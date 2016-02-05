Top 5 Best Romantic Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be the most romantic day of the year, but all that pressure to plan a perfect day can take its toil on a happy couple. If you’re on the hunt for a romantic gift for Valentine’s Day, we’re here to help you find that ideal present. Skip the mall and get curated suggestions for gifts you can order online, and have shipped in time for V-Day. While our list is slightly more focused on romantic gifts for women, there are a few items on this list that would also be very romantic options for men, too. Read on to see our thoughtful guide to Valentine’s Day romance. You can also browse our Valentine’s Day section to see even more gift guides.

1. Beauniq LOVE Necklace

Jewelry is always a romantic option, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to pick up something sweet and sentimental. This “love” necklace is a great option for the woman you adore. If you need some alternatives, we also like this Valentine’s Day Collection bangle from ALEX AND ANI, as well as this matching “his and hers” set of rings.

If none of these options appeal, you can browse more Valentine’s Day jewelry deals here.

Price: $22

2. VIP Helicopter Experience

Are you already planning a romantic weekend getaway to Vegas? Take things to the next level with a VIP helicopter tour of the city. The sunset flight offers a beautiful view, as well as an up-close look at all the neon on the Strip. The package includes return stretch limousine transportation.

Not planning to visit Vegas this year? Flights and hotels in Vegas can be surprisingly affordable, so you might still have time to book a last minute reservation if this sounds like the kind of gift your partner would love. You can also browse other destination experiences from Tinggly here, and find an adventure that’s closer to home. Need a romantic gift that’s a little less intense? Maybe a BedandBreakfast.com gift card is the right choice.

Price: $279

3. KDLINKS 24K 6-Inch Gold Foil Rose

Red roses are romantic, but they’re also expensive. And they wilt within a week. Show her that your love is truly timeless with a golden rose that will never fade. Of course, if you’d prefer real roses, you can get some bouquet recommendations in our guide to the best Valentine’s Day gifts.

Price: $19.95 (66 percent off MSRP)

4. Catherine Malandrino Romance de Provence Eau de Parfum

With “romance” right in the name, this elegant perfume from Catherine Malandrino is a great romantic gift idea. This is a long-lasting, uplifting, citrus-forward scent. If your partner prefers more floral scents, we also like Crabtree & Evelyn’s Caribbean Island Wild Flowers. If neither scent is quite right for your lady, browse more luxury beauty gift ideas here.

Price: $65

5. Chinti and Parker Women’s Slouchy Star Cashmere Sweater

Cashmere is totally luxurious, and definitely a romantic gift. But sometimes cashmere fashions can seem a little frumpy. This fresh take on the cashmere sweater is youthful, fun, and ideal for beating the chill of winter. It’s also available in another color, which is slightly cheaper.

If this style is a little too youthful for your partner, we also like this dramatic Elie Tahari sweater, which is a cashmere-wool blend. You can also browse more fashions for men and women here.

Price: $575

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.