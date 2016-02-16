WATCH: Mean Tweets on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Music Edition #3 for the Grammy Awards

The 58th Grammy Awards were last night and it was certainly an entertaining and eventful show. Jimmy Kimmel Live also provided some entertainment with their much-anticipated segment where celebrities read mean tweets about themselves. Check out the above video for the Music Edition #3, featuring some of your favorite artists and musicians. Highlights include One Direction poking fun at themselves, James Taylor reading his in a deadpan voice, and the person who tweeted about Mumford & Sons telling the best joke of the night.

Now check out the previous two music editions to keep yourself laughing!

Mean Tweets: Music Edition 1

This one featured Selena Gomez, John Legend, Jared Leto, Demi Lovato (again!), Darius Rucker, Zac Brown Band, Lady Antebellum, Pharrell Williams, John Mayer, Adam Levine, Kid Rock, Mayer Hawthorne, Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Big Sean, Brad Paisley, Katy Perry, Lil Wayne, Fallout Boy, and 2 Chainz.

Mean Tweets: Music Edition 2

The second edition had these musical guests being subjected to their worst tweeting critics, including some repeat offenders: Josh Groban, Drake, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Jessie J, Blake Shelton, Haim, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa, Iggy Azalea, Pitbull, Sia, Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Jason Aldean, 5 Seconds of Summer, Katy Perry, and Psy. As a bonus, R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” played in the background.

