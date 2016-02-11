Valentine’s Day Recipes 2016: Top 5 Valentine’s Day Breakfast Ideas

Valentine's Day Breakfast Ideas

Breakfast: It's the most important meal of the (Valentine's) day. Sure there are candlelight dinners to be had, chocolate-covered strawberries to be noshed, pink champagne to be sipped. But a great breakfast will set the wheels in motion for the fabulous February 14th you have ahead of you. Quoth Leslie Knope, "Why would anybody ever eat anything besides breakfast food?"

Even if you're not into V-day, which is perfectly fine, you can still enjoy these recipes. Cooking and sharing food is a wonderful way to show someone you love them - especially if that someone is yourself. Read on to check out some recipes that would be great for a romantic breakfast in bed, for the whole family to enjoy together, for a Valentine's (or Galentine's) brunch party, or for anyone who simply loves a hearty breakfast. See what we did there?

Get out your cookie cutters and feast your eyes on this recipe for heart-shaped eggs and toast. This dish is sometimes referred to as "eggs in a nest," or a "bird's nest" since the egg is resting inside the toast. It's super easy to make and will bring a smile to even the grumpiest morning person. Then click through our gallery for some more Valentine's Day breakfast ideas to set hearts aflutter.