spokane anchor Nichole Mischke. Flossie knows what she wants, and that is to nap. When asked if she was excited for the party her family would be throwing her later in the day, Flossie deadpanned, “Not one bit.”

This has been the most hilarious moment of my week so far! Flossie Dickey turned 110 years old today and I… https://t.co/buMo1yuSMq — Nichole Mischke (@KHQNicholeM) February 18, 2016

Tight Pants

After watching this skit, you’ll probably have the “Tight Pants” song stuck in your head all day. We have a feeling that’s just what Jimmy, Will, and Christina wanted. Diabolical geniuses, all of them.

Bow Wow…Now

Bow Wow, who now goes by Shad Moss because he’s a serious actor, was hosting the CBS pre-show prior to The Grammys last Sunday. His job was to toss it to the start of the Awards ceremony. You had one job, Bow Wow. Watch as he announces the start of the Grammy Awards right…now! Except the clock on the left side of the screen clearly says there’s almost a minute and a half left. Bow Wow repeats his mistake two more times as he prepares the audience for the start of the show…now! With a minute left to go. And…now! With 30 seconds left before The Grammys will officially begin. Something tells us Bow Wow will not be hosting any New Year’s Eve countdowns in the future.

Brad Smith Needs Your Vote

https://www.youtube.com/embed/FDak-8C4utc

Brad Smith is a Republican candidate vying for a seat on the DeKalb County School Board in Alabama. Smith posted this musical campaign video to his Facebook page and now has fans from all over the world due to his singing and dancing skills. In the clip, Smith sings a version of the Maroon 5 song “Sugar” in a school hallway, with the lyrics changed to plead with the public for its vote in the March 1st Board of Education primary election. Can we fill out an absentee ballot for Brad even if we don’t live in DeKalb County?

Now tell us which video was the funniest, and check out more funny videos.